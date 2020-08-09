Weekender... Eibhlin Ni Chonghaile's Inis Oirr: the winding roads, sea air and sandy beaches are what make it

When this is all over, I would love to go back to Inis Oirr. When I met my partner Alan, we made a pact that we would visit each and every island off the coast of Ireland. We haven't done a great job of that yet, but the islands always manage to draw us to them.

I would probably take a cottage not too far from the sea. That first night, as we now have three children, I would have a pint of Inis beer in Tigh Ned, then have some fresh seafood in the Fisherman's Cottage and finish off the night at the session in Tigh Ruairi's.

The winding roads, sea air and sandy beaches are what make Inis Oirr. They have a gorgeous playground in the sand as well, which is a great addition. Eating fresh fish and chips on the pier wall while scanning the waves for Mara the dolphin is a huge hit with our little rascals.

Next time I visit Inis Oirr I hope I can indulge in the Aran Seaweed Baths & Spa, have fresh pizza at The Seaweed Cafe and visit the wonderful Cleas exhibition in Aras Eanna, where they showcase the traditional island crafts.

Saturday night might just bring us to Radharc an Chaislean for a platter of crab claws, and I'm sure we'd finish up at another session.

I'm a native Irish speaker and I love to immerse my children in the language whenever I can, so this tiny, unassuming island in the Atlantic is my kind of place.

Eibhlin Ni Chonghaile is a former TG4 and RNaG presenter, now communications and marketing manager at Mount Falcon Estate, Co Mayo, see mountfalcon.com

