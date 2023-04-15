We built a treehouse dome and stilt house for guests at our Connemara farm

It’s a rare thing to stay in a place that truly feels unique, but the accommodation at Fernwood Farm in Clifden – one of the standout inclusions on our Fab 50 list of the best places to stay in Ireland in 2023 - really is one of a kind.

There’s a geodesic dome that sits in the canopy of the estate’s native trees, and a house on stilts that changes as the light shifts… just for starters.

So, what inspired such innovative concepts?

“I have a very integral appreciation for design, and I think that really enhances how we live,” says owner Anne Ashe, who lives there with her family.

“It seeps into everything we’re trying to achieve here. There’s a real beauty in simplicity… thoughtful design can really make your life more pleasant. You’re without distraction, yet there’s beauty.”

It’s this immersion in nature that makes Fernwood special. Wherever you’re sleeping, your bed is positioned in front of a private view of the surrounding landscape — it’s what you see when you go to sleep, and when you wake up.

**Read our Fab 50 list of the best places to stay in Ireland in 2023 here**

“Nature is the hero, always,” says Anne. “To see the abundance of wildlife and how it changes through the seasons is so special.”

The Treehouse Dome is a thing of wonder, warmed by a wood-burning stove and blessed with entrancing views of the trees as the light pours in. But the new Stilt House is a dream, built on a curve with dark stained wood, designed so each area is bathed in light at different times of the day.

Expand Close Fernwood Farm owners Anne, Simon, Rory and Lainey Ashe. Photo: Doreen Kilfeather / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Fernwood Farm owners Anne, Simon, Rory and Lainey Ashe. Photo: Doreen Kilfeather

“The whole idea is you walk in the door and you’re drawn to the light,” says Anne. “We were very keen to build something on stilts, to get that sense of immersion in the trees. We wanted a tactile feeling, to create a sense of luxury in a pared-back way.”

On the decking, there’s an outdoor bath that’s warmed by fire (don’t worry, it comes fully stacked and ready to light) surrounded by fairy lights and the starry sky, if you’re lucky. In either space, you wake with the light and the birdsong, as robins pluck the berries from the ivy growing on the old oak trees.

Read More

Nature also puts on a show in the sauna, which is built on stilts overlooking the Salt Lake, where you can watch the swans (and otters, if you’re lucky) through the giant window, before cooling off in the plunge pool. Walking trails weave through the 150-acre estate, past their native Dexter cows and over a cool rope bridge.

But whatever construction they have undertaken was completed with minimal impact.

Expand Close Inside the treehouse dome at Fernwood. Photo: Doreen Kilfeather / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Inside the treehouse dome at Fernwood. Photo: Doreen Kilfeather

“We want to protect and enhance the environment, and interfere with it as little as we possibly can. We want to keep it as wild as possible!” That’s clear to see as you walk the grounds — it’s not uncommon to see skinny little trees growing up through a hole in the decking, where they didn’t want to remove any native growth.

Truly native woodland is something of a rarity in Connemara, and also in Ireland. “It’s so key for us to be preserving, maintaining and enhancing this environment,” says Anne. “That’s really important. The bog is also really beautiful to us, and is kind of an underappreciated beauty.”

Expand Close Fernwood Farm. Photo: Emilija Jefremova / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Fernwood Farm. Photo: Emilija Jefremova

Anne describes her family as guardians to the land on which they live. “Whoever takes on this land in the future — hopefully it’ll be our kids — we want it to be exactly the same as it is now.” — NB

Sustainability: Soon, the sauna will be powered entirely by a river turbine, and there’ll be a solar panel bank for the cabins — the goal is to be fully self-sustained.

Insider tip: Bring an eye mask if you’re staying in the summer and don’t want to wake too early.

Details: Dome from €250, Stilt House from €280; fernwood.eco