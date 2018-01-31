WATCH: Six superb secret spots to visit in Ireland
Which will you visit next?
Planning your holidays for 2018? Check out these places close to home that you may not have heard of.
Ireland has a host of well-known tourist attractions, from the Cliffs of Moher to the Guinness Storehouse.
These places have global fame and attract hundreds of thousands of visitors from all over the world ever year.
But Ireland has many more great places to visit, some a little off the beaten track, that are well worth checking out.
Here are six of the best secret spots in Ireland.
Online Editors
Promoted Links
Related Content
- WATCH: This stunning Wild Atlantic Way timelapse was two years in the making
- WATCH: Walk through this replica World War I trench in Ireland