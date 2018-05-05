Travel Ireland

Saturday 5 May 2018

WATCH: Seven amazing Irish beaches - which will you visit next?

Mark McConville/Pól Ó Conghaile

When the sun shines, there's no country like Ireland - and here are the beautiful beaches to prove it.

From the sprawling sands of Inchydoney island in West Cork to the breath-taking sea stacks of Whiterocks in Northern Ireland, the Irish coastline offers an embarrassment of rugged riches... and a beach for every kind of beachgoer.

What about the desolate Dog's Bay in Connemara? Or the phone-signal-free-zone that is Silver Strand at Malin Beg, Co. Donegal?

Drive west to the jaw-dropping Wild Atlantic wonder that is Keem Bay on Achill Island, or spot basking sharks off the coast of West Waterford - the world's second largest sharks can be seen off the Irish coast from April to August.

Which is your favourite Irish beach?



