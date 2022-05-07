Two wheels, three storms and me – why an Australian woman crossed the world to cycle solo in an Irish winter

I barely squeezed Gráinne out the front door. It was February, bitterly cold outside, and my Wexford B&B host had been kind enough to let me store her in the kitchen hallway. I leaned her against a white wall, fidgeted with last-minute checks, and loaded up my yellow panniers.

Gráinne is my bicycle, and we were heading to Kilmore Quay. It was the first leg of a journey that would take me to Cork, and my legs were already feeling a bit rusty. But it was now or never. I took a deep breath, and started to cycle. It was just the tractors, the rain and me.

Why on earth would a girl from Australia decide to go on an adventure with a bicycle around Ireland?

And why do it in winter?

I’ll be totally honest, bicycling was never on my radar. I actually used to find it intimidating. But my attitude changed when an Irishman I met a few years ago shared his stories about an incredible adventure and the people he met while bicycling from Sydney to Melbourne on a $50 “pushie” (our slang for “push bike”).

Back then, I was working a nine-to-five job at a major Australian TV network and at a point in my life where I craved adventure. One day, I walked into the broadcast studio and saw, perched backstage at a podium, a skeleton reading a newspaper. One bony hand was placed on his hip, the other holding a coffee cup. I knew it was a sign: if I worked there any longer, it would be the death of me.

Gráinne (Tara's bike) in Duncormick, Co Wexford

Gráinne (Tara's bike) in Duncormick, Co Wexford

I stopped dreaming and took action. I bought a bike and booked a flight to Ireland. I’m not a cyclist. I didn’t even know the first thing about bicycling (I’m a girl who wears yoga pants and runners when I’m out riding my pushie). I had to Google how to change a flat tyre. These are just a few of the reasons why I say that I didn’t choose this adventure — the adventure chose me.

Now, six years later, Gráinne and I were back for a second cycle in Ireland. Leaving Abbey House B&B for Kilmore Quay, I enjoyed the smells of petrichor and cow patties, and made a fuss over every thatched-roof house that I passed. When I reached the sea, I was fixated by the sight of three pale swimmers bobbing 200 metres off the pier. As an Australian, I don’t handle the cold weather, so this sight chilled me to the bone. That night, a big storm rolled into Kilmore. The wind howled and the rain was deafening. I questioned if cycling to Waterford was a good idea.

The next morning, however, I was joined by a friend, Barry Dempsey, whom I know as the endurance “everything” person. I found comfort and dread cycling next to him. He’s an incredibly fit and experienced cyclist. I was... terrible at cycling up hills. Preferring the pristine main roads over my pothole-riddled tractor paths, Barry placed himself closest to the middle line, protecting me from passing cars. After hours of climbing massive hills, we arrived at Passage East.

That’s when I realised the amount of godforsaken effort I put into cycling here was worth it. I was surrounded by the sweeping landscapes of the Suir Estuary. I felt truly honoured to be living this movie of life. I was in awe of the beauty and equally in “ahhh”, because I finally had a chance to rest my legs on the Passage East Ferry.

Tara Foster reaches Youghal on her epic Irish cycle

Tara Foster reaches Youghal on her epic Irish cycle

This adventure was very different to 2016. Back then, I had taken some fun challenge requests on social media, and spent three months being pushed and pulled to every corner and cranny of Ireland. My biggest cycle was an exhausting four days from Dublin to Wexford. But I also ended up fighting as a medieval knight at Claregalway Castle, attempting stand-up comedy and improv for the first time, and failing miserably at eating the biggest breakfast fry-up in Ireland at Tony’s Bistro in Cork.

The six years since have brought many changes for me. I survived the end of a heartbreaking relationship, the death of my only living relative, and endured two years of Covid lockdowns. But memories of my first cycling adventure filled me with confidence, love and hope. That’s why I came back to Ireland with Gráinne. I knew that coasting the familiar roads and green, rolling hills would help me to heal myself again.

On my last trip, I learned that less is best. So this time, I carried the bare minimum. I stuffed two panniers and a backpack with four yoga pants, four singlet tops, one merino-wool thermal top, a down jacket, jeans, a small towel, one set of waterproof gloves, a waterproof jacket and pants, waterproof and regular socks, my yellow Converse shoes, my laptop, an iPhone-charging brick and bicycle lights. I also had a traditional Aran woollen jumper. It was a smart purchase, because it took the edge off the brisk winds.

When we reached Passage East, Barry left for home and I headed to my next B&B. The Dyehouse was lovely, full of newspaper articles, knick-knacks and creativity — a good thing, since I had to bunker down waiting for three storms, Dudley, Eunice and Franklin, to pass. It’s not every week you get three storms for the price of one.

Tara was hit by three storms in a week – Dudley, Eunice and Franklin – so she had to take a break and hole up in Waterford

Tara was hit by three storms in a week – Dudley, Eunice and Franklin – so she had to take a break and hole up in Waterford

I was thankful, however, because it allowed for a day-trip to Tramore and the chance to wander the winding, medieval streets of Kilkenny. I also took a tour of the Waterford Distillery. Sure, I enjoyed the drams of whisky, but it was the deep discussions of love, life and how their whisky is proudly and locally produced that really resonated with me.

The next morning, the weather was as forgiving as the Waterford Greenway is flat. Gráinne and I have experienced many kilometres over the years, but my confidence was all but wiped out when I crashed hard on to the pavement.

I hate to admit this, but crashing was due to my own stupidity. Throughout my adventure, I’d been using my iPhone to make videos for everyone back home. And since I felt safe on the off-road route, I reached to unhinge the phone from the handlebars, and the entire bicycle jack-knifed. I lost half a thumbnail, but my ego took most of the brute force. I scraped myself off the pavement, however, with the promise of coffee and cake at Coach House Coffee, just minutes up the greenway in Kilmacthomas.

It doesn’t matter how many times the Irish wish for the wind to be behind your back, it will never be behind you. On the greenway, my cycling speed was slower than walking pace. Each gust attacked my sprit and the sleet was so fierce, it made the right side of my face numb. But, as with everything in life, I knew that I had to keep pedalling. I looked down at my cold, wet and numb feet and pushed, pushed, pushed. This became my cathartic mantra.

“Why winter? Why not pick a better time of year?”

Well, if living though a pandemic taught us anything, it’s that we must take opportunities when they arise.

Otherwise, we would never do anything.

Cycling during an Irish winter also forced me to face my fears and sit uncomfortably with my thoughts. I had to problem-solve issues as they arose. But the pain would drift away with every magical, passing landscape.

Dungarvan gifted me with a flat tyre upon arrival. That was thanks to the local seagull population entering their next stage of evolution. These clever creatures have learnt that by throwing molluscs on to the pavement, it breaks them open. The shell fragments also pop bicycle tires.

But this was small potatoes in the grand scheme of things. I thawed myself out with a shower at The Park Hotel and regained composure with a hearty feed of fish and chips at The Moorings.

Fish 'n' chips at The Moorings in Dungarvan

Fish 'n' chips at The Moorings in Dungarvan

By now, I was enjoying my second week of “slow travel” thanks to these winter storms. I didn’t need to be anywhere, and I was able to relax and enjoy what each town had to offer. Next on my journey was the cycle to Youghal, where the relative safety of greenways and backroads was traded for something a bit more white-knuckle... including speeding cars on a dual carriageway.

Safety is all the more important when there’s no hard shoulder to protect you. So, approaching the Youghal bridge, I was on high alert. I pulled over to survey what I was about to cycle. I waited for a break in the traffic, and went for it. I pedalled as fast and as furious as I could. And I made it! It was a relief to reach the Rebel County and to have two days of rest to explore the historic streets of Youghal.

I still had one final challenging stretch of cycling to go. As I prepared to leave for Midleton, the heavens offered a blessing of morning snow. On the Eco Boardwalk and backroads, I was coming to the realisation that life isn’t about conquering the big challenges, but how we handle them. There’s no shame in slowing down, taking a deep breath and having a cry or a chat with uninterested cows.

I didn’t want to dice with death so, for me, it was a safe bet to take the train from Midleton to Cobh. There, I warmed my spirit and heart with a celebratory Irish coffee with the locals at Kelly’s Bar. After some more rest, sunshine finally broke though the storm clouds as Gráinne and I journeyed across the River Lee via the Passage West Ferry. Looking toward Great Island, the sky was kissed by multiple rainbows. When I reached the ferry port, I knew that this final spin would be my victory lap.

The hilly streets of Cobh, Co Cork

The hilly streets of Cobh, Co Cork

In the past, Gráinne and I cycled the Cork Harbour Greenway dozens of times. This time was different. I was more aware of my surroundings and how cathartic this experience was. When I reached the Blackrock Market, I tucked into what we Australians call a “sausage sizzle”. I sat in the sun and reflected on the life lessons learned over three weeks: always allow time to enjoy the little things. It’s okay to sit uncomfortably with your thoughts. Be sure to make small talk with farm animals. Use all your senses and enjoy your surroundings. But most importantly, there’s no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothes!

Ireland’s beauty is found in the landscapes, culture and especially in its people. But for me, its greatest gift was perspective. Ireland is healing and it is kind — but most of all, Ireland knows exactly what you need when you need it most. Would I return with Gráinne for a third cycle?

You betcha.

