Two wheels, three storms and me – why an Australian woman crossed the world to cycle solo in an Irish winter

A cycle from Wexford to Cork in winter brought storms, sleet and some enduring life lessons. But the pain drifted away with the passing landscapes...

Tara braved all weathers during her cycle Expand
Gráinne (Tara&rsquo;s bike) in Duncormick, Co Wexford Expand
The hilly streets of Cobh, Co Cork Expand
Tara Foster reaches Youghal on her epic Irish cycle Expand
Fish &rsquo;n&rsquo; chips at The Moorings in Dungarvan Expand
Tara was hit by three storms in a week – Dudley, Eunice and Franklin – so she had to take a break and hole up in Waterford Expand

Gráinne (Tara&rsquo;s bike) in Duncormick, Co Wexford

The hilly streets of Cobh, Co Cork

Tara Foster reaches Youghal on her epic Irish cycle

Fish &rsquo;n&rsquo; chips at The Moorings in Dungarvan

Tara was hit by three storms in a week – Dudley, Eunice and Franklin – so she had to take a break and hole up in Waterford

Tara Foster

I barely squeezed Gráinne out the front door. It was February, bitterly cold outside, and my Wexford B&B host had been kind enough to let me store her in the kitchen hallway. I leaned her against a white wall, fidgeted with last-minute checks, and loaded up my yellow panniers.

Gráinne is my bicycle, and we were heading to Kilmore Quay. It was the first leg of a journey that would take me to Cork, and my legs were already feeling a bit rusty. But it was now or never. I took a deep breath, and started to cycle. It was just the tractors, the rain and me.

