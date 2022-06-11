Try the ‘sea louth’ trail, a big fish for Ireland’s smallest county

I’ve found a passport that doesn’t involve a stressful application, and a holiday without queues. It won’t whisk you overseas, but it might just bring you a surprising short break here in Ireland.

It’s ‘sea louth’, a colourful little booklet and scenic seafood trail newly launched in Ireland’s smallest county.

Covering 14 stops along the 70km coastline from Drogheda to Omeath, the idea is both for locals and to attract potential visitors off the “M1 corridor”, says Susan Murphy of Louth County Council, whom I meet in The Spotted Dog café in Dundalk before adding stamps to my passport.

“People just come up it and see the trees and the fences,” she says of the motorway. But the new passport and trail aim to tempt them offline to explore the sights, activities and seafood of the Wee County.

“Small county, big fish,” she smiles.

Well-thought-out trails create sticky, shareable attractions that can enrich local communities and encourage visitors to stay and spend. At a headline level, think of the Camino or Wild Atlantic Way.

But there are lots of smaller, creative trails too: from greenways in Limerick or Waterford to the ‘Wicklow Passport’ that prompts people to pick up stamps as they tour that county.

‘sea louth’ passports are collected at tourist offices in Dundalk, Drogheda or Carlingford, and can be done over a holiday, or on several daytrips.

My own trail takes me from Dundalk to Carlingford Oyster Company, where Kian and Mary Louët-Feisser show me how oysters are farmed, and give me a sneak preview of a new panoramic visitor centre and restaurant set to open this summer (oyster masterclasses, anyone?).

From there, I take the Carlingford Lough Ferry from Greenore to Greencastle, Co Down. Views stretch over the Mourne Mountains, the sun roves like a spotlight between quick-moving clouds, and I see Finn, the local dolphin, feeding by the pier. The company also does creative, car-free cruises in summer, with themes ranging from gin and craft-beer tastings to ‘Blues on the Bay’.

My ‘sea louth’ passport lists almost 50 restaurants and gastropubs where you can taste seafood ranging from Dunany crab to Dundalk Bay lobsters and razor clams. The last time I ate the latter was in a Barcelona tapas bar, but in Co Louth I find them simply served with a garlic, lemon and wine reduction at The Glyde Inn in Annagassan (below).

“I can genuinely tell you that those boats out there brought them to me,” says Conor O’Neill, pointing outside. “I’m delighted they’re selling.”

One of my final stops is for coffee and a stroll in the boutique seaside village of Blackrock. Here, I pass lovely, surprising little stores like Sybil, The Village Garden and Beat It Music, where a trove of vintage guitars is hidden down the back of Rocksalt Café.

“There’s no point being in the mainstream,” owner Conor Hughes tells me. “There’s no place for us small shops.”

As I leave Co Louth on the M1 corridor, I feel his words could apply to small counties, too.

— Pól was a guest of sealouth.ie