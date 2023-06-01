Top 10 active beaches in Ireland – from seashore safaris to accessible sands and canyoneering

Looking for a beach break with a difference? We’ve found 10 strands that deliver for your next daytrip…

1. A seashore safari

Snorkelling at Inny Strand

Children will love rockpooling and beachcombing on the golden sands of Inny Strand while learning about the ocean from marine biologists with conservation group Sea Synergy. There are competitions and prizes as young ones search for crabs and other sea creatures to a backdrop of rocky cliffs and the nearby Smugglers Inn. Families can also go snorkelling in search of cat sharks and sea urchins in Ballinskelligs Bay with buoyancy aids provided for younger, less confident swimmers.

Details: seasynergy.org

If you like that, try this: There’s more Kerry fun for families at the Sandy Bay aquapark in Castlegregory, with water trampolines and a walk-the-plank. splashsports.ie

2. Surfing as Gaeilge

Freedom Surf School, Tramore, Co Waterford

Tramore, Co Waterford

Tramore is almost an hour from the nearest Gaeltacht area (in Ring or An Rinn), but learning to surf in Irish is as natural as the ocean itself, according to Freedom Surf School owner Billy Butler and his team of bilingual instructors. Full instruction (which can be in Irish and English) is given in the seaside cottage that Billy grew up in before students hit the uisce with their boards.

Details: freedomsurfschool.com

If you like that, try this: Waterford’s Copper Coast Global Geopark takes walkers along a 17km stretch of beaches from Kilfarrasy Strand to Ballyvoile Beach, with a self-guided walking tour that explores the area’s geology and mining history. coppercoastgeopark.com

3. Coastal canyoneering

Coasteering at Hook Head, Co Wexford

Hook Head, Co Wexford

Coasteering offers a natural adventure involving shore scrambling, rock hopping, swell riding, cave exploring and cliff jumping. A trip with The Irish Experience at Slade Harbour uses the shore as a playground, with natural slides and swimming tunnels, and you also get to view the area’s geology, fossils and biodiversity from a new perspective. You don’t need to be a good swimmer, but you do need to have a decent level of fitness and more than a touch of bravado to enjoy this Hook Peninsula experience.

Details: theirishexperience.com

If you like that, try this: coasteeringni.co.uk offers adrenaline-fuelled coasteering excursions in Ballintoy, Co Antrim, with a knee-knocking 45ft jump called the Big Kahuna along the way.

4. Accessible sands

A beach wheelchair at Rossnowlagh, Co Donegal

Rossnowlagh, Co Donegal

Eight kilometres outside Donegal town, Rossnowlagh is well known for its soft golden sand. Stretching from the cliffs at Coolmore to the rock outcrop at Carrickfad, it’s popular with surfers, walkers and swimmers. It’s also one of a dozen or so Donegal beaches now accessible to wheelchair users, due to the provision of free-hire beach wheelchairs. Thanks to Colm Colgan’s beach wheelchair company hippocampe-ireland.ie, more coastal areas are also beginning to use beach matting, which allows wheelchair users to access them without having to switch from their own chair. Examples include Dollymount, Greystones, Enniscrone and Rosslare.

Details: The beach wheelchair at Rossnowlagh must be booked in advance from the Sandhouse Hotel & Marine Spa (email info@sandhouse.ie).

If you like that, try this: Spinal Injuries Ireland offers rib outings on Dublin Bay for people with spinal injuries, leaving from Dún Laoghaire. Mourne Sea Tours also offers wheelchair access for its Mourne Lady catamaran tours departing Newcastle, Co Down. spinalinjuries.ie; mourneseatours.com

5. Moonlight & starlight kayaking

Sea-kayaking at Castlehaven Bay, Co Cork. Picture: Dermot Sullivan

Castlehaven Bay, Co Cork

Kayaking from dusk to darkness on calm waters brings a sense of deep peace, according to Jim and Maria Kennedy from Atlantic Sea Kayaking. By day, kayakers explore deserted islands, ancient castles and hidden coves in Castlehaven Bay. By night, they stargaze, watch seabirds coming in to roost, admire the water’s bioluminescence and smell nearby honeysuckle and gorse. It all adds up to a special experience. Jim and Maria also offer seaweed-foraging kayak tours during low tide.

Details: atlanticseakayaking.com

If you like that, try this: A sunset SUP (stand-up paddle-boarding) tour with Bay SUP in Co Clare. baysup.ie

6. Wing foiling in Dublin

Malahide Estuary, Co Dublin

Inspired by windsurfing and kitesurfing, wing foiling or wing surfing uses a board with a foil beneath it and an inflatable wing that you hold on to. Growing in popularity, it’s considered to be easier to learn than kitesurfing as there are no kite lines to sort out on sandy beaches. Malahide Estuary is perfect for learning, as it’s flat and not tide-dependent. Once you have learned the basics with local company Pure Magic, you can progress to wing foiling on Burrow Strand in Sutton, Dollymount Strand or many other beaches along the capital’s coast.

Details: puremagic.ie

If you like that, try this: Pure Magic also offers kitesurfing lessons on Dollymount and Sutton beaches on Dublin’s northside, and SUP lessons in Sandycove on the southside.

7. Beach yoga

Yoga on Enniscrone Beach, Co Sligo

Enniscrone, Co Sligo

Practising yoga on the beach will bring a relaxed energy to your holiday and any other activities that you have planned. American physiotherapist and yoga teacher Jenn McKee is the brains behind West Coast Wellness, with instructors offering both sunrise and sunset sessions on Enniscrone Beach. Following a morning session, extend the zen with a seaweed bath at the Ocean Sands Hotel’s new spa or at the nearby Kilkcullen’s traditional seaweed baths.

Details: westcoastwellness.ie; kilcullenseaweedbaths.net

If you like that, try this: SUP on water, yoga on dry land — both with Dunmore East SUP & Yoga in Co Waterford. dunmoreeastsupandyoga.ie

8. Coastal canters

Horse riding with Sheans Horse Farm in Ballycastle, Co Antrim

Ballycastle, Co Antrim

Discover the white sand beaches, historical castles, fishing villages and rugged coastline of the Causeway Coast on horseback, soaking up views of Rathlin Island and Scotland as you go. Horse riding with Sheans Horse Farm will see you gallop or stroll along secluded strands on an Irish Cob or sport horse, with tours to suit all levels. Excursions range from half-day rides to Game of Thrones tours, taking in key filming spots and mythical GOT locations like the Isle of Pyke, Dragonstone cliffs and Renly’s camp.

Details: Sheans Horse Farm is run by the McKinley family, with their Bespoke Equestrian Ireland tour operator offering a range of horse-riding holiday packages. horsebackridingtoursireland.com

If you like that, try this: Trot along Donegal’s Tullan Strand or take a leisurely stroll on horseback along the sand-dune trail. donegalequestriancentre.com

9. Birdwatching breaks

Dumhach Beach, Inishbofin, Co Galway

Thanks to long-standing traditional farming methods and conservation measures, Inishbofin is home to rare and threatened bird species, most notably the corncrake, whose cry can still regularly be heard on this tiny island. Other species include the common tern, Arctic tern, guillemot, shag, Manx shearwater and chough — and, as you enjoy expert guided birdwatching tours, you’ll also enjoy beautiful views over Dumhach Beach and the secluded East End bay.

Details: Pat Coyne at the eco-friendly Dolphin Hotel offers a number of birdwatching breaks in spring and autumn. dolphinhotel.ie

If you like that, try this: Clifden Eco Beach Camping in Co Galway is home to a rare and important Machair ecosystem, which you can observe during a walk to the ancient tidal island of Omey nearby. clifdenecocamping.ie

10. A seaside sauna

Big Dipper sauna in Louisburgh, Co Mayo

Killadoon, Louisburgh, Co Mayo

Forgive the understatement that Irish beaches aren’t the warmest places on earth and say hello to the beachside sauna. According to Peter Kosinski from the Atlantic Lodge, the sauna and hot tub are the most requested experiences from guests who need to warm their bones after a surf/paddle/dip in the Irish ocean. Alongside a 12ft alderwood sauna, there’s a hot tub and chilled plunge pool with uninterrupted views of Killadoon Beach and views towards Inishturk and Clare Island, Croagh Patrick and Carrowniskey Beach. If that doesn’t warm your bones and your soul, nothing will.

Details: bigstyle.ie

If you like that, try this: Ireland has several mobile-sauna companies, such as Saltee Sauna (currently based at Cullenstown, Co Wexford) or My Hot Spot (at Redbarn Strand, Youghal, Co Cork). Private sessions range from around €40-60. salteesauna.ie; myhotspot.ie

NB: This article has been updated since its original publication date.