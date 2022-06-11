| 12.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Top 10 active beaches in Ireland – from seashore safaris to accessible sands and canyoneering

Looking for a beach break with a difference? We’ve found 10 strands that deliver for your next daytrip…

Horse riding with Sheans Horse Farm in Ballycastle, Co Antrim. Picture: Tourism NI Expand
Big Style Atlantic Lodge, Louisburgh, Co Mayo Expand
Coasteering at Hook Head, Co Wexford Expand
Sea-kayaking at Castlehaven Bay, Co Cork. Picture: Dermot Sullivan Expand
Big Dipper sauna in Louisburgh, Co Mayo Expand
Freedom Surf School, Tramore, Co Waterford Expand
coasteering-Wexford-Hook Head Expand
Snorkel Expand
Horse riding with Sheans Horse Farm in Ballycastle, Co Antrim Expand
A beach wheelchair at Rossnowlagh, Co Donegal Expand
Yoga on Enniscrone Beach, Co Sligo Expand
Killadoon beach Louisburgh Mayo with Big Style Atlantic Lodge Expand
'Coastal Canters', Sheans Horse Farm, Antrim. Picture TourismNI Expand
Atlantic sea-kayaking by night Expand
Snorkelling at Inny Strand Expand
Wing foiling with Pure Magic Expand

Close

Horse riding with Sheans Horse Farm in Ballycastle, Co Antrim. Picture: Tourism NI

Horse riding with Sheans Horse Farm in Ballycastle, Co Antrim. Picture: Tourism NI

Big Style Atlantic Lodge, Louisburgh, Co Mayo

Big Style Atlantic Lodge, Louisburgh, Co Mayo

Coasteering at Hook Head, Co Wexford

Coasteering at Hook Head, Co Wexford

Sea-kayaking at Castlehaven Bay, Co Cork. Picture: Dermot Sullivan

Sea-kayaking at Castlehaven Bay, Co Cork. Picture: Dermot Sullivan

Big Dipper sauna in Louisburgh, Co Mayo

Big Dipper sauna in Louisburgh, Co Mayo

Freedom Surf School, Tramore, Co Waterford

Freedom Surf School, Tramore, Co Waterford

coasteering-Wexford-Hook Head

coasteering-Wexford-Hook Head

Snorkel

Snorkel

Horse riding with Sheans Horse Farm in Ballycastle, Co Antrim

Horse riding with Sheans Horse Farm in Ballycastle, Co Antrim

A beach wheelchair at Rossnowlagh, Co Donegal

A beach wheelchair at Rossnowlagh, Co Donegal

Yoga on Enniscrone Beach, Co Sligo

Yoga on Enniscrone Beach, Co Sligo

Killadoon beach Louisburgh Mayo with Big Style Atlantic Lodge

Killadoon beach Louisburgh Mayo with Big Style Atlantic Lodge

'Coastal Canters', Sheans Horse Farm, Antrim. Picture TourismNI

'Coastal Canters', Sheans Horse Farm, Antrim. Picture TourismNI

Atlantic sea-kayaking by night

Atlantic sea-kayaking by night

Snorkelling at Inny Strand

Snorkelling at Inny Strand

Wing foiling with Pure Magic

Wing foiling with Pure Magic

/

Horse riding with Sheans Horse Farm in Ballycastle, Co Antrim. Picture: Tourism NI

Catherine Murphy

Inny Strand, Co Kerry

1. A seashore safari

Snorkelling at Inny Strand Expand

Close

Snorkelling at Inny Strand

Snorkelling at Inny Strand

Snorkelling at Inny Strand

Most Watched

Privacy