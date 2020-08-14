| 15.8°C Dublin

Three-point turns, water tanks and gazebos - what's it really like to staycation in a caravan?

Naomi Richardson and her family took their first ever caravan holiday this summer. Here's how they got on in West Cork

All set for a caravan holiday... Photo: Deposit

All set for a caravan holiday... Photo: Deposit

All set for a caravan holiday... Photo: Deposit

All set for a caravan holiday... Photo: Deposit

Naomi Richardson

Twin or single axle? Four or six berth? Tow it all the way to West Cork or have someone else do it for you?

If you’ve never given caravans much thought, these things are important apparently. Doubly so when you plan to spend your staycation in one.

Would our first caravan trip turn out to be forever filed under "things that seemed like a good idea at the time", or would it open up a whole new world of staycationing? This rookie was about to find out.

