| 9.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘The sunrise, the views’ – remote lodges with hot tubs named one of Ireland’s hottest stays

Letteran Lodges were built by Ryan Donnelly to create inspirational stays and help future-proof his family farm 

Ryan Donnelly of Letteran Lodges at the foot of Slieve Gallion in Co. Derry. Photo: Lorcan Doherty Expand
Letteran Lodges, Co Derry Expand
Ryan Donnelly of Letteran Lodges in Co Derry. Photo: Lorcan Doherty Expand
Inside one of the Letteran Lodges Expand
Letteran Lodges, Co Derry Expand

Close

Ryan Donnelly of Letteran Lodges at the foot of Slieve Gallion in Co. Derry. Photo: Lorcan Doherty

Ryan Donnelly of Letteran Lodges at the foot of Slieve Gallion in Co. Derry. Photo: Lorcan Doherty

Letteran Lodges, Co Derry

Letteran Lodges, Co Derry

Ryan Donnelly of Letteran Lodges in Co Derry. Photo: Lorcan Doherty

Ryan Donnelly of Letteran Lodges in Co Derry. Photo: Lorcan Doherty

Inside one of the Letteran Lodges

Inside one of the Letteran Lodges

Letteran Lodges, Co Derry

Letteran Lodges, Co Derry

/

Ryan Donnelly of Letteran Lodges at the foot of Slieve Gallion in Co. Derry. Photo: Lorcan Doherty

Pól Ó Conghaile Twitter Email

If you build it, they will come...

That’s my thought as I drive through the Sperrin Mountains, concentrating on smaller and smaller roads, before turning onto a farm near Magherafelt.

Most Watched

Privacy