‘The sunrise, the views’ – remote lodges with hot tubs named one of Ireland’s hottest stays

If you build it, they will come...

That’s my thought as I drive through the Sperrin Mountains, concentrating on smaller and smaller roads, before turning onto a farm near Magherafelt.

Driving up a steep hill, I go down through the gears, twist and turn through a farmyard and park halfway up the Slieve Gallion foothills next to a pair of A-frame lodges. Stepping out, I’m greeted by views that stretch over five counties.

“The sunrise, the hot tubs, the views — I knew we had it,” Ryan Donnelly, who designed and built Letteran Lodges on his family farm last year, tells me later when I catch up with him by phone.

“But I wanted the lodges to be something unique and special and bring something different to Ireland.”

The lodges feature in the Irish Independent’s Fab 50 list of the best places to stay in Ireland in 2023, published in Weekend magazine and on Independent.ie this Saturday, April 15.

Ryan works in construction, and has a passion for travel. The ideas for the stays percolated over three years travelling and working in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and beyond.

“They were the kind of places I would stay when I travelled,” he says.

One example? Off-grid cabins near Nairobi. “That probably inspired me the most. It was all flat land and, on safari, you are surrounded by wild animals, but waking up to the sunrise was amazing. Bringing that home was something I wanted to do.”

“The more I travelled, the more I started to appreciate home and what we had on our doorstep,” he says. “So it was a mixture of travel and diversifying the farm. The two came together when we opened up Letteran Lodges.”

More A-frame lodges are popping up around this island, as standalone Airbnbs or developments like Drumhierny Hideaway in Co Leitrim. What’s surprising here is the level of luxury to be found in the remote location and a small business with just two stays.

Letteran Lodges, Co Derry

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Letteran Lodges, Co Derry

Guests get a private hot tub, interiors are generously sized with a king-size bed and couch facing the floor-to-ceiling glass frontage, and smart details include a toasty gas stove, binoculars for bird-spotting, thick robes, decent kitchenette (with a microwave and two-ring gas hob) and welcome pack. Cookie-cutter glamping pods these ain’t.

Letteran Lodges are adult-only, and attract mostly couples, Ryan says (one even made the drive from Dingle). And he and marketing manager Catherine Donnelly, of Flaming Business & Marketing Solutions, have taken a proactive approach to sales — working with content creators, posting tasty photos and videos on channels like TikTok and Instagram, and directing all bookings to its website.

By avoiding third-party sites like Airbnb and booking.com, they avoid their booking fees.

Before the lodges, “it was just grazing land,” Ryan says of the grassy hills. And his parents “were completely up for the idea. They loved it in terms of bringing something different to the area. They’ve lived there all of their lives also, so they understood what we have on our doorstep… they were all for it.”

Inside one of the Letteran Lodges

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Inside one of the Letteran Lodges

In their own time, his parents and grandparents worked to modernise and diversify the family farm, and he sees himself as carrying on the tradition, “to keep the farm in generations to come, and future-proof it”.

Next steps?

“There is more in the pipeline, but we’re not going to overdo it. We pride ourselves on privacy and luxury, and if we littered the hills with them, we’d lose that,” he says. “But there is room for more.”

Sustainability: As well as diversifying the farm and using local produce, guests are encouraged to explore local walks and attractions like Davagh Forest, Lissan House, Lough Neagh and the Sperrins nearby.

Insider tip: Despite the steep driveway and remote location, a list of local takeaways is provided — some delivering to the door.

Details: From £255/€291 per night; letteranlodges.com

