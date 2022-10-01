The lasting lure of Connemara: ‘I book for a week and then wish I was staying for two’

Tomorrow is my last day in Connemara and I’m yearning to stay for longer. Why on earth, I admonish myself, did I only come here for five days?

Down all the years that I’ve been visiting this magical corner of the country, it’s always the same — I come for two nights and end up staying for three; I book for a week and then wish I was staying for two.

Yes, Connemara is a very hard place to leave.

As it happens, this time round it’s high season in August, the weather is glorious, and despite trying to secure a room somewhere for an extra couple of nights, I find myself out of luck. There are simply no rooms to be had at any local inns. Especially with a dog in tow.

Having been based so far in the wonderful three-star and dog-friendly Kylemore Pass Hotel (what a find) I’m not surprised to discover that it is booked out over the coming days. And soon it becomes clear that so is everywhere else. So I content myself by finishing as I started and heading, on my last morning — just as I did on my immediate arrival a few days earlier — to Renvyle Beach.

Read More

Idyllic scenes

It’s early and still very quiet here when I turn down off the road just beyond Tullycross, park the car, and walk the short distance down. My dog, Dudley, well-used to this Renvyle routine by now, charges ahead of me, scampering joyfully down the slope that leads on to the sands.

We are alone here at this time of the morning, the golden strand stretching ahead of us, the rock pools that will later echo to the screeches of childish delight still lying undisturbed and without a ripple in sight.

Expand Close Renvyle Beach / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Renvyle Beach

We stroll along as far as what I always call ‘The Big Rock’ that divides this beach, climb the sandy/grassy path to its rear, and then clamber back down again on to the other part of this stretch of strand. The sun is shining, the waters of the Atlantic are lapping gently along the shore, the mountain views are spectacular, and across the water, some little islands look tantalisingly close.

It’s an idyllic spot and a place that even later in the day in high summer is never heaving with people — a few strollers, some kids playing along the shore, and a smattering of swimmers is about as busy as it gets.

I love Connemara and I know it well. From the towering beauty of the Twelve Bens and the Maumturks, to the bustle of Clifden town and the serenity of the stunning, sweeping arc of sand that is Dog’s Bay, located not far from trendy Roundstone (full of decamped Dublin 4 inhabitants in summertime), this is a part of Galway that has it all.

Usually, I can’t contain myself when I’m in this neck of the woods, as I spend my days dashing from one gem of a place to another, trying to squeeze every drop from my latest Connemara sojourn.

This time, it’s different. Apart from one foray into Clifden for a lovely seafood lunch and a potter in the bookshop and in the fabulous Love Vintage clothes shop, I stay local. So that means, effectively, the area that takes in Kylemore Abbey, Letterfrack, Renvyle and Cleggan.

Tranquil excursions

The picture-postcard beauty of Kylemore Abbey is breathtaking — and that’s just from glimpsing it as you drive past, en route to Letterfrack or further on to Clifden. Beyond the abbey itself (which you can visit for a fee), the walk here through the grounds is lovely, culminating in a place that comes complete with a cafe and views out over the dramatic landscape.

If walking is really your thing, though, then the Connemara National Park, right on the edge of Letterfrack, is for you. I’ve been here before, but under pressure for time was only able to venture along the shortest of the trails. Now, on a warm, albeit overcast morning, I am seriously up for it, and Dudley and I are all set for one of the longer routes.

As we wend our way from the free car park, down the slope and on past the cafe, we hit the beginning of the trails. Past the cows that have Dudley intrigued and on up the hill we go, before opting for the medium-length trail. As we climb higher, I stop and look back. The views are breathtaking. So breathtaking, in fact, that I text my niece in Yorkshire. “There you are,” I say, “surrounded by your stunning Yorkshire Moors vistas. So just take a look at this.”

Her response? “Wow!”

The higher you go up Diamond Hill, the more stunning it is. I’m not alone here. Rather, I am following in the footsteps of a French couple (yes, I’m eavesdropping) and later, a group of young German men. I’m not at all surprised — at breakfast in the Kylemore Pass Hotel that morning, I had been talking to a German family, a French woman, and a Swiss couple from Zurich.

The other delight of my summer stay is Cleggan. Cleggan? Yes, I know there’s not much there. Except, of course, the atmosphere and authenticity. The gateway to Inishbofin island, it’s my first drive out to Cleggan that August week that makes me consider extending my stay. Sure, I could stay an extra night in Cleggan itself, catch the Inishbofin ferry the next morning and then stay here for another night on the way back. Sorry, no room at the inn, they tell me. Any inn, that is.

Still, having fallen in love with the understated appeal of Cleggan, I decide to come back for lunch before I head home. So back I come, set on securing a crab sandwich of some distinction. And distinction is certainly the word. Sitting out on the back terrace of Oliver’s seafood bar and looking across to Inishbofin, I determine that next time I will spread my Connemara wings even further.

Next time, Inishbofin, here I come…

Don’t miss

Books At One is a fantastic bookshop set in a former Quaker workshop in Letterfrack. The staff are brilliant, and it has a lovely outdoor cafe courtyard. booksatone.ie

Stay

My dog Dudley and I stayed at the Kylemore Pass Hotel, a three-star with 11 rooms. Dog-friendly, great value and with terrific customer service, it does a brilliant breakfast with all hot dishes (ordered the night before) cooked to order. kylemore-pass-hotel-connemara.com

Expand Close Delicious muscles from Cloverfox in Letterfrack / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Delicious muscles from Cloverfox in Letterfrack

Eat

Cloverfox in Letterfrack is a great seafood restaurant with a casual pub-style setting. They allowed me to bring Dudley in to lie under the table, too. cloverfox.com

See connemara.ie for more on the area and its islands.