'The kids used to ask if they could go to Disneyland... now they talk about going back to Donegal'

The new puppy was able to go on holidays too...

Fiona Ness and her children go for a swim in Co Donegal

It’s late July, 2021, and the entire island has followed Tony’s advice and is holidaying in Ireland.

Except for us. We are going nowhere.

Back in January, when the booking rush was on, we hadn’t been so optimistic that we’d be allowed beyond our 5k by the summer. But by late July, the lockdown is over, mini-breaks in our neighbour’s Shomera are changing hands for the price of a generous dowry, and we have committed our holiday fund to a lockdown puppy we aren’t willing to kennel.

Then, a text from a colleague. She has spotted a holiday home outside of Letterkenny in Donegal that has become available at the last minute (donegalcottageholidays.com).

It’s a refurbished, 200-year-old farmhouse overlooking the Swilly. It’s puppy-friendly, and keenly priced at €590 for a week. It’s less than three hours away, and within a 25 minute drive of mountains, beaches, historical sites and ice cream.

But it’s going to rain.

We swap the paddling pool for the wellies and we’re off.

The owners welcome us as we pull into the driveway of our holiday home-from-home. The kettle is on, the fridge is stocked, the barbecue is cleaned and fuelled. Best of all, the kitchen table is laid for afternoon tea with homemade pies, cakes and scones, jam and freshly whipped cream. It’s an unexpected kindness. We shed the layers of lockdown with each mouthful.

Expand Close The new puppy was able to go on holidays too... / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The new puppy was able to go on holidays too...

Read More

The fire is stacked and there are books, board games, fresh towels and linen. There is a boot room for our gear and a large garden where the kids run and and run.

Could it be true? Was this truly the last (and best) holiday home in Ireland? And was it really ours for a week?

I have time to ponder this question each day as I take the puppy out for her 6am wee. She berates the neighbouring cows and I watch the approaching rainclouds redd up the sun from the Swilly, wet grass soaking into my slippersocks.

What are we doing today, then? By 7am, the children expect a plan. We are a family of ‘doers’ but with the dreadful forecast we haven’t planned anything in advance.

Yet our run of luck holds, and by 9.30am we have each day mapped out.

On Day One, we book a narrow gauge train trip at Oakfield Park (oakfieldpark.com – €40 for entry + train for two adults, three children) - dogs are welcome on-board and the outdoor café does a stellar sausage and chips.

Another day I do a ring-around of local horse riding stables. Dominic at Ashtree Stables near Crandford says, "of course, no bother, come at 11" (074 915 3312; €20 for fully-guided trip) .

Expand Close Family fun in Donegal / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Family fun in Donegal

When we spot a weather window, a surf lesson from Narosa surf school in Dunfanaghy (lessons from €35; narosalife.com) fills the gap.

Other days we take a walk with wolves at Wild Ireland (wildireland.org; entry from €12/€10) and have a terrifying hour at the waterpark at Moville (€20 for an hour; inishadventures.com).

To keep the budget down we cook at home and pack our own lunch, treating ourselves to stone baked pizza on the lawn at Rathmullan House (@pavilionrathmullan; pizzas from €12.50-€15, craft beers and ice cream) on our last day.

We mix these planned activities with hikes and sea swims and a little bit of heritage hunting – including and a rainy-day trek along the walls of Derry. This keeps the holiday interesting, on budget and whine-free.

And, thanks to Covid, all our activities are out-of-doors so puppy comes too.

A hike up Mount Errigal would have been too much for her, but she parades along in Glenveagh national park (glengveagh nationalpark.ie). As the clouds roll by I remember why I love the rain in Donegal: it keeps the midges away. How did Cornelia Adair, who set out the Castle gardens back in the 1890s, managed to summer here without Deet?

With each new day comes a new ice cream shop. The Nutella and MilkyBar sauce at Scrumptious Ice Cream in Creeslough (@scrumptious_ice_cream) is worth stopping off for.

Expand Close Walking in Donegal... / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Walking in Donegal...

But before any of this takes place, a crisis hits: the middle child has outgrown her wellies. So our very first activity is shopping at Wet ‘n’ Wild in Letterkenny town. Later in the week, our surf instructor confirms they are Actually The Best Wellingtons In Ireland.

Narosa surf school is so good we buy the T-shirt (the school shop is also a surf boutique). Our instructor warms up with jokes and body surfing before introducing the boards. By the end of the lesson all the kids are stand-up surfing, and the puppy is digging her way to Australia. The wellies come into their own on the beach, which we access by wobbling our way through a pebbled riverbed.

Ireland’s best wellies are not the best footwear for the impressive hilltop Fort of Grianán of Aileach (puppies not allowed), which dates back to 1700 BC. Slippery when wet, we teeter up the exposed steps into the smirl that the guidebook promises is actually a five-county vista across Loughs Foyle and Swilly.

The wellies are much better matched for a trek around Ards Forest Park (coilte.ie). This is a popular picnic spot with a decent adventure playground and a long, sandy beach perfect for frizbee, but with nine way-marked trails to choose from you can soon find yourself alone.

Expand Close Rua: a happy camper on holidays... / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rua: a happy camper on holidays...

The wellies come in handy too at Ashtree Stables, where we also get to feed the chickens and pick our own eggs from the barn. Each well-cared for pony has its own guide and the one-hour trek takes in some good views before heading back to the paddock for some trotting practice. And all for €20. For beach rides, Donegal Equestrian Centre organises trips along Tullan Strand (donegalequestriancentre.com/beach-rides).

On another day the wind blow us on past Fanad lighthouse to Ballymastocker Bay (Observer readers once voted it the second most beautiful beach in the world). The dark heat of the day warns of thunder . We use up the last of the sun as sea kayakers hugging the coastline, disappear from view. And we know beyond a doubt that this is the life.

When the kids used to talk about holidays, they’d ask if they could go to Disneyland, or Spain, just like everyone else. Now they talk about going back to Donegal.

Covid, it seems, has brought an unexpected gift. Forcing an entire nation out of doors, whatever the weather, it made us all appreciate what’s been in front of our eyes all along: the island we are lucky enough to call ‘home’.