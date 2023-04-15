| 3.5°C Dublin

The Fab 50 – the best places to stay in Ireland for 2023

From hip hotels to hidden cottages and woodland stays, the year’s essential accommodation hotlist has landed...

Hidden Haven - one of our Fab 50 for 2023 Expand
Hidden Haven, Co Cork Expand

Pól Ó Conghaile and Nicola Brady

Sick of the same old short breaks? Looking for all-new ‘aah’ moments and ‘ooh’ touches? Here’s your very own little black book — our list of the best places to stay in Ireland in 2023.

The Fab 50 is designed to be a fresh take. It’s not a normal list. Now in its fifth year, this is a selection of stays we travel the length and breadth of the island to compile, and one that changes completely every year (here are our lists for 2018, 2019, 20202021 and 2022).

