The Fab 50 – the best places to stay in Ireland for 2023

Sick of the same old short breaks? Looking for all-new ‘aah’ moments and ‘ooh’ touches? Here’s your very own little black book — our list of the best places to stay in Ireland in 2023.

The Fab 50 is designed to be a fresh take. It’s not a normal list. Now in its fifth year, this is a selection of stays we travel the length and breadth of the island to compile, and one that changes completely every year (here are our lists for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022).

It’s not about the usual suspects. It shines a spotlight on new openings, evolving stays, emerging trends and places that are rethinking how we holiday in an era of hybrid hospitality — from the bedroom to the breakfast, the menu to the very materials they are designed from.

Think of a black lodge with picture-window views over a West Cork farm. A hotel that has jumped from three to four stars. A ‘hosted residence’ in Belfast. Or a gate lodge that provides exclusive access to Mount Congreve Gardens after 8pm. Inclusions on our Fab 50 have exciting designs, are distinctly Irish, walk the walk when it comes to sustainability and are connected with their communities. Some you will know. Others you will want to.

The Fab 50 isn’t gathered via Google. It’s about painstaking research and listening to our readers. And it’s in no particular order. Let us know your thoughts on social media using the hashtag #IndoFab50.

Wilderness & garden stays

1. Burrenmore Nest, Co Derry

Why: Have we hit peak cabin fever? The speed at which cabin and lodge-style stays have evolved across this island is extraordinary, but this little collection near Coleraine takes things to a new level. Literally, in the case of two of the four lodges, which are set on stilts with picture windows almost within touching distance of the trees. The wooden lodges sit tightly together in a small lot centred around a common fire pit and hot tub, but step indoors and it feels like you have the forest to yourself.

The idea is to “join the wildlife with the luxury of the lodge” — and that luxury is smartly thought through. Ask Alexa to turn on the romantic lights, and watch the mood change. Lower your blackout blinds using a bedside remote to create a 120-inch movie projector screen, or open them to see firefly-style night lighting dotted about the trees. Tuck into a breakfast with fresh bread from a nearby bakery, swan about in posh hotel-standard robes, or snap a selfie with the site’s peacocks. If they’re like this, keep the cabins coming, please. — PÓC

Expand Close Burrenmore Nest, Co Derry / Facebook

Sustainability: Each lodge has a private whirlpool bath, filled with chemical-free fresh water and cleaned every day. Furniture includes a coffee table and Toronto chairs made from reclaimed wood.

Insider tip: Two lodges are pet-friendly, including a pet bath, blankets, shampoo and waterproof bed cover and special linen (£30/€34 extra for a pet).

Details: From £265/€302 per night (two-night minimum); burrenmore-nest.com

2. Further Space, Belmullet, Co Mayo

Expand Close Further Space, Co Mayo / Facebook

Why: Overlooking Termoncarragh Lake, the newest spot from Further Space is on the Mullet Peninsula in Co Mayo. “I really believe that the pods offer a perfect rural getaway on the Wild Atlantic Way,” says owner James Lavelle. “Guests are in awe of the view.” There are four glamping pods, each with a queen-sized bed that folds up into the wall during the day, so you’ve got a larger sofa area where you can chill out. There’s also a neat little bunk room that can sleep two kids in a space age-style nook. Each pod has an outdoor seating area that’s sheltered from the wind, a fire pit, and there’s a communal area for some basic cooking. — NB

Sustainability: Lavelle is part of the Corncrake Life programme, which aims to preserve the corncrake population.

Insider tip: Head to the nearby Béal an Mhuirthead tidal pool for a swim — it’s like Mayo’s miniature version of Bondi.

Details: Pods from €140; further.space

3. Ballyshane Coastal Retreats, East Cork

Expand Close Ballyshane Coastal Retreats, Co Cork / Facebook

Why: Potter out of the converted barn at Ballyshane, wander along the grass and, in two minutes, you’ll be standing on a cliff edge overlooking the waves at Ballybranagan. Staying in the barn feels like visiting a friend with impeccable taste — the bookcases are overflowing, the kitchen is stocked with the best stoneware and cast-iron pots, and everything from the antique rugs to the giant couch is perfectly thought out. As well as the barn, there’s a cottage, a shed and a studio on the farmland, the latter with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the sea. Bliss. — NB

Sustainability: There’s a large bank of solar panels providing energy for all the accommodation.

Insider tip: Ballymaloe is a 15-minute drive away, so nip over to get your supplies from the farm or cookery-school shop.

Details: Barn from €180 per night; ballyshanestays.com

4. Mount Congreve Gate Lodge, Co Waterford

Why: Would you like the keys to Mount Congreve’s gardens? Rent this refurbished 18th-century gate lodge, and you get exclusive access to the 70 acres and its walking trails after they close to the public at 8pm. The restoration is part of a €7m upgrade of the famous estate, and the first of three stays that will open to guests this year. “It just has a really good energy,” commercial director Sara Dolan says of the place. “You can see people take a breath and look around, and their shoulders seem to drop.” The first lodge to come online is a small two-bed bolthole sitting just inside the main gate. Guests will find heritage touches like French demi corbeille doubles in the small bedrooms, a walnut supper table and exposed original stone in the living area, plus antiques including a grandfather clock from the Waterford Treasures museum — softened with elements like Foxford throws, lots of greenery and an honesty bar. You can cook in the galley kitchen, fire up a barbecue, eat at the new Stables Café, or bring food back to the lodge. Or just crash in the hammock and leave the meal prep to someone else. — PÓC

Sustainability: There’s a bioethanol stove, organic bedlinen, and local workers often have links to the estate — head contractor Hugh Maher’s father, for example, was Mount Congreve’s painter from 1988 to 2012.

Insider tip: Make use of the bikes provided. The back gate opens directly onto the Waterford Greenway, a 20-minute cycle from the city. The lodge is available to adults and children aged 12 and over.

Details: From €195-€270 per night (two-night minimum); mountcongreve.com

5. Fernwood Farm, Co Galway

Why: It’s a rare thing to stay in a place that truly feels unique, but the accommodation at Fernwood Farm in Clifden really is one of a kind. There’s a geodesic dome that sits in the canopy of the estate’s native trees, warmed by a wood-burning stove. There’s a house on stilts that changes as the light shifts, with an outdoor bath on the decking. Walking trails weave through the 150-acre estate, past their native Dexter cows and over a cool rope bridge, and nature also puts on a show in a sauna built on stilts overlooking the Salt Lake. “Nature is the hero, always,” says owner Anne Ashe, who lives there with her family ( read the full interview with Anne here). “To see the abundance of wildlife and how it changes through the seasons is so special.” – NB

Sustainability: Soon, the sauna will be powered entirely by a river turbine, and there’ll be a solar panel bank for the cabins — the goal is to be fully self-sustained.

Insider tip: Bring an eye mask if you’re staying in the summer and don’t want to wake too early.

Details: Dome from €250, Stilt House from €280; fernwood.eco

Urban legends

6. Stauntons on the Green, Dublin

Why: One of Dublin’s best-kept secrets, this lovely townhouse hotel is a beautifully judged blend of traditional guesthouse and Georgian city stay. Cardinal Newman and poet Gerard Manley Hopkins previously lived in the building, which overlooks Stephen’s Green, and touches like Belleek pottery signage, the glowing gas lamp and wrought-iron railings outside, an honesty bar in the lounge and sachets of chamomile tea by the beds all play to that sense of heritage and hospitality. Contemporary notes are threaded through Nigel Howard’s decor, too — 10 recently refurbed rooms now have air-con, and you’ll find Nespresso machines, speedy Wi-Fi and Voya toiletries alongside the leather armchairs and antiques. There is no elevator, and some garden rooms have small terraces — worth bearing in mind when choosing a room type. Breakfast is a super, smiling service in period rooms (a half-portion of the full Irish was no problem, with the offer of a mimosa, too). Oh, and don’t leave without taking a close look at its stunning Harry Clarke stained-glass window. — PÓC

Sustainability: Plastic water bottles have been replaced with plant-based cartons, and refillable bottles with organic ingredients are used in place of single-use toiletries.

Insider tip: The hotel has a private gate access to the Iveagh Gardens behind. With 24 hours’ notice, you can also book a picnic to take with you.

Details: B&B from €209; stauntonsonthegreen.ie

7. The Mont, Dublin

Why: Step in, and take a sniff. Don’t worry, it’s good. This Clare Street four-star has undergone a significant refurb in recent years, and one new idea is a signature scent subtly diffused into the public areas. One of three O’Callaghan Collection hotels within earshot of each other (The Alex and The Davenport are the others), The Mont was described to me as “cheekier” than its siblings (‘Old School. New Cool’ is the tagline), a vibe you’ll quickly get from its hot-desk spaces, restaurant wall mural, Core Fitness basement gym and a modern take on a sports bar — The Sin Bin. Rooms range in size from Cosy (16-18sq m) upwards, but if you have extra cash to splash, bag a Dreamy Suite on the Georgian side of the building. It not only offers more space and a sofa bed, but old-school sash-window atmospherics alongside the industrial interior design touches. — PÓC

Sustainability: The Collection is Green Key certified, and energy measures include Combined Heat and Power (CHP) units.

Insider tip: The window seats in Speranza restaurant are some of the best in the city. Make like an early bird and nab one for some prime people-watching.

Details: Rooms from €225; themonthotel.ie

8. The Dean Townhouse, Dublin

Why: When The Dean launched back in 2014, it set a template with a sense of style and hip functionality that has often been mimicked over the years (think Munchies minibars, rooftop bars and contemporary Irish prints). And now, the brand has taken over another Georgian building a few doors down on Harcourt Street and given it a whole new lease of life. The Dean Townhouse feels like a slightly more grown-up sibling, with granny-chic wallpaper, brushed brass fixtures and heritage features. Instead of a rooftop bar, there’s a courtyard area, with 40 bedrooms out the back (some with balconies) and nine in the Georgian townhouse. The latter are the standout rooms, with giant original windows overlooking Harcourt Street and soaring ceilings. — NB

Sustainability: Rainwater harvesting and compostable takeaway packaging are just some of The Dean’s measures.

Insider tip: Light sleepers will want to avoid the rooms right by the courtyard bar.

Details: Rooms from €150; thedean.ie

9. Trinity City Hotel, Dublin

Why: Dubliners have probably walked past the Trinity City Hotel countless times without paying it much heed. But there are plenty of reasons to poke your head inside. The hotel underwent a big refresh that launched in February 2020, meaning it’s only now getting a real chance to shine. There’s a swish new lobby, cool courtyard bar and refreshed rooms, the best of which have balconies overlooking Trinity College or exposed brick walls over the former fire station. Its Brunswick Bar feels like a proper old Dublin pub, despite a recent refurbishment, and there is guest access to the nearby Trinity College Fitness Centre, too. — NB

Sustainability: Single-use bathroom products have been replaced with refillable wall-mounted Rituals alternatives, and the branded water bottles in each room are made from paper and sugar cane.

Insider tip: Bread 41 is just up the road, and its pastries are top-notch.

Details: Rooms from €149; trinitycityhotel.com

10. The Snug Townhouse, Galway

Why: Small, smartly designed, uber-central stays bridging the gap between hostels and hotels have been springing up in cities all over the world — The Snug is Galway’s take. Secreted away off Quay Street (I missed the doorway on the first passing), the pared-back ‘bijou’ bolthole boasts little more than a small reception and a couple of vending machines by way of facilities, but really, that’s not what a property like this is about. “People drop their bags and get out to explore the city,” I’m told. “You can check in, and party, and go to bed.” The 35 rooms range from teensy Snugs to Superiors and a duplex sleeping four. Some lack windows, though even the tightest squeeze has a king-size bed and smart TV with Netflix. Practical touches include underbed storage and wall hooks, and there are arty pops adding colour in amber-ribbed headboards, yellow bathroom sinks and corridor prints featuring artists like Matisse or Patrick Scott, for example. — PÓC

Sustainability: There are eco-friendly bathroom products, and the new design has been careful to preserve portions of Galway’s old city walls.

Insider tip: The Snug is a sister hotel to Nox, outside the city on the Headford Road — another refurb that packs a punch way above its three-star rating.

Details: Rooms from €112; thesnugtownhouse.ie

11. Crown Quarter, Wexford

Why: On the cool, newly pedestrianised Monck Street in Wexford, Crown Quarter feels more like a miniature village than a hotel. Built around the original Crown Bar, you’ll now find a few bars and restaurants under one roof, including Jasper’s, with a quirky living mural made with grasses and ferns, alongside a music venue and a covered courtyard. The 26 rooms are vibrant and brash, with zebra- and leopard-print wallpaper and clashing bed throws. It’s not a hotel you’d go to for a quiet and meditative retreat, but if you’re looking for a good time, it’s the place to be. — NB

Sustainability: We love the water fountains in the corridors, built into feature walls that make it look like a dog is drinking the same water.

Insider tip: Peek into the old section of the bar by the check-in desk — it actually dates back to 1841.

Details: Rooms from €84; crownquarter.com

12. Hyde Hotel, Galway

Why: “In a city where there are no notions, this is the place where you can kind of have notions,” says Eveanna Ryan of the Connacht Hospitality Group. You may remember this Eyre Square-adjacent stay as the Foster Court. Now, it’s a 69-bed hyde-away designed to be “female-focused”, with lashings of botanical and jungle prints, a salon-style vibe to its restaurant areas (try the featherblade steak, keenly priced at €21.95), plants as free-flowing as the cocktails and a choice of more than 450 gins (no, that’s not a typo). The new rooms bring similarly bold feature wallpapers, Rituals products and soft pops of colour in layers like coral pink or light blue. Wylde is a bright new café and deli focusing on local and alternative produce such as organic wines in the former city tourist office. Think of Hyde as a “good-looking sister” to An Pucán, also owned by the group, Eveanna says. It’s buzzing for weekend brunches, too. — PÓC

Sustainability: Ten per cent of every water carton sold goes to Galway Hospice. Employees get a tree planted on their behalf on their birthdays.

Insider tip: You can order a repurposed airline trolley to your room, stocked with a set selection or drinks of your choice (set options from €205).

Details: B&B from €150; hydehotel.ie

13. The Ebrington, Derry

Why: Ebrington Square was once “totally fenced off from the city”, Cecil Doherty says. In a sign of just how far Derry has come, he showed me around a new four-star hotel taking shape in a former military barracks and parade ground. The square is emerging as a new quarter, connected to the city centre via the Peace Bridge, and Cecil’s £15m hotel will be one of its anchors — a 93-bed stay encompassing the former barracks and clock tower. It includes a residential spa (the first in the city) with hydrotherapy pool, a 142-seater restaurant, a bar and lounge over two levels in the former captain’s house, and stunning views stretching down over the River Foyle toward the Guildhall and city walls. Concerts take place several times a year here, but the footfall this will provide should take it to another level. It’s scheduled to open on June 29. — PÓC

Sustainability: Solar roof panels will be installed and bespoke toiletries are made from local herbs and vegetation.

Insider tip: James and Louise Huey’s brilliant Walled City Brewery, with its taproom and gastro-pub menus, is a neighbour. walledcitybrewery.com

Details: B&B from €225; theebringtonhotel.com

Self-catering stunners

14. An Cúlú, Co Donegal

Why: “We originally said we’d never rent it,” Jonathan McMorrow says of this coastal bolthole near Donegal town. Luckily, he and partner Claire changed their minds. The couple, who first met as dancers on Riverdance, restored the cottage with McCabe Architects as a holiday home. At first sight, An Cúlú (the Irish for retreat) “looked like it was going to fall off the cliff”, he says. But they took a look, and fell in love. Today, a canary-yellow stable-style door leads from the unassuming facade to an elegant open-plan living area and cantilevered terrace with stunning views over Inver Bay. A sunken seating area and hot tub invite you to enjoy the outdoors, while floor-to-ceiling glass, a TV and electric fire recessed into a black gable wall, and long mustard couches are just some of the features making the indoors pop. “We wanted it to be kind of like a penthouse suite in a hotel,” Jonathan says of the elevated view. An Cúlú sleeps eight across two bedrooms, or 12 if double bunks are shared (kids aged six-plus only). It has only just opened to rentals via Unique Holiday Homes. — PÓC

Sustainability: The A-rated home comes with an air-to-water heat pump. You may remember the build from RTÉ’s My Bungalow Bliss.

Insider tip: There’s a secluded beach a few hundred metres away and an outdoor shower back at the house to wash off the sand.

Details: Week-long lets from €2,950; uniqueirishhomes.ie

15. Beagh Castle Holiday Cottages, Co Limerick

Why: Overlooking the Shannon Estuary, a little row of five white cottages stand in a line by the sea, with the view encumbered only by the crumbling remains of the 800-year-old Beagh Castle. “You know the weather is getting good when you see the dolphins,” says Aisling Kellett as she shows me a video of them leaping out of the water last spring. The cottages are a family affair, run by her mum and her dad, who always “wanted to get his hands on them”. They opened last year, and two more will be open by the summer — a season the place feels tailor-made for, with a communal green space right by the water the perfect spot for an al fresco dinner (dolphin-spotting a bonus). — NB

Sustainability: The cottages recycle and are planning a small wind turbine in the future.

Insider tip: They have two seaweed barrel baths right by the beach, and you can also organise a local massage therapist to visit the cottages.

Details: Week-long lets from €441; castlecottages.ie

16. Strand Cottage, Co Cork

Why: While I’m being shown around Strand Cottage, a refurbed two-bed bolthole near Ballylickey in West Cork, I notice there are no TVs. “You can’t take your eyes off that scene,” my guide says. “It’s mesmerising.” Bantry Bay is literally steps from the front window. A few steps more, and there’s a little shingle cove you can swim from. Inside, refurbished interiors feel cosy if pared-back, with cottage-friendly features like a Rayburn range, Belfast sink, cushioned bench seat on one side of the table and Barry’s Tea on the shelf. The bedrooms are small, with iron-framed doubles, and there’s a wood-fired stove in a sitting room that feels built for curl-ups and cuddles. While coast-facing, the cottage is wrapped on three sides by woodland, leaving little doubt as to the draw. “The peace and quiet,” as my guide puts it. “No traffic sounds, just nature sounds.” — PÓC

Sustainability: Eco-friendly cleaning products and arts and crafts made from driftwood and found objects are just some of the caring touches in this cottage.

Insider tip: Stock up on the best West Cork supplies at nearby Manning’s of Ballylickey, or Organico in Bantry. There’s a slabbed patio and fire pit outside, a good place to set up the charcoal barbecue provided.

Details: Week-long stays from €1,600; uniqueirishhomes.ie

17. The Hidden Haven, Co Cork

Why: “This is it, I want to live here.” That’s what Steve Collins said when he and wife, Claire, first hiked onto the Derry Duff hillside in West Cork. The couple have since built their home, based their young family and farmed organic berries and Dexter cattle here, and last autumn added a superb farm stay. The Hidden Haven is a charcoal-black lodge built alongside a pool of water, with picture-window views over the valley below from bedroom, bath and living room. Tones are natural and calm, and creature comforts meet the highest of expectations, from wood-burning stove to DeLonghi coffee machine or breakfast hamper with local goodies and bread still warm to the touch. But Claire’s attention to detail really sets the place apart. She’s thought to add a wireless phone charger by the makeup dresser, yoga mats and swim towels and White & Green bed linen, for instance. She’s hand-labelled several types of tea, left a portable Sonos Roam speaker and — something every property should have, be it a hidden haven or five-star hotel — a “lamp” light switch that instantly switches the lighting set-up to lamps only. This is it, I want to live here too. — PÓC

Sustainability: You can take a one-and-a-half-hour tour of the organic farm with Steve (€25pp). Local touches range from bog oak pieces by son Seán to La Bougie candles, a Durrus Pottery wine cooler and Wasi Epsom salt seaweed bath soaks.

Insider tip: This is a remote stay, about 10 minutes from Ballylickey and arriving on single-track roads. Put their Eircode into the sat nav before it’s too late! A local taxi driver can be booked for restaurant or meal trips.

Details: €245-€320 per night with a three-night minimum; derryduff.ie

18. Keenaghan Cottage, Co Fermanagh

Why: Lisa McWilliams and her husband Owen bought this 19th-century thatched cottage years ago, but it was only when Covid struck that they were able to restore it back to its former glory. “It was a real labour of love,” she says. Inside, it’s a love letter to tradition and heritage, with thick stone walls, old-fashioned dressing rooms and deep couches. You’ll find the two-bedroom, pet-friendly stay down a little country lane and fronting onto a lake (it has its own jetty on the water), with an inglenook fireplace for added cosiness. In Lisa’s words, “It’s very much in keeping with an authentic Irish cottage, but it’s luxurious.” — NB

Sustainability: The thatch restoration was conducted using traditional methods. There’s a wildflower meadow, too.

Insider tip: They have complimentary bikes for guests, so bring a helmet and hit the nearby trails.

Details: Cottage from €272 per night; keenaghancottage.com

19. Letteran Lodges, Co Derry

Why: If you build it, they will come... that’s my thought as I drive through the Sperrin Mountains, concentrating on smaller and smaller roads, before turning onto a farm near Magherafelt. Up a steep hill here, Ryan Donnelly has built two A-frame lodges with vistas that stretch over five counties. “The sunrise, the hot tubs, the views — I knew we had it,” he says ( read the full interview on Letteran Lodges here). “But I wanted the lodges to be something unique and special and bring something different to Ireland.”

Inspired by his travels, they are surprisingly luxurious for such remote stays. Guests get a private hot tub, interiors are generously sized with a king-size bed and couch facing the floor-to-ceiling glass frontage, and smart details include a toasty gas stove, binoculars for bird-spotting, thick robes, decent kitchenette and welcome pack. Cookie-cutter glamping pods these ain’t. In their own time, Ryan’s parents and grandparents worked to modernise and diversify the family farm, and he sees himself now as carrying on the tradition, “to keep the farm in generations to come, and future-proof it”. — PÓC

Sustainability: As well as diversifying the farm and using local produce, guests are encouraged to explore local walks and attractions like Davagh Forest, Lissan House, Lough Neagh and the Sperrins nearby.

Insider tip: Despite the steep driveway and remote location, a list of local takeaways is provided — some delivering to the door.

Details: From £255/€291 per night; letteranlodges.com

Lap of luxury

20. The Regency, Belfast

Why: “We had our vision for the physical building, and we knew we could create a very special place,” says Katie Jackson of The Regency. This is a fascinating property in Belfast’s Queen’s Quarter — a €2.25m restoration of two derelict Georgian townhouses into a nest of several luxurious “residences” complete with 24/7 butler-style service. The stays are essentially self-catering apartments, with high-end kitchens and great attention to detail (think boiling water taps, underfloor bathroom heating, or a pre-arrival call to help prep for your stay). But they also come with a concierge and service to help with reservations, catering or other add-ons during your stay. The tasteful heritage tones are underpinned by the kind of technology every traveller expects these days, from fast Wi-Fi to cashless and keyless transactions, and it’s only getting started, too. Next year, a new phase will add more townhouse stays and a wellness suite nearby. — PÓC

Sustainability: Local craftspeople were used in the restoration, with salvaged materials ranging from floorboards to radiators. EV chargers are on the way, and it is also a member of a ‘Friends of The Crescent’ group that hopes to breathe new life into a beautiful square badly in need of investment.

Insider tip: There’s a snug little ‘parlour’ at the back of the townhouse, where guests can find complimentary drinks, nibbles and a courtyard with fire pit. Read our hotel review of The Regency here.

Details: From £650/€742 per night; theregencybelfast.com

21. Monart, Co Wexford

Why: Monart has been named Ireland’s Best Spa in our Reader Travel Awards for several years running, and with good reason. The comprehensive thermal suite is a dream, with multiple steam rooms, saunas, solariums and an infinity pool. Unlike other spas, you’re free to use them all as much as you like, even after you check out — guests can use the facilities until 2pm on their day of departure. All of the 68 rooms have been redesigned for 2023, with the decor now much more muted, calming and in keeping with the country-house vibe. Think bespoke green velvet armchairs and textured leaf wallpaper around the bed. There are new elements in the spa too, with sculptures on the walls and a restyled dark relaxation room for that post-massage doze. If you’re after a spa break, this remains the one to beat. — NB

Sustainability: There’s a complimentary chauffeur service to the station at Enniscorthy, so you can travel by train or bus.

Insider tip: Don’t miss the outdoor sauna, set just beside the pool — it’s usually empty.

Details: Rooms from €338; monart.ie

22. The Morrison, Dublin

Why: Since opening in 1999, The Morrison has undergone quite a few iterations, from its origins as a John Rocha-designed hotel to its most recent life as a DoubleTree by Hilton. But now, following a sleek redesign and a shift to the more boutique Curio Collection by Hilton umbrella, the hotel is cooler than ever — and has five stars into the bargain. The new lobby features bespoke art by Gary Robinson, and the restyled rooms feature lyrics from Irish musicians on the wall, from Lisa Hannigan to Imelda May. There are nifty design touches, too, like steam-resistant mirrors and little pull-out shelves (and plug sockets) by the full-length mirrors. — NB

Sustainability: The hotel recently achieved two gold stars from Green Tourism — it sponsors two beehives and is installing birdhouses on the roof.

Insider tip: Check the nightstand for a voucher for a free glass of Prosecco down in the restaurant with your meal — there’s one in every room.

Details: Rooms from €285; morrisonhotel.ie

23. The Europe, Co Kerry

Why: The Europe was named ‘Ireland’s Best Hotel’ in this year’s Irish Independent Reader Travel Awards. Sat on the edge of Lough Leane just a few kilometres from Killarney, the views from almost everywhere in the hotel are mesmerising, the waters of the lake and the colours of the mountains morphing by the minute as the light changes. But it’s about more than just the setting — I found the customer service to be exemplary on my visit, with a natural friendliness and charm to the staff. The 50,000 sq ft Espa spa is one of Ireland’s best, and breakfast brings a massive menu that will keep everyone happy, from carnivores to vegans. It’s the little touches that make it, like tiny pots of warmed maple syrup to drizzle over pancakes, with a crème brulée-style crust that you smack open with a spoon. Read our hotel review of The Europe here. — NB

Sustainability: Free-to-use EV charging points are powered by solar panels, and the restaurant’s beef and lamb comes from its own farm (it also supplies sister hotels The Dunloe and Ard na Sidhe).

Insider tip: Splash out on a Lakeview Room. And get down to the spa early in the morning, and you can make the most of those views from the steaming infinity pool while everyone else is eating breakfast (or sleeping).

Details: Rooms from €350; theeurope.com

24. Slieve Donard, Co Down

Why: Could the Mournes be the new Wicklow Mountains? “This is a part of Ireland that’s been forgotten about,” a fellow visitor said while I stayed at the Slieve Donard, the Scottish Baronial-style five-star overlooking the coast at Newcastle, this winter. A multi-million euro reboot of the iconic hotel by new owners Marine & Lawn could be the step-change that brings this off-radar part of our island into full view. We already had a sense of majesty, hints of Hogwarts and epic views. The refurb will lift its 180 bedrooms and elevate the restaurants, lobby and drawing rooms, adding cascading plant life and understated opulence — wildlife-inspired headboards and drapery, for example. The hotel debuted in 1898 as an “end of the line” railway destination, with visitors since ranging from Charlie Chaplin to Catherine Zeta-Jones. When the revamp finishes around late summer, it could be the perfect base for adventures in the Mourne Mountains, Tollymore Forest Park, or Royal County Down golf course next door. — PÓC

Sustainability: The in-house design studio is working to preserve the hotel’s Victorian elements and characteristics and to showcase original architectural details.

Insider tip: The roads from Newry to Newcastle are thin and hair-raising — time your arrival for daytime. Peak-season green fees at Royal County Down cost £325 /€370 per round, but the shorter Annesley Links fees start at £60/€68.

Details: B&B from £219/€249; slievedonardhotel.com

25. Anantara The Marker, Dublin

Why: The big brand change was announced pre-Covid, but it’s only now that The Marker is emerging under its fancy new name. Anantara is an uber-luxurious global brand that aims to give modern travellers an extra level of connection with their destination, and as part of a multi-million euro investment, the Grand Canal Dock five-star has seen a refresh of all rooms and the creation of a new restaurant, Forbes Street by Gareth Mullins, set to open soon. It will also be offering unique experiences in the city — a boat trip with fishermen in Howth, for example, or a private tour of Pearse Lyons Distillery in the Liberties. And, of course, the spa and rooftop bar are as swish as ever. — NB

Sustainability: There’s a dedicated Green Team on site, and new energy-efficient boilers have been installed.

Insider tip: Book a room with a view — seeing the mountains, the canal and the sea all from one window will never get old.

Details: Rooms from €495; anantara.com/the-marker-dublin

Fab four-stars & family stays

26. Wildlands, Co Galway

Why: Call it the Center Parcs effect. Before Longford Forest opened in 2019, we worried that it might steamroll smaller, family-friendly resorts in Ireland. If anything, it has just inspired them to raise their game. Wildlands opened in 2020 with a spread of aerial adventure courses, watersports and indoor playgrounds (the new play-at-height Cloud Climb and Ninja Course are rainproof highlights) alongside an airy, locavore-leaning restaurant at the gateway to Connemara in Moycullen. Run by the Bohan family of Delphi Resort, it has now added 14 cabin stays in several sizes and styles. Bunched together under the Zip ’n’ Trek wires, the open-plan loft-style stays feature Smeg fridges, comfy beds, underfloor heating, board games and sage and ochre tones linking with the surrounding landscape. There are small outdoor decks, and you can get takeaway pizza and more at The Olive Tree restaurant, too. “Our goal is to make Wildlands the number one adventure destination in Ireland,” they say. — PÓC

Sustainability: The restaurant uses reclaimed wood and upcycled materials, many of which were sourced from salvage yards throughout Ireland.

Insider tip: Activities cost extra. If you want more time on the Ninja Course, you can buy 30-minute add-on tickets.

Details: From €184-€264 a night for studio cabins sleeping four, with a two-night minimum off-peak (three-night minimum in July and August); wildlands.ie

27. Pillo Hotel, Ashbourne, Co Meath

Why: “I don’t want this to be an unusual selling point. I want this to be a standard with every hotel.” Francesca Fennell is showing me the sensory playroom at Ashbourne’s Pillo Hotel, a space designed with Keith O’Grady of Sensory House Ireland and which guests can book for exclusive use. The lighting is low, the colours pop, and features range from sensory tiles to a bubbling water tube, ball pit, memory-foam beanbags, playhouse and dexterity board. “It’s designed to have a calming effect,” explains Francesca, whose six-year-old son Rhys is autistic. “It promotes play and provides space to stim.” Staff at the Pillo have been trained in autism awareness, and a two-bedroom suite has also been adapted to include a sensory nook crammed with textures, colours, lights, bubbles, a tail of LED-tipped lights, weighted lap blankets and a starlight projector. April is autism awareness month, and Francesca feels many businesses are in a position to play a role in supporting the neurodivergent community. “We do need autistic people in this world.” — PÓC

Sustainability: The hotel has a green ambassador, EV chargers, and a Christmas tree recycling drive sees more than 1,000 local trees dropped off every year.

Insider tip: Non-residents can also book the sensory room, from €20 per family for up to two adults and three kids per 45-minute exclusive booking.

Details: Standard rooms from €169; sensory suite from €279; pillohotelashbourne.com

28. Killashee Hotel, Co Kildare

Why: Fresh off the first phase of a €5m refurbishment, this four-star is going from strength to strength. Based around a former Victorian hunting lodge on 55 acres, you’ll notice the changes as soon as you step inside. Downstairs, the Oak & Anvil bar and lounge has been elegantly overhauled and is noticeably brighter. Upstairs, The Larkspur Lounge has shed its fustiness to become a large, open-plan area where you’ll find everything from board games to wine tastings and locals enjoying afternoon tea. The Pippin Tree dining room is suffused with the feel of an opulent salon, and in-room extras include Dyson hairdryers, Nespresso machines and large, refillable Elemis products. It’s a big property, with 141 rooms, a large ballroom and lots of comings and goings, but seems to absorb the bustle with ease. Throw in a 25m pool, estate walking trails and a refurbished spa, and the pay-off is there to see. “Business is booming,” says manager Ger Alley. — PÓC

Sustainability: Two electric vehicles operate as courtesy cars, EV chargers are available, and native trees and a mini-wildflower meadow have been planted.

Insider tip: Ask for the 10pc discount code for Kildare Village. And don’t miss a pint in The Snug, a residents’ pub set in a former priest’s house (open from May).

Details: B&B from €180; killasheehotel.com

29. Bloomfield House Hotel, Co Westmeath

Why: Not every family fits the 2+2 equation. And yet so many hotel bedrooms expect them to. Well, not Mullingar’s Bloomfield House. New family dens have broken the mould, with clever bunk arrangements that can sleep up to six in a single space. Tuscan pink, teal and cream colour palettes feel fun and contemporary, there are playful touches like animals on cushions, and some have views of Lough Ennell. “We have a real focus on bedrooms now,” sales and marketing manager Oliver Gaffey says (a second floor of deep room refurbs is underway). The journey will continue — you’ll notice the difference between older and fresher parts of the hotel, and transitions between them — but this is a smashing start, and guests can also enjoy a 20m pool, spa, refreshed bar and dining areas and 20 acres of parkland. — PÓC

Sustainability: There are eco-friendly wooden keycards, larger, refillable bathroom products and biodegradable paper straws used in the hotel.

Insider tip: Hungry? Give the old-school carvery a whirl. Whopping plates of food start from around €13.50 a pop.

Details: Family dens sleep up to six from €219/€259, mini dens sleep up to five from €204/€244 (midweek/weekends); bloomfieldhousehotel.ie

30. Parknasilla, Sneem, Co Kerry

Why: A great hotel never stands still. That doesn’t mean it changes wildly every year, or reacts to every passing fad. It means it responds to what customers love, gently moving the dial, and keeps them coming back for more. And Parknasilla is a great hotel. Anyone who has stayed will know about the service, the walking trails and seafront location, the family-friendly lodges, villas and activities. Now, there’s even more to look forward to — a renovation of the Pygmalion restaurant (including a collaboration with Beara artist Sarah Walker), the restyling of a floor’s worth of superior double rooms and, if you fancy a splurge, a complete overhaul of the signature Princess Grace Suite. Probably the biggest news is that the resort has become residents-only since last year, though non-residents can still book golf, kayaking, or lunch and dinner when capacity permits. — PÓC

Sustainability: The hotel’s pool and spa have a new energy-efficient air-to-water sustainable heating system, reducing its carbon footprint.

Insider tip: Sea swimmer? Take a dip after your dip in the heated seawater vitality pool that opened last May on the pier.

Details: B&B from €220; parknasillaresort.com

31. Dunmore House, Co Cork

Why: “We’re always kind of experimenting here,” says Richard Barrett, walking in the organic kitchen gardens of Dunmore House, overlooking Clonakilty Bay. An hour later, I enjoy a lunch of melt-in-the-mouth scampi on a bed of leaves plucked from this very spot. The fourth-generation family-run hotel is that kind of place, evolving with good ideas and without ever getting ahead of itself since 1948. “It’s pure simplicity”, says Carol Barrett, explaining her focus on honesty and quality in everything from the bar food to menus at Adrift (mains from €30), from the light-filled kitchen to surprising art by the likes of Tony O’Malley and John Shinnors. A huge 85pc of rooms are sea-facing (several dog-friendly), breakfast runs to 11am, the place is spotless, staff greet you with a smile, a former golf clubhouse has been turned into a new events space and an al fresco pizza area is on the way. More rooms may come, but there’s no rush. “We don’t want to throw the baby out with the bathwater,” Richard says. Wise words. — PÓC

Sustainability: Walking trails are planned for the former golf course this year. It’s working with 50 Shades Greener on its environmental programme.

Insider tip: As with any hotel popular for weddings, it’s worth looking at Sundays to Thursdays for the best rates and most peaceful stays here. Read our Dunmore House hotel review here.

Details: B&B from €200; dunmorehousehotel.ie

32. Corcreggan Mill, Co Donegal

Why: A 150-year-old railway carriage. A double bed cosily set into the cabin of a converted fishing trawler. B&B in an 18th-century millhouse. A summer fish ’n’ chips shack with a completely gluten-free menu. “It’s very different from a hotel,” says Ciaran Sheehan, who owns Corcreggan Mill, a guesthouse and glamping site near Dunfanaghy, with Siubhán O’Connor. “It’s more like a homely place. People like the spirit of it… it’s lovely, cosy accommodation.”

After buying the business in 2019, the couple set about upgrading the site of a former corn mill near Dunfanaghy ( read our full Corcreggan Mill interview here). B&B rooms have been refreshed, with heritage-style wood panelling, woollen throws and other creature comforts. Refurbished apartments sleep up to four in tastefully done interiors, the boat (named The Larry McQuaid, after a fisherman that owned it) sleeps two, the mahogany railway carriage sleeps 16 across five compartments, and there are glamping and camping lawns and a motorhome area too. Corcreggan Fish ’n’ Chips, serving its gluten-free goodies (and some surprising wines), reopens from June to September, and you can also look forward to ad hoc trad music sessions and events. – PÓC

Sustainability: A rainwater collection system has been installed, there are solar panels for hot water.

Insider tip: Private catering is available on request, and the site can be booked exclusively for small group hires (October to May).

Details: Apartments from €125 per night, glamping from €80-€130, B&B from €99-€139. Private hire also available; corcreggan.com

33. Bayview Hotel, East Cork

Why: “It’s the kind of place where you can decompress,” says Stephen Belton of this friendly Ballycotton four-star. It’s not hard to see what he means. Dip down into the car park and you’re immersed in views over the harbour, lighthouse and bay. Once a set of coastguard cottages, the 34-bed hotel is a member of Original Irish Hotels, a collection of independently owned properties, and “reenergised” for the season. Chef Ciaran Scully is putting place on a plate in refreshed menus (arrive early for a bay-window table), and bedrooms have been refurbed by Douglas Wallace Architects to feel less old-fashioned, with touches of Nordic and Hamptons in the white, decluttered layouts and reorientation toward the sea. But the key ingredients remain — sweet service, honest food and stonking views. “Hospitality doesn’t have to be complicated,” says Stephen, who also owns the Garryvoe across the bay. “It’s just about sincerity.” — PÓC

Sustainability: From hand-picked crab to John Kennifick’s potatoes or Comeragh Mountain lamb, local ingredients are front and centre here.

Insider tip: Bring your togs for the swimming spot directly below the hotel, or scoot up the hill for stroll on the brilliant Ballycotton Cliff Walk.

Details: B&B from €152; thebayviewhotel.com

34. Teach de Broc, Co Kerry

Why: If you’re a golfer, you’ll know all about Teach de Broc. Set on the edge of the prestigious Ballybunion Old Course, this family-run hotel was built in 1994 and is now midway through a refresh. Downstairs, the restaurant area is muted and plush, with soft moss greens and heritage fabrics. The 16 rooms have yet to be refurbished, but the designs to come are just as lovely, and they overlook the new putting green and interactive driving range. — NB

Sustainability: They swapped out plastic straws for paper, and use compostable coffee cups.

Insider tip: Head up to the beach to do the cliff walk to Virgin Rock, a gorgeous sea arch.

Details: Rooms from €170; ballybuniongolf.com

35. The Park Hotel, Dungarvan, Co Waterford

Why: Going up a star rating is no easy feat — but The Park Hotel in Dungarvan has just achieved it, rising from a three- to a four-star in Fáilte Ireland’s ratings thanks to a five-year €2.9m journey of upgrades. The step is a big one in “future-proofing our appeal” as a destination hotel for families, says general manager Declan Moriarty, and includes details big and small — from a soft refurb of bedrooms (adding smart TVs among other changes) to new dining spaces in The Bistro and Grattans, refurbishing the 20m pool and leisure centre, upgrading the outdoor dining area so brilliantly based around a shipping container during Covid, and honing its food focus under a new head chef, Peter Marshall (outside, street food will be a theme). Guests can also stay in one of 15 self-catering holiday homes. — PÓC

Sustainability: The hotel uses 100pc green energy, and has switched to larger, refillable bathroom products.

Insider tip: Cycling experience packages include B&B, dinner and bike rental for adults — the 46km Waterford Greenway is close by.

Details: B&B from €115; parkhoteldungarvan.com

Castles & character stays

36. The Bell House, Co Carlow

Why: When a holiday let says it sleeps four, that often means you’ll find a shoddy sofa bed packed into a living room. But that’s not the case at The Bell House, a 19th-century cut-granite property in the courtyard of Lumcloone House. You’ll find two giant bedrooms in the newly renovated heritage property, each with a private bathroom and one even leading to a rooftop patio. The antique furniture, chequerboard floors and exposed beams all create a beautiful historic vibe, but with a cosy and functional feel (thanks also to a recessed Charnwood stove). An extra-special touch? The cabinet is filled with glassware for almost any drink imaginable, whether you’re making a margarita or an old fashioned. — NB

Sustainability: There’s an instant boiling-hot water tap, to save on using the kettle. The walled garden is set as pasture for rescue goats, it says.

Insider tip: Bring your workout gear, if you’re feeling active — there’s an exercise bike and dumb-bells for your use.

Details: Four nights from €700; uniqueirishhomes.ie

37. Arthur’s Hillsborough, Co Down

Why: With courtyard mews and plants creeping over stone walls, the village of Hillsborough is impossibly pretty. But it’s lacked a solid accommodation offering... until now. Arthur’s is a coffee shop with rooms that opened in February, but feels like it’s been on the go for years. There are 12 rooms, kitted out with cleverly sourced elements like tapestry foot stools and throws made from material offcuts. The heritage features are beautiful — think exposed brick arches and antique fireplaces — but there are modern touches, too, like Smeg fridges in the hallway alongside crystal pots with complimentary sweets. We also love the pod bed built into the Windsor Room (above), which will be hugely popular with kids. — NB

Sustainability: Almost all of the furniture is upcycled or antique, with lots of pieces donated by locals, like oil paintings and beautiful Georgian mirrors.

Insider tip: Grab a bite in Kin & Folk Bakery, with incredible sandwiches made from its own focaccia.

Details: Rooms from €169; arthurshillsborough.com

38. Burtown House, Co Kildare

Why: How do you make accommodation feel like a home? Easy — you live in it. James Fennell and his family lived in the Stable Yard for eight years while they were doing up Burtown House, which has been in his family since it was built in 1710. Now they are back in the main house, the Stable Yard is available to rent – with two spaces in the building — the house, which sleeps up to eight, and the studio apartment, with giant floor-to-ceiling windows in front of the four-poster bed. In both, there are heavenly touches that feel fresh out of an interiors shoot, from farmhouse tables made from the estate’s elm, to neat stacks of magazines featuring James’s work (he is a highly regarded interiors photographer - read our full Burtown House interview here). “My interior eye has influenced a lot of the styling. It’s all about balance. I decorate a room like I’m about to shoot it — if it doesn’t work for the camera, it doesn’t work for the eye. I determine everything by balancing shapes, colours and textures.” — NB

Sustainability: The estate is heated by a biomass woodchip system, and almost all the produce served in the Green Barn restaurant is grown on site.

Insider tip: Check out their recently launched farmhouse in the Algarve — it’s got the same sense of character, and is just 20 minutes from Faro airport.

Details: Studio from €225; burtownhouse.ie

39. Elephant Rock, Co Antrim

Why: “Victorian with a twist” is how owner Charlotte Dixon describes this eclectic boutique hotel breathing new life into Lansdowne Crescent in Portrush. Previously a chemist, she’s put together a new prescription for short breaks — an 18-room hotel and restaurant that feels by turn exotic, easygoing and eccentric. The building is a bold black with pink fringes on the windows. Inside, prepare to be momentarily dazzled by the design, with gold and green fabrics, zigzagging patterned tiles and neon-green strip lighting just some of the ideas pinging around a small, horseshoe-shaped galley bar. Daytime brings a cooler light, but overall the feeling is of an Art Deco-inflected spirit of fun and escapism (“We love colour,” Charlotte says). Bedrooms continue the experimentation, with huge patterned headboards, marble-effect carpets and tones ranging from leafy limes to warm orange. “I just wanted it to be something you’d never have in your own home,” she says. — PÓC

Sustainability: An all-electric kitchen, upcycling over 85pc of the furniture and using vegan and eco-friendly bathroom products by Co Down company FieldDay are just some of the sustainable touches in action.

Insider tip: Vi’s is a little cocktail and casual dining bar hidden away upstairs. It opens at weekends or can be booked for private events.

Details: B&B from £140/€160; elephantrockhotel.co.uk

40. Perryville House, Kinsale, Co Cork

Why: A former sea captain’s home dating from 1820, Perryville House is a new addition to Ireland’s Blue Book for 2023. “We’re very traditional, family-run Irish hospitality,” Laura Corcoran, who runs the 34-bedroom stay with husband Andrew, explains. But, of course, there’s a lot more to it than that. The couple started with a six-bed guesthouse, and have grown it over three decades into a classy, country-house style escape in Kinsale — with marina views, antiques, and tasty notes like seagrass carpet, garden flowers and Colefax and Fowler wallpaper and fabrics. This year, bathrooms and some rooms have been refurbed, solar panels installed, and guests can stay in rooms ranging from Superiors to an 1,100sq ft Sovereign Suite accessed by elevator at the top of the house. Breakfast is “an event”, as they put it, crammed with local producers, table service and plenty of TLC in touches like the honeycomb from their own bees on the sideboard. The house opens seasonally, from April to October each year. — PÓC

Sustainability: There are EV chargers on site and this winter they put solar panels on all of the south-facing roofs to heat its water.

Insider tip: In winter, you can still stay in one of the Secret Garden Suites in the converted grainstore, with harbour views and a breakfast hamper delivered each morning.

Details: B&B from €290; perryvillehouse.com

41. Killeavy Castle Estate, Co Armagh

Why: It’s only 105km from Dublin, but Killeavy Castle still feels off-grid. Partly, that’s because Covid halted its gallop (the hotel opened in 2019). Partly, it’s because South Armagh itself has yet to settle onto the Irish tourism map. But this 45-bed hotel will change that. Built in tandem with a small castle restoration by Robin and Mick Boyle (who has local roots, and made his fortune in Australia), its simple oak-leaf logo hints at a rich story. A 365-acre farm supplies vegetables, Longhorn beef, Cheviot lamb and foraged goodies for its menus. Guests come and go in robes from a small spa. New additions include walking trails on the side of Slieve Gullion, a farm shop selling meat and veg alongside local treats like NearyNógs chocolate, a walled garden studio for events like yoga and cookery demos and a new, six-bedroom lodge. Add friendly service and bedroom tones like burnt orange and sage green that reflect the seasonal surrounds, and I’m sure this won’t stay secret for long. — PÓC

Sustainability: There are plans to replant native oak on the slopes of Slieve Gullion. There are no one-off bathroom items, plastic water bottles or takeaway coffee cups, and “no products contain plastic microbeads”, it says.

Insider tip: The four-room castle can be booked from £2,000/€2,285-a-night, sleeping eight (when there isn’t a wedding, of course).

Details: B&B from £180/€205; killeavycastle.com

42. River Run House & Cottages, Co Tipperary

Why: How does Caragh Walsh want people to feel when they stay at River Run? “Really calm,” is the answer. And it’s instantaneous. Walsh has completely refurbished the original house and its adjoining cottages, set near the shores of Lough Derg in Terryglass (and a stone’s throw from Paddy’s bar). “It had to be special,” she says of the almost €1m transformation. “Everywhere had to be as good as your home or better.” The main house sleeps 14-18 across several rooms (three pink cottages can bring this total up to 30), and interior pleasures range from a library with books and games and a small orangerie for dining to Sonos speakers, Neff ovens, hand-printed wallpapers and sofas by Delaney’s in Finglas. Outside, a private garden feels perfect for al fresco eating or yoga, and you can shoot pool in the games room. Caragh has a background as a horticulturalist and designer, which tells in the blending of indoors and out. It’s a brilliant bolthole for groups looking to reconnect (and has been booked by yoga, art therapy and life-coaching groups, as well as friends and families). “Gone are the days when self-catering can be half-arsed,” she says. — PÓC

Sustainability: Fast EV chargers are due by summer.

Insider tip: The accommodation can be configured in various ways for different-sized groups. Catering can also be arranged with a private chef.

Details: The house starts from €1,026 per night, with a two-night minimum. Cottages can be added for larger groups; riverrunhouse.ie

Rooms with a chew

43. Monks, Co Clare

Why: For more than 40 years, this seafood bar and restaurant has been giving locals, tourists and passers-by exactly what they want — snap-fresh local seafood, open fires and friendly chat a stone’s throw from the ocean in Ballyvaughan. Food is honest but elevated: think freshly shucked oysters, open crab sandwiches (€17.50) or a bit of everything on a loaded seafood platter (€36.50). “We don’t mess too much with it,” says head chef Daniel Daly. The best bit? You no longer have to walk or drive home. Eleven new rooms, two of them dog-friendly, have been added in the original house (a Seaview Deluxe feels within touching distance of the pier) and its outbuildings, with a blend of period features and contemporary luxury in Voya bathroom products, engineered wood floors, wool throws, an elevator (unusual in a period house) and earthy colours. “We really wanted it to blend with the Burren,” says restaurant manager Shauna Browne. Mission accomplished — and that’s not even starting on the breakfast. — PÓC

Sustainability: It’s a member of the Burren Ecotourism Network. Shauna is also a keen walker — ask her advice on hikes to take in the Geopark.

Insider tip: Two of the courtyard rooms are apartments, sleeping four with a fold-out couch, kitchenette and lounge area.

Details: B&B from €170; monks.ie

44. Alumni Kitchen Table, Co Kildare

Why: Pulling up at the gates to a house down a country road near Rathangan, you’d be forgiven for pausing to check the Eircode before pressing the buzzer. But no, you are in the right place for dinner, a 15-course tasting menu prepared by chef Philip Mahon whose impressive CV includes stints with Gordon Ramsay in the UK. As the name suggests, this feast is eaten either at the Mahons’s kitchen table or up at the kitchen counter. Not everyone enjoys sharing a table with strangers, but the food is fabulous, and I’ll wager their blue Lacanche range is bigger than your car and that the ingredients — including truffles and caviar — don’t feature in your weekly shop. While Philip cooks, his wife, Kathy, pours the wines — you can opt either for pairings or wines by the glass or bottle — and afterwards, it’s simply a question of climbing the stairs to one of four smart and modern bedrooms with great beds, crisp linens, bright wool throws and luxurious en-suite shower rooms. And there’s breakfast, too. — Katy McGuinness

Sustainability: Food miles don’t get much better than chicken and duck from Feighcullen Farm, a couple of fields away, and herbs from the garden.

Insider tip: Book in as a group of eight, and you can have the place to yourselves — a perfect way to celebrate a special birthday with your best friends.

Details: Tasting menu €125pp; double rooms from €200 per couple; alumni-kitchen-table.business.site

45. Kelly’s Resort Hotel, Co Wexford

Why: Kelly's is famous as one of Ireland's best family-friendly hotels, but it's also one of Ireland's best hotel innovators. Last year, the new Sea Rooms restaurant opened — a glass cube overlooking the ocean with an exciting, modern menu. Head chef Chris Fullam is leading the kitchen after working in some of Ireland’s top Michelin-starred restaurants, and his food is a dream. Expect to see dishes like Cáis na Tíre sheep’s cheese angolotti with smoked egg yolk, or carrots grown on their own farm and cooked over the coals outside (dinner sees three courses at €55, or a seven-course tasting menu at €70). If you’re familiar with Kelly’s ( read our full interview with Bill and Laura Kelly here), you’ll get the sense that this is a real departure for the hotel. The Sea Rooms brings a sense of contemporary cool to proceedings, and I think a whole legion of new fans will come with it. - NB

Sustainability: They’ve invested more than €1m into sustainability practices, and the design of The Sea Rooms is incredibly energy efficient. They also grow their own produce in Kelly’s Kitchen Garden and compost their food waste.

Insider tip: Bring your swim shoes for a dip in the sea — the beach is sandy, but a little pebbly. Then jump back in the beach-side hot tub.

Details: Rooms from €330 half-board; kellys.ie

46. Pembroke, Kilkenny

Why: Breakfast can make or break a hotel stay. At the Pembroke, breakfast isn’t just the most important meal of the day — it’s an award winner. Named the best hotel breakfast in Ireland by Georgina Campbell, the meal starts with a ceramic tray of juice, pastries, jam and a vitality shot, before you order your main dish. I went for the waffles with crispy bacon, but was sorely tempted by the vegan baked beans on sourdough. Breakfast aside, it’s a rock-solid hotel choice in Kilkenny, with a great restaurant and super-handy location. In July, six new suites will open on the fourth floor, with killer views of Kilkenny Castle. — NB

Sustainability: The hotel has a top-of-the-range heat-exchange system for the rooms, with drinking-water taps, too.

Insider tip: Order the hash browns with truffle mayo in Statham’s restaurant — made with a potato ricer, they may well be the best you’ll ever eat.

Details: B&B from €159; pembrokekilkenny.com

47. The Club at Goffs, Co Kildare

Why: More than two years since Derry and Sallyanne Clarke called final orders on the fabled L’Ecrivain, the couple are back in business fronting an all-day dining concept at this new Thoroughbred County four-star. Together with chef James Sheridan (of Canteen in Dublin and Celbridge), they’re focusing on modern cuisine with a twist — Kelly’s oysters with a ping of cucumber and apple (€4 each), a small plate of scallops with peas, wild garlic and almond (€19), or a main of Moroccan-spiced Slaney Valley lamb (€34), for example. “Dining is much less formal than it used to be,” Sallyanne says. “It’s a very clubby atmosphere. It will lend itself to anything, really.” The hotel, owned by Eoin Doyle and Ray Byrne (of Wineport Lodge and BrookLodge), feels like a ready-made restaurant with rooms. There are no lounge areas, there’s a small reception space, and the long, sheer building will need time to settle into the landscaping — though the structure does mean every room has a view. The feel is contemporary luxe, with equine art by Melissa Mason and plans for a sauna, hot tubs and an events space in future. — PÓC

Sustainability: The Clarkes had lots of fun connecting with local suppliers again, they say — and you’ll spot the likes of Ballymore Organics bread, Gilligan’s beef and Feighcullen duck on the menus.

Insider tip: Get there soon for a higher chance of spotting Derry and Sallyanne — they’ll shift to three or four days a week once it’s firmly established.

Details: B&B with dinner from €360; clubhotel.ie

48. Granville Hotel, Waterford

Why: I checked into the Granville without expectations. Bit by bit, the homely, old-school stay got its hooks into me. The bar’s bustle. The creaky, carpeted steps leading to cosy rooms. The local heritage and long-serving staff. “It’s a real hub for everything,” manager Michael Skehan told me, holding the stained-glass restaurant doors open as people came and went. Breakfast sealed the deal. Forget talk of ‘local, seasonal’ ingredients. The menu here walked the walk — you could add Irish whiskey or Highbank Orchard Syrup to your Flahavan’s porridge. Punters pecked at a small table of staples done right: fresh scones and pastries, stewed fruits, homemade bread, its own jams and extras like Killowen Farm yoghurt and Waterford blossom honey. There was the full Irish, of course, but also menu options like an Irish charcuterie and cheese plate, or eggs Benny with a blaa. All was dished up by staff who knew exactly when to top up the teas and coffees, when to chat and when to let you be, in a dining room that nodded to its old finery without fustiness. An unpretentious peach. — PÓC

Sustainability: Look at the list of local suppliers! And hop on the Waterford Greenway using bikes available free of charge to guests.

Insider tip: There are plant-based and gluten- and dairy-free cooked breakfasts too, featuring Jane Russell’s gluten-free sausages.

Details: B&B from €148; granvillehotel.ie

49. Keenan’s of Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon

Why: Here’s a small hotel, pub and restaurant that has been in the same family since 1838. Think of how many hostelries have come and gone in that time. Annette and Barry Keenan, along with their son David and his partner Lisa, are the fifth and sixth generations to carry the Tarmonbarry torch. “It is a chameleon,” they say of the 14-bedroom hotel serving different travellers in different ways (including, several times, U2’s Bono). For me, it was a comfortable room set just metres from the River Shannon, Annette’s friendly face at an early breakfast, and a warm feeling that stayed with me after I left. The pub oozes tradition, down to the reflections in its whiskey mirrors, and a new head chef, Alan Shakespeare, has “elevated the food a little bit”, as Annette puts it, while staying true to what they’re about. Dishes like monkfish with basil risotto, or slow-cooked pork with black pudding croquette are examples. “It’s good stuff,” she says. — PÓC

Sustainability: Single-use bathroom products have been replaced with large refillables in the rooms.

Insider tip: If you’re staying a second night, book dinner at The Purple Onion a few doors down — a restaurant, deli and art gallery in one.

Details: B&B from €130; keenanshotel.ie

50. Ballymaloe House, Co Cork

Why: Been a while since you visited Ballymaloe? It’s the same characterful country house made famous by the Allen family (right down to the tea and generous hunk of cake on arrival), but you’ll notice subtle changes, too. In the hall, a bold blue carpet runs up the stairs. A new wooden floor is made from repurposed barrels from the old Jameson distillery in Midleton. A new guest bar exposes the original walls (the house has its origins in a 15th-century castle) and Fern Allen is doing history tours. Head chef Dervilla O’Flynn’s dinner (€95pp for five courses) remains a highlight, elevating local produce like Ballycotton lobster, Ballymaloe Farm free-range bacon or its garden vegetables (fresh sea kale was being served on my visit) with the same farm-to-fork principles Myrtle Allen put front and centre when she first welcomed guests in 1964. I overhear a couple of guests remark on the changes but conclude that “the feel is the same”. They’re spot on. It’s an iconic stay that remains full of ideas. — PÓC

Sustainability: A biomass boiler fuelled by straw bales grown on Ballymaloe Farm provides heating and hot water. Bottled water is from Ballymaloe’s well, and you can check solar panel activity on an iPad in the hallway.

Insider tip: Paying with a Blue Book voucher? Let them know beforehand — you may get a complimentary room upgrade, subject to availability.

Details: B&B from €365; ballymaloe.ie

NB: All rates subject to availability and change