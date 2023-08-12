The decay of Dublin: ‘It’s a failed place... elderly people are no longer seen. Younger folk are no longer seen. Families are no longer seen’

Ireland’s capital is in trouble. Dirt, dereliction, public safety, rental and housing crises, failing nightlife and a leeching of cultural spaces are all dragging it down. But what exactly has gone wrong and what needs to change?

The historic Iveagh Markets on Francis Street

Tanya Sweeney Today at 03:30