The Cork bucket list – 30 of the best things to do in the Rebel City

Cosy, cosmopolitan and Ireland’s original foodie city, Cork makes for a cracking short break

Bring an appetite for a stroll around the Marina Market — with more than 35 food vendors to choose from, there are temptations wherever you look. All of the stalls are spread out around the edges of this industrial space, selling everything from fresh warm doughnuts to loaded spuds and Nashville fried chicken. When you’ve grabbed your grub, head to one of the battered leather couches to watch the world go by. It runs cool events too, like a graffiti space, where local artists produce pieces as you watch, or movie nights at Charcú, the charcuterie, wine and craft beer bar. 8am-8pm; Mon-Sun. — NB