The campervan craze: Everything you need to know about a staycation on wheels

Pull up to the bumper for our definitive guide to motorhome holidays across Ireland

Stephen Coughlan and Lisa Cooke spend their spare time travelling around Ireland in their campervan Expand
Keava Blaney converted her van with her dad Brendan and her fiancé Joel Expand
Keava Blaney in the van she converted with her dad Brendan and her fiancé Joel Expand
Stephen Coughlan and Lisa Cooke converted their van 'in record time' Expand
Campervans allow you to travel under your own steam, in your own time Expand
Campervan holidays gives you freedom on your road holiday Expand

Stephen Coughlan and Lisa Cooke spend their spare time travelling around Ireland in their campervan

John Whelan and Sinéad Kehoe

Imagine this. You fall asleep counting the stars in the canopy of the night sky, wake to a sunrise supplied as standard, where all rooms have a view and meals are al fresco, at whatever time you decide. A berth for two for the night will cost you between €25 and €32. That’s freedom and fun that is affordable. That’s van life.

Camping and campervans have always had a niche following but the pandemic has given this mainstream appeal – travelling under your own steam, in your own bubble with your own accommodation on board, it’s tailor-made for safe travel.

But the sky-high demand has put pressure on places, pitches and prices.

