| 11.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The Burlington Hotel at 50: ‘Everybody still calls it The Burlo’

The former Burlington grew to be one of Ireland’s most beloved hotels. So how did such a big venue feel so personal, and what is happening there today?

Frank Treacy is concierge at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road. Picture: David Cantwell Expand
Paul McGrath and former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton at the Paul McGrath Testimonial Dinner at the Burlington Hotel, Dublin in 1998. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile Expand
The Clayton Hotel Burlington Road today Expand
Ronan and Yvonne Keating pictured at the Marie Keating Foundation inaugural ball held at the Burlington Hotel Dublin in November 2001. The foundation which was set up in memory of Ronan&rsquo;s mother who passed away in February 1998 Expand
The hotel's lobby today Expand
Gay Byrne congratulates Brian Friel at the Donegal Association dinner in the writer's honour at the Burlington Hotel (2011) Expand
Staff at the &lsquo;Burlo&rsquo; pose together for &quot;one last photo&quot; in 2008. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand
One of the bedrooms at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road. Picture: David Cantwell Expand

Close

Frank Treacy is concierge at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road. Picture: David Cantwell

Frank Treacy is concierge at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road. Picture: David Cantwell

Paul McGrath and former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton at the Paul McGrath Testimonial Dinner at the Burlington Hotel, Dublin in 1998. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Paul McGrath and former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton at the Paul McGrath Testimonial Dinner at the Burlington Hotel, Dublin in 1998. Photo: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

The Clayton Hotel Burlington Road today

The Clayton Hotel Burlington Road today

Ronan and Yvonne Keating pictured at the Marie Keating Foundation inaugural ball held at the Burlington Hotel Dublin in November 2001. The foundation which was set up in memory of Ronan&rsquo;s mother who passed away in February 1998

Ronan and Yvonne Keating pictured at the Marie Keating Foundation inaugural ball held at the Burlington Hotel Dublin in November 2001. The foundation which was set up in memory of Ronan’s mother who passed away in February 1998

The hotel's lobby today

The hotel's lobby today

Gay Byrne congratulates Brian Friel at the Donegal Association dinner in the writer's honour at the Burlington Hotel (2011)

Gay Byrne congratulates Brian Friel at the Donegal Association dinner in the writer's honour at the Burlington Hotel (2011)

Staff at the &lsquo;Burlo&rsquo; pose together for &quot;one last photo&quot; in 2008. Photo: Frank McGrath

Staff at the ‘Burlo’ pose together for "one last photo" in 2008. Photo: Frank McGrath

One of the bedrooms at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road. Picture: David Cantwell

One of the bedrooms at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road. Picture: David Cantwell

/

Frank Treacy is concierge at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road. Picture: David Cantwell

Pól Ó Conghaile Twitter Email

‘I want you to use your imagination when this door opens. We’re going back to the 1970s...”

Frank Treacy is concierge at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, but like everybody else, still calls it The Burlo.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy