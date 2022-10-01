The Autumn Edit: Your guide to the best films, TV, music, podcasts, books, fashion, food, beauty and travel

From releases on screens big and small and the hottest books, music and podcasts, to the trends, events and people to watch in fashion, beauty, food and travel, here’s what we’ve got to look forward to in the rest of 2022…

She may be taking time off the live circuit following the tragic death of her son, Shane, earlier this year, but anyone needing a Sinéad O’Connor fix should see Nothing Compares — a new feature-length documentary that captures her unique gifts. Directed by the award-winning Belfast filmmaker Kathryn Ferguson, the film places much of its emphasis on the singer’s tumultuous early career in which a stunning cover of Prince’s Nothing Compares 2 U thrust her into the limelight. October 7

Paul Weller, Leisureland, Galway

Expand Close Paul Weller / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Paul Weller

The ‘Modfather’ has had a remarkable career and, unlike many of his peers, his recent output has been first-rate. The 64-year-old can call upon an enviably rich back catalogue. Besides a rewarding solo output, which kickstarted in 1992, his live shows also feature songs from his beloved first band, The Jam, as well as fare from his more experimental second outfit, the Style Council. Weller also plays Dublin’s 3Olympia on October 10 and 11. October 8

Brian Eno’s back on vocals

Expand Close Brian Eno / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brian Eno

His production skills have been in such demand — everyone from U2 to Coldplay has sought him out — that it’s sometimes easy to forget that Brian Eno is a vitally important artist in his own right. After cutting his teeth with Roxy Music in the early 1970s, he helped pioneer ambient music in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s. His forthcoming album, FOREVERANDEVERNOMORE, is his first in five years and the first to feature his vocals for 17 years. Good to have him back. October 14

The Chili Peppers’ double album

Expand Close Return of the Dream Canteen - Red Hot Chili Peppers / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Return of the Dream Canteen - Red Hot Chili Peppers

It isn’t just Garth Brooks who is unfeasibly popular in this country. The Red Hot Chili Peppers do huge business here — and their Phoenix Park gig in 2004 saw them play to 110,000 people, the largest paying audience ever assembled in Ireland. Inspiration has clearly been flowing. Just months after they released their Unlimited Love record, they are back with a double-album, the gargantuan Return of the Dream Canteen. Veteran producer Rick Rubin is at the tiller once more. October 14

Arctic Monkeys’ new release

Expand Close The Car by Arctic Monkeys / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Car by Arctic Monkeys

After the prodigious work rate of the Sheffield band’s early days — in which they released three well-received albums in four years — they have been taking a much more leisurely approach to recording in recent times. The Car, their seventh album, is their first since 2018. Those who saw them headline Electric Picnic at the beginning of September will have heard much of the new material, with lead single There’d Better Be A Mirrorball a satisfying taster of what to expect. October 21

Taylor Swift is back

Expand Close Midnights by Taylor Swift / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Midnights by Taylor Swift

Say what you will about Taylor Swift, but there’s no doubting her work ethic. She’s an A-list star who releases new albums with startling frequency. She brought out two albums during 2020 when a locked-down world needed as much new music as possible and, last year, she released re-recorded versions of several of her old albums. Midnights marks her 10th album — not bad for someone who’s just 33 years old — and arrives freighted with expectation. It is, apparently, a concept album inspired by “sleepless nights”. October 21

Robbie Williams, 3Arena, Dublin

Expand Close Robbie Williams / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Robbie Williams

He may no longer be as ginormous as he was when he broke ranks with Take That and embarked on a solo career, but Robbie Williams’ showman gifts have not dimmed. This is a performer who takes seriously the business of giving his all on stage — and he has plenty of material to fall back on, even if his most recent output isn’t a patch on the catch-all hits he delivered before. Incidentally, Williams’ former bandmate Gary Barlow is in town for a pair of shows in Dublin’s Gaiety earlier in the month. October 29

Bono’s memoir

Expand Close Surrender by Bono / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Surrender by Bono

If Sinéad O’Connor’s autobiography was one of the big Irish publishing events of last year, the U2 frontman’s memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, is the biggie for 2022. Bono likes to do things differently and the memoir has a different structure to the norm: he tells the story of his life through 40 U2 songs. His band’s rise to global stardom has been exhaustively documented: here’s hoping Mr Paul Hewson has plenty of juicy detail to add. November 1

Phoenix rise again

Expand Close French band Phoenix / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp French band Phoenix

With Daft Punk hanging up their helmets and Air seemingly on hiatus, Phoenix are the sole French band that made it big in the 1990s who are still going strong. Their brand of synth-led indie is an especially catchy one and new album, Alpha Zulu, carries on where the last one left off. They have been busy on the soundtrack front, having scored several Sofia Coppola movies — it helps that singer Thomas Mars, is married to the director. November 4

Ex-1D man’s second solo album

Expand Close Faith in the Future by Louis Tomlinson / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Faith in the Future by Louis Tomlinson

With Niall Horan charming them on both sides of the Atlantic and Harry Styles becoming something of a stadium-baiting superstar (he’s headlining Slane Castle next year, after all), Louis Tomlinson might feel a little pressure to follow in the footsteps of his erstwhile One Direction bandmates. He will be hoping that his sophomore album, Faith in the Future, will build on the promise of the first. Lead single Bigger Than Me suggests it will major on anthemic pop. November 11

Rod Stewart, 3Arena, Dublin

Expand Close Rod Stewart / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rod Stewart

The veteran singer is fond of Dublin — so much so that he bought a swanky apartment in Ballsbridge last year. Now 77, he seems to have little interest in retiring. And why would he, when his love of performance seems to be as strong as ever? His most recent album, last year’s Tears of Hercules, was widely panned by the critics, but he has a large panoply of songs to choose from a career that goes back half a century. Maggie May, anyone? November 19

Nation of Language, Whelan’s, Dublin

The young Brooklyn trio caused quite a stir with the release of their brilliant second album, the 1980s-inspired electro-pop record A Way Forward, at the end of last year. They were in electrifying form at their Irish debut, in the atmospheric confines of the Button Factory, Temple Bar, back in April. Whelan’s is a little bigger, but still intimate enough to see the whites of the eyes. This is one of those great American bands not to be missed. December 3

Other Voices, Dingle, Co Kerry

It started as a small, homespun festival in 2001 and has long since become a national institution. One of the remarkable aspects of Other Voices is that it retains much of the magic of the early years — it is still, chiefly, filmed in Dingle’s tiny Protestant church, St James’s — but has managed to find a large international audience through excellent coverage on its YouTube channels. Tickets are hard to come by, but if there’s one live music event to stream, make it this one. December 2 — 4

Clannad’s farewell, 3Arena, Dublin

Expand Close Clannad / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Clannad

For more than 50 years, the Donegal family collective has helped to capture just how magnificent traditional Irish music can be when it is fused with contemporary influences. This arena show in the capital is being billed as a final opportunity to see Clannad in Dublin. In the words of band leader Moya Brennan, “This will be a fitting and fond farewell to Dublin and will feature a career-spanning setlist, worthy of this bittersweet occasion.” Might they coax former band member Enya to join them on stage? December 9

Damien Dempsey, Vicar Street, Dublin

Expand Close Damien Dempsey. Photo: Mark Condren / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Damien Dempsey. Photo: Mark Condren

The Dubliner is one of the most beloved troubadours of his generation and few of his Irish contemporaries match his ability to get an entire audience singing along to his every word. Dempsey’s gutsy songs have frequently echoed around the walls of the Dublin 8 venue and this quartet of pre-Christmas shows should go down a treat. Covid-19 denied us the chance to sing lustily together over the past two Decembers — let’s hope that this pre-Christmas shindig goes ahead as planned. December 19, 20, 22, 23

— John Meagher

Podcasts

Alan Partridge returns

Expand Close Steve Coogan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Steve Coogan

An institution of the comedy scene for the last three decades, Steve Coogan’s infamous alter-ego Alan Partridge had conquered practically every other form of media (TV, book, radio and film) except podcasting. That all changed with From the Oasthouse, which debuted on Audible in 2020. Now back for a second season, the succinct medium suits the cringe-inducing character perfectly, maintaining the perfect blend of Partridge’s wit, inanity, pettiness and narcissism as he vents spleen on a multitude of topics. Available now

Behind the scenes

Expand Close Podcast Team Deakins / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Podcast Team Deakins

He is one of the most experienced cinematographers in the film business, a regular collaborator of the Coen Brothers, Sam Mendes and Denis Villeneuve — but Roger Deakins has rarely publicly discussed his work. When the movie industry ground to a halt in 2020, the Englishman and his wife and collaborator, James, started a podcast, Team Deakins, discussing the inner workings of the film world, answering questions from listeners and interviewing actors, casting directors, producers, makeup artists and more. A fascinating insight behind the scenes, season two is out now. Available now

Agony aunts Marian and Tara

Expand Close Now You’re Asking with Marian Keyes & Tara Flynn / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Now You’re Asking with Marian Keyes & Tara Flynn

Need advice on something troubling you? Laughter is definitely the best medicine when it comes to author Marian Keyes and writer/comedian Tara Flynn. The pair share a natural rapport as agony aunts for vexed listeners (some of them with more amusingly trivial complaints than others), and the first season of their warm-hearted podcast Now You’re Asking with Marian Keyes & Tara Flynn proved a big hit — so much so that season two launches on BBC Radio 4/BBC Sounds tomorrow. From unrequited love to frizzy hair to menopause and noisy neighbours, they’re here to help. October 2

Rubberbandits man live at Púca

Since launching in 2017, The Blindboy Podcast has undoubtedly become one of the most popular pods amongst Irish listeners. Its blend of social commentary, short fiction, interviews and off-the-wall humour has established it as a mainstay on the Irish podcast charts, and the Limerick man’s live show is equally acclaimed. He’ll bring it to the Púca Festival at the Trim Castle Hotel in Co Meath. October 30

Time to get spooked

Expand Close Last Podcast on the Left / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Last Podcast on the Left

As Halloween approaches, it’s the perfect time of year to revel in all things spooky and creepy. Enjoyable Irish anthology fiction pod Petrified tells “the chilling tales of ordinary people encountering the supernatural”; Real Life Ghost Stories does what it says on the tin, discussing hauntings, ghosts, death, aliens and more. Lore, which has spawned its own Netflix series, explores figures and events from folklore, while the excellent Last Podcast on the Left (live at Vicar Street on October 13) delves into everything from the Salem Witch Trials to serial killers.

For the love of vinyl

Best known for fronting indie-pop band Pugwash and as one half of The Duckworth Lewis Method, Thomas Walsh is a self-confessed music nerd. His first podcast, Vinyl on the QT, presented with his fellow musician Colm Quearney, will discuss the pair’s love of vinyl with special guests, focusing on music from the golden era of the 1960s and 1970s. Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess is lined up as one of the first guests. Set to debut later this autumn

— by Lauren Murphy

Books

Loss & What Is Taught Me About Living, by Tracey Corbett Lynch with Ralph Riegel

Expand Close Loss & What Is Taught Me About Living, by Tracey Corbett Lynch with Ralph Riegel / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Loss & What Is Taught Me About Living, by Tracey Corbett Lynch with Ralph Riegel

Limerick-born Tracey Corbett Lynch knows almost too much about grief and loss. She has lost a twin, lost an adored sister-in-law to an asthma attack and a brother-in-law in his 40s, and then lost her mother during the pandemic. She is also the sister to Jason Corbett, who was murdered in his home in North Carolina in August 2015. Detailing this unbearable catalogue of tragedies and bereavements and a slow, winding road to recovery, Corbett Lynch attempts to create a roadmap of sorts for those who have experienced similar, in order to help them live with loss. Gill Books, October 6

Mary Lou: A Republican Riddle, by Shane Ross

Expand Close Shane Ross, author of Mary Lou: A Republican Riddle. Photo: Mark Condren / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Shane Ross, author of Mary Lou: A Republican Riddle. Photo: Mark Condren

All eyes are on Sinn Féin leader Mary-Lou McDonald, widely tipped to become the country’s next Taoiseach. Shane Ross charts the politician’s career so far, detailing her defection from Fianna Fáil, and looks at what the future holds for Sinn Féin, and indeed the country, should they rise to power. Atlantic Books, October 6

Where I End, by Sophie White

Expand Close Sophie White. Photo: Mark Condren / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sophie White. Photo: Mark Condren

Columnist/podcaster White has turned her hand to a number of different literary projects, from young adult and memoir to commercial fiction and cooking, and her latest is a crossover horror story already being described as ‘Ringu meets Enduring Love’. By turns sharp and inventive, Where I End is destined for cult classic status. Tramp Press, October 13

Time and Tide, by Charlie Bird with Ray Burke

Expand Close Charlie Bird. Photo: Maxwells Dublin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Charlie Bird. Photo: Maxwells Dublin

Last year, broadcaster Charlie Bird was diagnosed with motor neurone disease, and has been determined to make every moment in his life count from here on out. In this poignant memoir, Bird looks back at an incredible broadcasting career, which saw him at one point working as Washington Correspondent for RTÉ. Alongside his good friend and RTÉ News Editor Ray Burke, Bird also reflects with arresting candour about death, illness and life. A must-read. HarperCollins Ireland, October 13

It Starts With Us, by Colleen Hoover

Expand Close It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp It Starts With Us by Colleen Hoover

Thanks to ‘BookTok’, Colleen Hoover has become a mainstay on the bestseller lists, both here and in the US. In this hotly-anticipated sequel to the hugely popular It Ends With Us, the story picks up where it left off in book one, detailing Atlas’s side of his epic love story with Lily. The latter has split from her ex-husband Ryle, and though they have fallen into a smooth co-parenting arrangement, she suddenly bumps into her first love, sparking a chain of events that becomes seismic for all three. Simon & Schuster, October 18

A Heart That Works, by Rob Delaney

Expand Close A Heart That Works by Rob Delaney / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A Heart That Works by Rob Delaney

Comic/actor/writer Rob Delaney has gone through alcoholism, depression and suicide ideation, and written with visceral acuity about it all. Here, Delaney writes with incredible grace about the loss of his one-year-old son, Henry, who died in 2016 of a brain tumour. After walking through this unbearable loss, Delaney is left to pick up the pieces, examine the world anew and find what matters to him most. Hodder & Stoughton, October 20

Cat Lady, by Dawn O’Porter

Expand Close Dawn O'Porter, author of Cat Lady / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dawn O'Porter, author of Cat Lady

O’Porter’s contemporary fiction bristles with wit and warmth, and her latest is a canny riff on the careworn cat-lady trope (read: spinster, crazy, slightly at odds with the world). Mia is a dedicated wife, career woman and stepmother who is forced into a conundrum: does she want to live a life that looks great to the outside world, or would she rather live the sort of life she secretly craves for herself? Timely and thought-provoking stuff. HarperCollins, October 27

Dickens and Prince: A Particular Kind of Genius, by Nick Hornby

Expand Close Dickens and Prince by Nick Hornby / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dickens and Prince by Nick Hornby

Screenwriter/novelist Nick Hornby’s non-fiction outings are often as entertaining as they are conversational, and so it goes with this short book about creativity, music and literature. Here, Hornby draws parallels between the Victorian literary giant and the American rock genius. Unlikely bedfellows from the outside, yet Hornby makes a compelling case that the two are somehow linked, using arguments about race, class, genius, productivity and social status. Wholly original, and told with the zeal of a genuine fan. Penguin, October 27

Simply the fest: venues around Ireland

It’s been a hectic summer on the literary event front, but the coming months will also mean a lively calendar. Maeve Binchy fans should head to Dalkey for Echoes: Maeve Binchy & Irish Writers’ Festival (September 30-October 2; echoes.ie) where Paul Howard, Roddy Doyle, Lenny Abrahamson, Seamas O’Reilly and Emily Hourican are some of the names partaking in conversations and readings. On the same weekend, a little further down the coast, the Bray Literary Festival (September 29-October 2; brayliteraryfestival.com) will see Claire Keegan, Ronan Hession, Victoria Kennefick and Kevin Power take to the stage.

The Red Line Book Festival (October 13-16; redlinefestival.ie) has yet to announce its programme but is poised to expand its programming into other cultural streams like theatre, comedy and music. Finally, in November, the Dingle Literary Festival (November 18-20; dinglelit.ie) has a stellar line-up including Rob Doyle, Michelle Gallen, Kit de Waal, Jayne Quan and Donal Ryan.

The Climate Book, by Greta Thunberg

Expand Close Greta Thunberg, author of The Climate Book / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Greta Thunberg, author of The Climate Book

Written in partnership with over 100 experts — among them oceanographers, economists, psychologists and geophysicists — activist Greta Thunberg delivers a powerhouse of a book that is likely to become essential reading on the subject of climate change. Thunberg, still only 19, takes the reader through her own journey of enlightenment, recalling demonstrations and the many moments in which she encountered ‘greenwashing’ across the world. The Climate Book throbs with urgency but ultimately is an essential read. Penguin, October 27

Fourteen Days: An Unauthorised Gathering, Ed by Margaret Atwood

Expand Close Margaret Atwood / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Margaret Atwood

What is better than new books by Neil Gaiman, Celeste Ng, John Grisham, Emma Donoghue and Margaret Atwood? How about a serial novel that is the result of a collaboration between all of them? With Margaret Atwood at the helm, Fourteen Days is a collection of voices from one Manhattan building as they attempt to eke out an existence during the Covid-19 lockdown. As the pandemic wears on, the tenants soon start to convene, with interesting results. Expect a multitude of voices and styles, many of which we’ve already come to love. Penguin, November 1

Great adaptations

Expand Close Blonde tells the story of Marilyn Monroe / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Blonde tells the story of Marilyn Monroe

Top of the must-see pile is She Said (in cinemas here on November 25), adapted from the book of the same name by journalists Jodi Kantor and Meghan Twohey, who exposed Harvey Weinstein’s abuse and sexual misconduct. The film, produced by Brad Pitt, stars Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan. October 14 sees the release of White Bird: A Wonder Story, starring Gillian Anderson and Helen Mirren, based on RJ Palacio’s graphic novel. Blonde on Netflix has just been released — it’s a retelling of Marilyn Monroe’s life via the lens of Joyce Carol Oates’ book of the same name.

Coming to Netflix before year’s end is Luckiest Girl Alive, based on Jessica Knoll’s fantastic mystery novel. With Reese Witherspoon producing, Mila Kunis plays a woman who seeks to reinvent herself in adulthood following a litany of traumas in her teenage years.

Mad Honey, by Jodi Picoult

With 40 million books sales to her name, Picoult is the undisputed mistress of looking at larger social issues and turning them into highly-readable stories, and so it goes with her latest contemporaneous work. Here, a young boy, Asher, ends up in New Hampshire after his mother, Olivia, flees an abusive relationship. While Asher is high school, he falls for Lily, another teenager hoping for a fresh start. One day, Olivia gets a phone-call telling her that Asher has been arrested for Lily’s murder; a moment that brings up several long-burned moments from the past. Hodder & Stoughton, November 15

The literary star to watch

Having already amassed an admirer in their tutor on the UCD MA in Creative Writing, Anne Enright, Jayne A Quan is a social media manager at Vox magazine by day. So far, their writing has cut a dash in Banshee Lit and been shortlisted for online lit mag Cosmonauts Avenue. All This Happened, More Or Less (Skein Press) is a striking and beautiful collection of essays detailing Quan’s experiences of grief, loss, and love, as well as their transition. In a town already packed with brilliant non-fiction writers, Quan has managed to make their voice heard.

The Moderator: Inside Facebook’s Dirty Work in Ireland, by Chris Gray

Expand Close The Moderator: Inside Facebook’s Dirty Work in Ireland, by Chris Gray / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Moderator: Inside Facebook’s Dirty Work in Ireland, by Chris Gray

Once upon a time, Gray worked as a moderator for Facebook, facing graphic images and hateful, violent debate every day as a matter of course. Eventually, he was diagnosed with PTSD and would come in time to take action against the internet giant. Reflecting on his personal experience and the psychological trauma that he endured, Gray also deftly examines the wider picture of internet use and mental health. Gill Books, November 3

The Light We Carry, by Michelle Obama

Expand Close The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama

When former first lady Michelle Obama released her memoir, Becoming, in 2018, it was one of the publishing events of the year. Its follow-up is less personal, offering readers a handbook of sorts for politically, economically and socially uncertain times. Penguin Random House, November 15

Stella Maris, by Cormac McCarthy

Expand Close Stella Maris by Cormac McCarthy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Stella Maris by Cormac McCarthy

A companion to McCarthy’s novel The Passenger, Stella Maris is set in 1970s Wisconsin, and is told entirely through the transcripts of the psychiatric sessions of Alicia Western, a 20-year-old doctoral candidate at the University of Chicago. Alicia has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and walks into hospital with $40,000 cash in a plastic bag. Another searing beauty from the author of apocalyptic classic The Road. Penguin, November 22

— Tanya Sweeney

Read More

TV & Streaming

Doctor Who Centenary special

Expand Close John Bishop in Doctor Who / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp John Bishop in Doctor Who

With the Beeb celebrating its centenary in mid-October, there is clearly no rest for the wicked. Expect a flurry of atypically British programming marking the occasion; it won’t all be the BBC Proms, however. Jodie Whittaker makes her final appearance as the 13th Time Lord in a feature-length special entitled The Power of the Doctor. It will see The Doctor, Yaz, and Dan involved in a climactic final battle with some of her fiercest foes, plus finds her reunited with some timely guest stars, such as 1980s companions Tegan (Janet Fielding) and Ace (Sophie Aldred). They’ll join forces against deadly enemies: the Master, Cybermen, and – of course – the Daleks. Airing this month, BBC1

Nailed It! Halloween

Expand Close Nailed It! Season 6. Photo: Netflix / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Nailed It! Season 6. Photo: Netflix

I’m always here for a bit of seasonally appropriate Nicole Byer. Nicole and chocolate aficionado Jacques Torres return for what would have been a seven-episode special — had the crew not staged a walkout during filming after four episodes. Still, four is better than none, and we’re told it’ll feature ghoulish surprises from such Netflix staples as Umbrella Academy, Cobra Kai, and The Witcher. Here’s hoping the crew and the production company in question can sort their differences, otherwise that means no more Nailed It! after this. Now, that’s a proper scary prospect… October 5, Netflix

Shantaram

Expand Close Charlie Hunnam stars in Shantaram / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Charlie Hunnam stars in Shantaram

This Gregory David Roberts adaptation follows fugitive Lin Ford (Charlie Hunnam) as he tries to get lost in a chaotic 1980s Bombay. Alone in an unfamiliar city, he struggles to avoid trouble, particularly when he falls for a lady friend named Karla. Also keeping it exotic this autumn — season two of Acapulco lands on October 21, following Maximo’s quest to be the best cabana boy in Mexico. October 14, AppleTV+

Irish true-crime docs

Expand Close Until Death / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Until Death

There’s something within the human condition that naturally gravitates towards the macabre. For further evidence, look no further than the proliferation of crime-related documentaries available to stream and being churned out on such dedicated stations as Sky Crime and Crime Investigation. No one does homegrown crime quite like Virgin Media, however. Among this season’s programming is Until Death, which charts our history of domestic violence and uxoricide; A Dublin Murder, which focuses on Rachel O’Reilly’s 2004 murder at the hands of her husband; we have mob bosses in The Fall of Bomber Kavanagh; while Six Bullets Fired recounts the death of George Nkencho. And where would you be without The Guards, which also returns this autumn.

Raymond & Ray

Expand Close Raymond and Ray starring Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Raymond and Ray starring Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke

We’ve all heard of Everybody Loves Raymond, but these two Rays — depicted by Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke — take things next level. This offering follows half-brothers Raymond and Ray, who have lived under the shadow of an abhorrent father. As anyone who’s existed under such circumstances can attest, humour gets you through — and the enduring hope that, one day, the menace will die. So, at their father’s funeral, they decide to reinvent themselves — by way of a spot of grave digging. October 21, AppleTV+

Causeway

Expand Close Causeway, starring Jennifer Lawrence / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Causeway, starring Jennifer Lawrence

To clarify, this isn’t some Discover Northern Ireland promotional film, but rather a heartfelt depiction of a traumatised soldier — portrayed by Jennifer Lawrence — attempting to return to ‘normal’ after a tour. If you’re looking for something more frivolous, you’ll be delighted to hear that Ryan Reynolds is starring in Apple’s reimagining of A Christmas Carol, Spirited, alongside Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, and their respective pipes. It’s a musical. Speaking of the C word… November 4, AppleTV+

Deluge of festive viewing

Expand Close Amy Adams in Disenchanted / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Amy Adams in Disenchanted

Disney+ is going large on Christmas-themed viewing. November 16 will see Tim ‘The Toolman’ Allen reprise his role as Santa Clause in this new series entitled The Santa Clauses. Scott, now in his 60s, realises he can’t play Santa forever. Trying to find a suitable replacement is proving to be tricky. The sequel to Enchanted, that being Disenchanted, hits screens on November 24. It’s been 15 years since Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) got hitched, but Giselle has grown disillusioned with life in the city, so they move their growing family to the sleepy suburban community of Monroeville (which happens to be in Co Wicklow) in search of fairytale life. Keeping with enchanted viewing (d’ye see what we did there...), and season one of the rebooted 1980s classic, Willow, lands on November 30.

The Crown

Expand Close Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana in The Crown / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana in The Crown

One might have consumed quite one’s fill of the royal family, for obvious reasons. However, The Crown isn’t really real life though, is it...? The influx of Netflix viewers who have contributed to its surging streams (up 800pc since the queen’s death, by all accounts) might attest otherwise. Season five will see Imelda Staunton take the reigns as the monarch, while Lesley Manville plays Princess Margaret, Prince Charles gets upgraded to Dominic West, and Elizabeth Debicki plays Diana. November 9, Netflix

The English

Expand Close Emily Blunt in The English / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Emily Blunt in The English

Written and directed by award-winning Hugo Blick, this six-parter sees Emily Blunt play Cornelia Locke, an Englishwoman who arrives in America with one thing in mind — revenge. It follows Cornelia through 1890s Wild West as she hunts down the man she sees as responsible for the death of her son. In the event you miss the first episode on the Beeb on November 10, it also starts streaming via Amazon Prime the following day. Keep a peeper out for appearances from some excellent Irish acting talent, including Stephen Rea, Steve Wall, and Ciarán Hinds. November 10/11, BBC1/Prime Video

World cup coverage

In addition to the usual deluge of GAA on RTÉ, not to mention the resurrection of Fantasy Football League on Sky (David Baddiel and Frank Skinner have given Matt Lucas and Elias James their blessing to reanimate the 1990s/noughties classic), the national broadcaster will be showing all 64 games live from the FIFA World Cup 2022. “A World Cup in November? Isn’t that more of a summer thing?!” you say. Well, in case you haven’t been following proceedings, this was relocated — not because of Covid-19, but rather due to it taking place in one of the hottest places on earth — Qatar. Over the course of five weeks, expect in the region of 200 hours of coverage en route to the final on December 18. Coverage starts November 21

Female-driven home-grown drama

Expand Close Sharon Horgan, Eve Hewson, Eva Birthistle and Sarah Greene in Bad Sisters / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sharon Horgan, Eve Hewson, Eva Birthistle and Sarah Greene in Bad Sisters

Recent releases, such as AppleTV+’s Bad Sisters and ITV/Virgin Media’s adaptation of Holding, have seen Irish sibling shenanigans and family dynamics come to the fore. RTÉ further contributes to the drama with a number of offerings that are more thrilling than comedic in nature this autumn. Clean Sweep sees Charlene McKenna star as the spouse of a Garda detective who’s just killed her ex-partner. In addition to having her sordid past revealed by her husband, Charlene’s Shelly is also a mother of three kids, one of which is unwell.

There are yet more sisters teaming up via the new black comedy SisterS, in which two women — from both sides of the pond — learn they are, in fact, related. So they promptly head off on a wily jaunt around Ireland. RTÉ is also treating viewers to the third series of Dervla Kirwan conduit Smother.

Jack Ryan

Expand Close John Krasinski in Jack Ryan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp John Krasinski in Jack Ryan

Not to be confused with Tom Cruise’s Jack Reacher, John Krasinski’s Jack Ryan is a CIA operative with analytical prowess who now happens to be on the run. Well, series three, innit — that’s when all CIA operatives are compelled to go on the run. Wendell Pierce returns, alongside Betty Gabriel as the newbie character, station chief Elizabeth Wright. Airing this autumn, Prime Video

SAS: Rogue Heroes

Expand Close SAS Rogue Heroes / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp SAS Rogue Heroes

A million years ago, in the August of 2019, the BBC announced on Twitter that Peaky Blinders writer Steven Knight would adapt Ben Macintyre’s bestseller, SAS Rogue Heroes. At the time, Peaky Blinders was more than a montage of moody slow-mos with an Arctic Monkeys’ backing track, so the prospect of Knight penning this screen adaptation had potential viewers very excited. This lauded SAS origin story stars Unbroken’s Jack O’Connell, Sex Education’s Connor Swindells, and Dominic West. To say we’re giddy with anticipation would clearly be an understatement... It’s only been several lifetimes, a pandemic, a war, and all the crises in the making. Airing this autumn, BBC1

I Hate Suzie Too

Expand Close I Hate Suzie Too / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp I Hate Suzie Too

The best thing about this homage to the evolving, often coke-addled antics of an aging child star is Billie Piper’s Suzie Pickles. Sometimes hit-and-miss in the tone department, no one can dispute her bittersweet depiction of the all-singing, all-dancing celebrity who has a lifelong love/loathe relationship with the spotlight. This time around — in what Sky is dubbing “a three-part anti-Christmas Christmas special” — Suzie has a new agent, new PR, and a new job — that being “dancing for likes” on Dance Crazee, a reality TV competition dominating the Saturday night schedule. Does it involve elaborate costumes? One can only hope. Considering Suzie has pretty much lost everyone who matters to her (most notably her husband), she returns to a familiar lover — the fickle public. What could possibly go wrong?! Airing in December, Sky/NOW TV

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Expand Close Daniel Craig in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Photo: Netflix / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Daniel Craig in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Photo: Netflix

Who doesn’t love a good whodunit? And, as you can see from the title, it is indeed from the Knives Out family. Plus, it sees the return of former James Bond Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc, this time set against the sunny backdrop of Greece. What more could you want the night before the night before the biggest day of the year?! Among Benoit’s heaving list of suspects, we have Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe… December 23, Netflix

— Sheena McGinley

Film

Vicky

Expand Close Vicky Phelan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Vicky Phelan

First shown at the Dublin International Film Festival early this year, where it won the Best Documentary award, Sasha King’s intimate and moving film tells the story of how one woman turned her personal health struggle into a campaign on behalf of fellow sufferers. Vicky Phelan became a national figure following her revelations about the CervicalCheck scandal, which devastated the lives of 220 women including herself, some of whom have died. Her tireless work inspired a nation, and greatly helped the treatments and recovery of others. An extraordinary person. October 7

The Banshees of Inisherin

Expand Close Colin Farrell in The Banshees Of Inisherin. Photo: Jonathan Hession/Searchlight Pictures / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Colin Farrell in The Banshees Of Inisherin. Photo: Jonathan Hession/Searchlight Pictures

Martin McDonagh’s comic drama went down a bomb at the Venice Film Festival, where Colin Farrell won the Best Actor award. He is Padraic, a good-natured dairyman who lives a quiet, simple life on a storm-tossed island off our Atlantic coast. It’s 1923, over on the mainland a civil war is raging, and one breaks out on Inisherin when Padraic’s best pal Colm (Brendan Gleeson) declares that their friendship is over. Colm, a fiddle player, wishes to devote the rest of his life to his music, and says he has no time for Padraic’s nonsense, but what is really going on? Kerry Condon, Barry Keoghan and Gary Lydon co-star in a film that may well attract awards attention. October 23

Amsterdam

Expand Close Amsterdam / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Amsterdam

Writer/director David O Russell has had a quiet few years by his high standards, but assembles a strong cast and an intriguing storyline for this thriller set in 1930s America. Margot Robbie, John David Washington and regular collaborator Christian Bale play three well-connected friends who witness a murder and quickly become suspects themselves, in the process revealing a strange conspiracy at the head of the US government. Robert DeNiro, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana and Mike Myers co-star. November 4

Cork Film Festival

In recent years the Cork Film Festival has been driven online, for obvious reasons, and while last year’s event was a mix of online and in-person events, this 67th festival will (fingers crossed) be totally back to normal. That means more marquee screenings of new Irish and international movies, with special guests, debates, Q&As and surprise features. More info on corkfilmfest.org, and this year’s programme will be announced shortly. November 10-20

Living

Expand Close Bill Nighy in Living / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Bill Nighy in Living

I’m a big Bill Nighy fan, and he brings his wistfully elegant presence to bear on this British drama directed by Oliver Hermanus. Adapted by Kazuo Ishiguro from a 1950s film by Akira Kurosawa, Living stars Nighy as Mr Williams, a career civil servant who’s approaching his retirement when he is diagnosed with stomach cancer. Without much time on his hands, he becomes obsessed with one thing — getting a children’s playground built in the local park. Tom Burke and Aimée Lou Wood co-star. November 11

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Expand Close Danai Gurira in Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Photo: Marvel Studios / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Danai Gurira in Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Photo: Marvel Studios

When I interviewed Lupita Nyong’o last year, she spoke of high emotions on the set of Wakanda Forever, which began shooting not too long after the untimely death of Chadwick Boseman. His character, King T’Challa, will not reappear, and so it will be left to Nakia (Nyong’o), Shuri (Letitia Wright) and the women of Wakanda to protect their technologically advanced central African kingdom from another hostile invasion. The first Black Panther film is much loved, so the pressure will be high to get this one right. November 11

Kerry Condon

I seem to remember writing a ‘one to watch’ piece about Tipperary actress Kerry Condon some years back, but Variety magazine have just included her on their list of ‘10 Actors to Watch’ for 2022. The Thurles-born star first made her mark with Irish audiences in Intermission back in 2003, and has since thrived in America, on shows like the HBO drama Rome, Ray Donovan and, of course, Better Call Saul, on which she plays the wily widow Stacey Ehrmantraut. But critics have been raving about her performance in Martin McDonagh’s Banshees of Inisherin, where her comic timing is to the fore, and next year Condon will appear alongside Liam Neeson and Ciarán Hinds in the Donegal-set epic, In the Land of Saints and Sinners.

She Said

Expand Close She Said by Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp She Said by Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor

Another film likely to figure in the awards season, She Said is directed by Maria Schrader (Deutschland ‘83) and inspired by the work of New York Times journalists Meghan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who broke the Harvey Weinstein story. Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan play the two reporters, who face a long and nasty struggle to face down the Hollywood mogul’s legal team and persuade the women Weinstein abused and sexually assaulted to go on the record. Patricia Clarkson and Samantha Morton co-star in a film that’s being compared to All the President’s Men. High praise indeed. November 25.

Aisha

Expand Close Letitia Wright in Aisha / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Letitia Wright in Aisha

In his previous films I Used to Live Here and Michael Inside, writer/director Frank Berry has emerged as one of Ireland’s most exciting and inventive filmmakers. And he’s working on a larger scale in Aisha, a gritty drama which stars Letitia Wright as a young Nigerian woman who gets caught up in the limbo that is Ireland’s emigration system. While she waits, Aisha forms a friendship with Conor, an ex-convict, but all the while her future in Ireland is in jeopardy. Josh O’Connor, Ruth McCabe and Emmet Byrne co-star in a film I’m really looking forward to. Due for release before Christmas

Avatar: The Way of Water

Expand Close Avatar: The Way of Water / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Avatar: The Way of Water

I remember sitting through the deadly dull Avatar way back in 2009, and wondering what everyone was getting so worked up about. Almost three hours long, and with a budget of almost $250m, it fetishised new 3D processes that have since been more or less abandoned. But it made a huge amount of money, and James Cameron and Disney are hoping that this tardy sequel will do similar business. Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana reprise their roles in a frothy space opera set 10 years after the last one. And let’s hope we like it, because there are three more of these blessed things in the works. December 16

— Paul Whitington

Travel

Carlow Autumn Walking Festival

Expand Close Ashlea Cox on the Blackstairs Mountains at the launch of the Carlow Autumn Walking Festival. Photo Marc O'Sullivan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ashlea Cox on the Blackstairs Mountains at the launch of the Carlow Autumn Walking Festival. Photo Marc O'Sullivan

Soccer legend Paul McGrath this year launched the new Columban Way in Co Carlow, and the county has an autumn walking festival taking place this weekend. There are 17 guided walks to choose from, catering for all abilities, and lots are themed — a mindfulness meditation walk in Altamont Gardens with Jack Byrne, for example, or a walk led by Éanna Ní Lamhna around John’s Hill today. Another autumn walking festival, in Ballyhoura, takes place from October 7-9. See carlowtourism.com; visitballyhoura.com. Until tomorrow

Further Space

“Darker skies bring brighter stars, cooler weather means cosy fires and shedding trees makes for Insta-worthy walks.” So say the folk at Further Space, a luxury glamping provider that has turned heads with its sites in Co Fermanagh, Co Down and Scotland’s Cardross Estate. Well, now you can join them in Co Wexford — where a cluster of pods opened on Forth Mountain this year. The pods come with double beds, showers, coffee docks, integrated bunks and fire pits, are pet-friendly, and set next to popular hiking and horse-riding trails (perfect for autumn tramping). Pods sleep two adults and two kids, and you can order campfire and BBQ kits as extras. From €140 per night; see further.space

A booze cruise to France

Irish Ferries is running autumnal wine-tasting events on cruises to France. Set onboard cruise-ferry The WB Yeats, the curated events see a range of experts on board from different regions and vineyards in France, with the final chance to set sail coming next weekend (return fares from €498 for a car and two adults, including cabin). It would be rude not to spend a few days in Normandy once you dock, too — for some travel inspiration, check out the Cote d’Opale Gastro Guide compiled for Irish Ferries by the award-winning food writer, Trish Deseine. See irishferries.com. October 6

Púca Festival

Expand Close Púca halloween festival. Photo By: Mick O’Neill/Hit List / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Púca halloween festival. Photo By: Mick O’Neill/Hit List

After a two-year hiatus thanks to the C-word, Púca returns to Co Meath. If you haven’t heard of it, you will — Fáilte Ireland has invested heavily in the festival to encourage international visitors and boost regional tourism in the off-season. Gavin James, Imelda May and The Academic are the headliners, with four nights of “music, fire, myth and mischief” planned. Why Co Meath? Well, Halloween traditions can be traced back to Ireland’s Samhain. And Ireland’s Samhain can be traced back to the Hill of Ward, where some say druids lit the first Samhain bonfires around 2,500 years ago. The Arrival of Spirits Samhain Procession takes place on October 29 in Trim. October 28-31

Halloween in Derry

Expand Close Derry Halloween / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Derry Halloween

Derry is preparing to welcome 100,000 visitors for Europe’s biggest Halloween festival this year. In 2015, the city was voted Best Halloween Destination by readers of USA Today, and this year it hopes to get back in the groove after Covid-19 with events across the city as well as in Strabane and Donegal. There’s a City of Bones walking trail with animated projections and audio, the Legenderry Food Market and The Forest of Shadows Trail. A giant finale will feature the return of the magnificent carnival parade and epic fireworks display; derryhalloween.com. October 28-31

Ireland’s fall foliage

Expand Close Explore the colours of Autumn / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Explore the colours of Autumn

With the euro/dollar exchange rate hovering around parity, trips to see New England’s fall foliage are looking awfully expensive. So why not explore the autumn colours here at home? Places like Killarney National Park, Co Tipperary’s Glen of Aherlow and Glenveagh in Co Donegal are well-known. But there are lesser-spotted treats for travellers too. Think of Coole Park in Galway, Johnstown Castle in Co Wexford, Birr Castle Demesne in Co Offaly or Mount Usher Gardens in Co Wicklow.

Fire In Kenmare

Francis and John Brennan are planning fire-based menus for the month of November at the Park Hotel Kenmare, The Lansdowne and The Boat House at Dromquinna Manor. As well as dishes cooked over coals, Food on Fire demonstrations with chefs James Coffey, Mark Johnston and Paul Walsh will feature, and other options include peat-based whiskey tasting and cocktail demonstrations. B&B rates start from €310 for two at the Park — stay for three, and you get a fourth night free. Or stay for two nights at The Lansdowne, and you get a third night free. parkkenmare.com; November





Cruise control

Expand Close Princess Cruises' newest ship, Sky Princess. Photo: Christopher Ison / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Princess Cruises' newest ship, Sky Princess. Photo: Christopher Ison

With airfares and hotel rates on the rise, it can be hard to find a travel bargain these days. That’s why autumn could be the time to think about taking a cruise. Most cruise lines are relaxing their testing and vaccination requirements, and autumn can throw up great deals, particularly on short “taster” cruises. Clickandgo.com has a three-night Mediterranean fly-cruise from Rome to Barcelona departing November 18 from €479pp, for example, while Royal Caribbean has a seven-night Greek Islands cruise this month from €577pp (excluding flights).

Bundles of joy

Expand Close Cliff House Hotel / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cliff House Hotel

As punters and businesses battle rising costs, expect to see more creative hotel packages than ever in the off-season. Powerscourt Hotel has an ‘Autumn Abounds’ package including two tickets to the Powerscourt Gardens and a 10pc discount at the neighbouring Avoca (from €268.50pp), for example. Dublin’s Clontarf Castle has a ‘Fall for Clontarf ‘ offer including a two-night stay for two with a box of chocs and a bottle of wine from €280 per night; while an ‘Autumn Solstice’ package at Cliff House Hotel in Co Waterford includes dinner and a guided tour of Ardmore’s cliff walk (from €589 for two).

Westival, Co Mayo

Westival claims to be the oldest music and arts festival in the west, with almost 50 years of a track record in music, theatre, film, spoken word, visual arts and more. This year’s theme, Direction: Forward, is symbolic of a re-energised community and the return to live events, post-Covid. Musical highlights range from Camille O’Sullivan to Elaine Mai and friends, Houseplants, Michael Gallen, Brian Lennon, and I Have A Tribe, among others. There’s even a Kate Bush tribute band (Babushka) playing in Matt Molloy’s; see westival.ie. October 26-31

Galway Food Tours

As the nights draw in this November, Galway Food Tours is planning a new winter tour that will combine food, fashion and craft through a vibrant tour of Galway city. Beginning in the Westend, stops will include The Tweed Project studio, a two-course lunch at Ard Bia, a silver ring making workshop (with a gin cocktail for good measure). Sheena Digman of Galway Food Tours calls it “a brilliant day eating, chatting, a tipple or two and of course having conversations, getting creative and learning from the people that are around us. Perfection.” €125pp; galwayfoodtours.com. November 26

— Pól Ó Conghaile

Food & drink

Butter boards

Expand Close Butter boards / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Butter boards

The latest TikTok food trend — or at least it was the latest at the time of going to press — is the butter board. ‘What’s that?’ you may well ask. Essentially, it’s a wooden board with softened butter spread all over it and topped with herbs, edible flowers, oil, salt, or honey. Served with good bread on the side, the idea is to share it with a group of friends, in the way you might a charcuterie and cheese board. So now you know.

Say CheeseOs

Expand Close CheeseOs / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp CheeseOs

You might wonder why nobody came up with this very simple idea before now, but these cheese puffs made with only Irish cheddar are a perfect snack. Gluten-free, high protein, high calcium and low-carb, they not only tick (almost) every dietary requirement but are crunchy, tasty and dangerously addictive. Available in six flavours — cheese and pickled onion, sour cream and onion, cheddar, cheese and onion, salt and vinegar and sweet chilli (not sure about that one) — they are the Irish snack du jour, as good in a school lunchbox as they are with a glass of vino. You’ll find them in many branches of SuperValu, as well as some Spar and Centra stores. Also in Dublin Airport. Available now

Versatile vegan protein

James de Burca is a vegan/vegetarian chef who worked in Cornucopia for many years. Since moving to Kilkenny with his family, he’s started producing tempeh — made from non-GMO fermented soy beans grown in France and Germany — a versatile source of protein for those on a plant-based diet and anyone looking for meat-alternatives. Right now he’s supplying restaurants and food trucks in the south-east, including Bula Bus in Kilkenny, Unbeetable in Tramore and Momo in Waterford, and soon he’ll be bringing Irish tempeh in blocks, mince and burger form to retail. Instagram @deburcas_tempeh. Coming to retail soon

Top Cuvée x Hen’s Teeth

The London wine bar and shop is setting up a pop-up ‘Vermuteria‘ at Hen’s Teeth for one day and night only. All the cool kids are into vermouth now, so this is an opportunity to try a selection, alongside natural wines and a menu of small plates. There will be DJs from the Top Cuvée and Hen’s Teeth crews; you can book in for lunch or dinner or just pitch up for a glass of something on the day. See hensteethstore.com. October 15

Starry night

Expand Close The Wild Honey Inn / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Wild Honey Inn

Earlier this year, John Kelly and Aidan McGrath collaborated on a very special dinner at the Lady Helen at Mount Juliet, and now it’s time for Kelly to bring his Michelin-star cooking on the road to McGrath’s Wild Honey in Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare, for one night only. It’s a rare chance to try and compare the food of two different Michelin-starred chefs. See wildhoneyinn.com. October 23

Anna Haugh at the Conrad, Dublin

Expand Close Anna Haugh at the Conrad, Dublin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Anna Haugh at the Conrad, Dublin

Irish chef Anna Haugh’s upcoming restaurant at the Conrad on Earlsfort Terrace is described as a pop-up, although the smart money is on it morphing into a permanent fixture. Haugh has worked with Gordon Ramsay and other big shots, is a regular on Saturday Kitchen, the new judge on this season’s MasterChef: The Professionals, and already has her own restaurant, Myrtle, in London’s Chelsea. No menu available as yet but Haugh is promising “warm, sincere service… elegant modern dining… and some traditional dishes reimagined”. See annahaughatconraddublin.com. Due to open on October 25

Richard Corrigan’s Park Cafe

Expand Close Richard Corrigan. Photo: Arthur Carron / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Richard Corrigan. Photo: Arthur Carron

With Ronan Ryan in charge of front of house and head chef Renaud Marin recently arrived from Switzerland, things are gearing up nicely at Richard Corrigan’s Park Cafe on Shelbourne Road. Taking over the premises of Dylan McGrath’s ill-fated Shelbourne Social, Corrigan is hoping his oyster bar with its 16 high stools, seafood counter, grill and a menu featuring vegetables and free-range Oxford Sandy pork from his Virginia Park Lodge in Co Cavan will pull in the deep-pocketed punters of D4 to splash some cash. They in turn will be crossing their fingers that this might just be Dublin’s new canteen, something the city’s been lacking since the closure of Ryan’s Town Bar & Grill. See parkcafe.ie. Due to open late October

Bahay comes to D15

Expand Close Bahay / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Bahay

Richie Castillo and Alex O’Neill are bringing Bahay, known for brilliant Filipino food which has wowed customers at festivals and pop-ups for the past couple of years, to its first ever permanent home in Dublin 15 over the coming weeks. Bahay Blanch will be dishing up tocino pan de sal sambos, pork bbq skewers and lumpia… and we can’t wait. They’ll still be popping up here and there too. For updates, see @bahay_dub on Instagram. Coming this autumn

‘Proper gluten-free’ choccies

Expand Close Gluten free delights from Tara Gartlan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Gluten free delights from Tara Gartlan

Tara Gartlan, formerly of the Two Michelin Star Chapter One and Greenhouse restaurants, has quietly launched a range of exquisite filled bonbons and hazelnut rochers, currently available for collection in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan. The USP is that everything in Tara’s range is gluten-free and free from cross-contamination — “proper gluten-free”, she says. As a coeliac herself, she understands better than anyone how important that is. For now, contact Tara via her Instagram, @taragartlan, and keep an eye on her website, taragartlan.com, currently undergoing a revamp. Available for nationwide delivery from November

Irish-Chinese cookbook

Expand Close Wok by Kwanghi Chan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Wok by Kwanghi Chan

Kwanghi Chan, Hong Kong-born and Donegal-raised, will be a familiar face from Virgin Media TV’s Six O’Clock Show and his first book Wok is the first ever Irish-Chinese cookbook. The book is broken down into nine sections — dumplings, street food, rice, beef, pork, chicken, seafood, vegetarian and sweet — with three recipes in each section. Kwanghi wants to bring Asian food to a wider Irish audience and this is an approachable introduction. €15, blastabooks.com. November 3

— Katy McGuinness

Fashion

In the pink

Expand Close Plenty of pink on the Valentino catwalk / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Plenty of pink on the Valentino catwalk

Hot pink is the colour of the season. Valentino did it in the most dramatic fashion and pretty much ‘owned’ this trend, with Pierpaolo Piccioli turning his runway, clothes and accessories to pink. The colour also turned up at McQueen, Dior and Versace and this autumn the high street is witnessing a pink trickle-down, especially in long blazers, bra-lets, mini dresses and, of course, shoes. The Italian designer Elsa Schiaparelli, famous for her signature ‘shocking pink’ in the 1950s, would be so pleased we’ve fallen for her favourite hue.

Mile-high boots

Expand Close Isabel Marant boots / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Isabel Marant boots

One of the biggest trend takeaways from the AW22 catwalk shows has been the outrageously vampy footwear. And when it comes to boots, it’s over-the-knee or nothing. Mile-high, thigh-grazing, think Lyra-meets-Pretty Woman and don’t hold back on the colours or the skin finishes. In shoes, trade neutrals for high shine and petite women can look forward to standing tall with platforms and the ‘must have’ super-tall Mary Janes.

Royally entertaining

The Crown in Vogue is a chronicle of the British royal family, told through the photographs that have appeared in British Vogue magazine from the 20th century to the present day. Written by Josephine Ross and Robin Muir, it was published as a special ‘royal salute’ for the silver jubilee of Queen Elizabeth and is all the more poignant now as it comes out just weeks after her death at the age of 96. Published by Octopus, the hardcover costs €42. October 11

Luxury balaclavas

There was a time when balaclavas were only for ski dudes or criminals. AW 2022 sees a complete reversal of fortunes for the knitted, face-open head gear. In the hands of Simone Rocha, they are elevated to luxury level, spun in Portugal from a soft blend of virgin wool, and trimmed around the face with crystals. Gucci did theirs in mohair with three stripes across the head and buttoned under the chin.

One to watch: Adam Walsh

Expand Close Adam Walsh / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Adam Walsh

The Irish stylist is only 21 but he is already attracting attention for a deft touch in womenswear and also his styling of music star Nathan Carter. A graduate of the Sallynoggin College Fashion Industry Practice course, he is signed to Morgan The Agency as both a stylist and a model.

Being kind to your clothes

Expand Close Sheila Maid clothes airer / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sheila Maid clothes airer

Remember the iconic hanging clothes airer you’d see in granny’s kitchen or in old movies where ‘downstairs’ staff loaded clothes onto the laths and used a pulley to hoist them up into the air? Sheila maids are trending again due to their eco-friendliness and the rise in electricity costs. They boast a lovely Scandi kitchen vibe. I discovered them at the Old Mill Stores in West Cork. They are priced €135-€180; see theoldmillstores.ie.

Ladies, borrow a tie

Men have been campaigning for years to drop the traditional tie for workwear but this season, the man’s tie comes into its own and is working its style magic across the genders. Louis Vuitton went for old-school diagonal stripes. Gucci went for leather ties and played textures game by teaming them with metallic trousers and bejewelled shirt collars, while Kenzo favoured a more autumnal, casual look, matching ties with puffers and plaids.

Dazzling socks

Can you believe it’s 23 years since Britney Spears invaded our hearts with Baby One More Time and those iconic, grey, over-the-knee socks? Well, bedazzled and bejewelled, socks are all the rage this season. This is a territory that Simone Rocha has been working for the last few seasons with both crystals, pearls and ribbons and this season Hermès, Chanel, Max Mara and Telfar are all doing a sock thang.

— Bairbre Power

Beauty

Lip stains

Expand Close Dior Addict Lip Tint / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dior Addict Lip Tint

Now that life is back up and running, people are once again looking for makeup that will last. Recent innovations mean that there are lots of products on the market which will not budge once applied. Fenty Beauty’s Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Tint (€17.10, boots.ie), Dior Addict Lip Tint (€38.50, brownthomas.com) and Maybelline’s Superstay Vinyl Lip Ink (€14.95, cloud10beauty.com) are all stars of this show; they’ll survive through eating, drinking and smooching and will still have you scrubbing at them at the end of the day.

Stick-on gems

Expand Close Dua Lipa adding sparkle with face gems / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dua Lipa adding sparkle with face gems

Euphoria put face gems on the map, with many of the characters’ makeup based around strategically placed diamantés. Early adopters have been recreating these looks with nail gems and lash glue, but now beauty brands have caught up. Packets of easy-to-use stick-on gems are everywhere, making these looks more accessible than ever. As we head toward Christmas, there’ll be a bejewelled eye around every corner.

Gothic grunge