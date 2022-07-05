| 18.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Stress-free Shannon Airport provides the perfect alternative to Dublin's queues, chaos and tears

Arlene Harris

In stark contrast to Dublin Airport, there were no queues at security at Shannon Airport Expand
Arlene Harris arrives in Girona, Spain following her 'stress-free' airport experience Expand

Close

In stark contrast to Dublin Airport, there were no queues at security at Shannon Airport

In stark contrast to Dublin Airport, there were no queues at security at Shannon Airport

Arlene Harris arrives in Girona, Spain following her 'stress-free' airport experience

Arlene Harris arrives in Girona, Spain following her 'stress-free' airport experience

/

In stark contrast to Dublin Airport, there were no queues at security at Shannon Airport

FOR the past few weeks, we’ve all got used to seeing news reports and social media posts depicting the seemingly never-ending queues in Dublin Airport.

Passengers have vowed never to fly from there again while tourists have said their impression of Ireland was sullied.

Related topics

More On Dublin Airport

Most Watched

Privacy