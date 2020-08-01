| 15.5°C Dublin

Staycation Nation: What's it like to visit Ireland's museums, theme parks and attractions in the 'new normal'?

Our travel writers share their experiences of what it's like holidaying in Ireland in a time of Covid-19 - from Tayto Park to the Cliffs of Moher.

Park life: Journalist Orla Neligan and husband Alan with their children, twins Ruby and Martha (8) and Flynn (7) having a temperature check at Tayto Park. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
Nicola Brady at The National Museum of Ireland - Collins Barracks, Dublin Expand
Arlene Harris at The Cliffs of Moher, Liscannor, Co Clare. Expand
Kathy Donaghy and her two boys at Dunfanaghy, Co Donegal. Expand
Muckross House, Killarney, Co Kerry. Photo: Ian Cronin Expand
Flynn Neligan (7) having fun at Tayto Park. Expand
Water works: Pól Ó Conghaile kayaking at Ardmore, Co Waterford Expand
The Seaweed Bath, Voya, Strandhill, Co Sligo Expand

Dylan Vaughan

Pól Ó Conghaile, Orla Neligan, Nicola Brady, Arlene Harris, Conor Power, Kathy Donaghy

What's it like to visit Ireland's top tourist attractions, splash about on a surfboard, or even take time out at a museum in the new normal? From Tayto Park to the Cliffs of Moher, our writers share their experiences.

The Theme Park

Tayto Park, Co Meath

Orla Neligan

