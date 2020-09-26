| 2.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Stay and Spend scheme: 20 best hotel and restaurant deals for your tax saving

Looking to make the most of the new 'Stay and Spend' tax rebate with a staycation or special meal out? Nicola Brady has ideas for every price point

The Europe Expand
Breac.House, Horn Head, Co. Donegal Expand
A deluxe stay in the Killarney Royal Expand
Dining al fresco at Doolin Inn Expand
Dining at the Radisson Blu Letterkenny Expand
The Kilmartin Squite at Gleesons, Roscommon Expand
Cliff at Lyons Expand
Fanningstown Castle Expand
Ballyvolane House, Co Cork Expand
Dough Bros. in Galway. Photo: Dine in Galway Expand

Close

The Europe

The Europe

Breac.House, Horn Head, Co. Donegal

Breac.House, Horn Head, Co. Donegal

A deluxe stay in the Killarney Royal

A deluxe stay in the Killarney Royal

Dining al fresco at Doolin Inn

Dining al fresco at Doolin Inn

Dining at the Radisson Blu Letterkenny

Dining at the Radisson Blu Letterkenny

The Kilmartin Squite at Gleesons, Roscommon

The Kilmartin Squite at Gleesons, Roscommon

Cliff at Lyons

Cliff at Lyons

Fanningstown Castle

Fanningstown Castle

Ballyvolane House, Co Cork

Ballyvolane House, Co Cork

Dough Bros. in Galway. Photo: Dine in Galway

Dough Bros. in Galway. Photo: Dine in Galway

/

The Europe

Nicola Brady

This Thursday, October 1, Ireland's 'Stay and Spend' scheme kicks off.

It's designed to encourage us to get out and visit Ireland's beleaguered hotels, B&Bs and restaurants… and get a 20pc tax rebate in the process. But with an app to download and receipts to file, is it worth it?

A tax credit may not have the appeal of an immediate discount or cash-in-hand, but money is money. Getting a tax rebate next year is the equivalent of finding cash in your coat pocket when you pull it out of the wardrobe. And if you have a pricier staycation in mind - like a family midterm break or Christmas getaway - it's well worth choosing a registered hotel and getting a hefty discount of up to €125pp in the process.

Related Content