Six things you may not know about Ireland – from viviparous lizards to Lord of the Rings

Pól Ó Conghaile

A new travel guide to Ireland is a gentle reminder of how precious our island is

Ireland's viviparous lizard. Photo: Carsten Krieger from Crossbill's 'Ireland' Expand
Crossbill Guides 'Ireland' Expand
Ireland's hedgerows. Photo: Carsten Krieger Expand

The crossbill is a finch named for the distinctive, crossing tips of its bill. At first glance, it looks like a regular bird with a weird beak, but there’s more to it than meets the eye.

That bill is used like a scissors to cut open pine cones and eat the seeds inside. It’s a tool perfectly adapted for life in coniferous forests.

