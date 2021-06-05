Six new museums to see in Ireland - from a €3.2m racehorse experience to a lesson in horology

Cathal Beale, chief executive at the Irish Racehorse Experience at the Irish National Stud, with part of the exhibition comparing the size of a horse's heart with that of a human and of a cow. Picture: Tony Gavin

What can we do? The question is as common as the chirping of birds during school holidays.

While it may have nagged in the past, I think the sweet taste of freedom this year will see us out exploring Ireland again with a vengeance.

Along with the return of old favourites, several new and improved museums and visitor experiences are opening around the island, providing fun and a few rainy day options (ahem).

Here are just six ideas for day trips — remember to book ahead as time slots and capacity limits may apply.

1. Waterford Time

Waterford City and the River Suir.





Ireland’s oldest city adds the Irish Silver Museum (from June 24) and Irish Museum of Time (June 14) to its collection this month. The latter is styled as a national horological museum, gathering some of the world’s oldest watches and clocks in a Gothic-style church on Greyfriars Street. A new ‘Freedom of Waterford’ ticket includes a guided walking tour and entrance to several Waterford Treasures museums in the Viking Triangle from €15pp. waterfordtreasures.com

2. Lights of Kerry

Paul Duffy, of the Valentia Lighthouse Committee, putting some last minute touches to Valentia Island Lighthouse, as a new visitor experience re-opens for the 2021 season. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan





Valentia Island Lighthouse is back with a new visitor experience shedding light on its tower and lightkeepers’ house (done up with a 1920s feel), as well as the Bronze Age standing stone and 17th-century Cromwellian fort on the site. It’s another lovely addition to the Skellig Coast. €7.50/€4; valentialighthouse.ie.

3. Horses for courses

Cathal Beale, chief executive at the Irish Racehorse Experience at the Irish National Stud, with part of the exhibition comparing the size of a horse's heart with that of a human and of a cow. Picture: Tony Gavin

The Irish Racehorse Experience is a new €3.2m immersion in thoroughbred racing at the Irish National Stud & Gardens in County Kildare. History, storytelling and cutting-edge tech culminate in a real-time horse race experience where you can buy, train and ride your own horse in a virtual race. Giddy up! €19/€13 (including stud and gardens); irishnationalstud.ie

4. Northern Stars

Dark skies photographed on a long exposure in Co Tyrone. Photo: Tourism NI





Another opening delayed by Covid is the OM Dark Sky Park & Observatory in County Tyrone. Visitors can explore not just the local Davagh Sperrins landscape, but the solar system itself using telescopes to star-gaze in Northern Ireland’s only official Dark Sky Park. There are holographs and VR shows “where astronomy meets archaeology”, too. £5/£3.50; omdarkskypark.com

5. Monaghan Magic

It may not scream ‘staycation’, but this inland county has quietly been stacking its to-do list, making for a compelling day trip or short break. The jewel in its crown is a €1m reboot of the Patrick Kavanagh Centre in Inniskeen (€10pp), alongside a newly signed 6km trail. There’s a new visitor experience at Carrickmacross Workhouse, too. monaghantourism.com

6. Brú na Bóinne

Excavations began at a site beside Newgrange in 2018





A €5m refurb of the visitor centre and gateway to Newgrange and Knowth in County Meath adds updated displays and a state-of-the-art exhibition celebrating megalithic art at Knowth. Entrance is free to all OPW sites for 2021, but advance booking is important — and note that access to the chamber at Newgrange is not possible due to Covid-19 restrictions. heritageireland.ie