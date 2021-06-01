| 10.2°C Dublin

Six new museums to see in Ireland

Several new attractions are popping up around the island in time for summer

Excavations began at a site beside Newgrange in 2018

Pól Ó Conghaile

What can we do? The question is as common as the chirping of birds during school holidays. While it may have nagged in the past, I think the sweet taste of freedom this year will see us out exploring Ireland again with a vengeance. Along with the return of old favourites, several new and improved museums and visitor experiences are opening around the island, providing fun and a few rainy day options (ahem). Here are just six ideas for day trips — remember to book ahead as time slots and capacity limits may apply.

1. Waterford Time: Ireland’s oldest city adds the Irish Silver Museum (from June 24) and Irish Museum of Time (June 14) to its collection this month. The latter is styled as a national horological museum, gathering some of the world’s oldest watches and clocks in a Gothic-style church on Greyfriars Street. A new ‘Freedom of Waterford’ ticket includes a guided walking tour and entrance to several Waterford Treasures museums in the Viking Triangle from €15pp. waterfordtreasures.com

2. Lights of Kerry: Valentia Island Lighthouse is back with a new visitor experience shedding light on its tower and lightkeepers’ house (done up with a 1920s feel), as well as the Bronze Age standing stone and 17th-century Cromwellian fort on the site. It’s another lovely addition to the Skellig Coast. €7.50/€4; valentialighthouse.ie.

