Forget multiplexes and pricey popcorn, here's an idea for movie night with a twist: a hotel with its own, in-house cinema.

A growing number of Irish hotels have private screening rooms, opening up a sweet little niche for film fans or date nights with a difference. Think small theatres, plush seats, bar-to-chair cocktail service... and no worries about a taxi home.

Not all hotel cinemas are the same, of course.

Some open to the public; others are resident-only. Some show new releases and arthouse flicks, others a menu of classics that may not be to your taste. Some can be booked privately, a neat idea for a family get-together, hen party or corporate do.

Here's just a taste of these slick and intimate screening rooms.

1. Mount Juliet, Co Kilkenny

Mount Juliet is now home to not one, but two five-star hotels - the Manor House and more contemporary-styled Hunter's Yard. €22m has been invested over recent years, and upgrades include a subterranean 1757 bar and plush boutique cinema alongside, with table lamps and velvet armchairs. Two movies screen daily, and it's exclusive to guests aged over 18 (private hire is avaialble). Read our Mount Juliet hotel review here. mountjuliet.ie

2. The Devlin, Dublin

The Stella is a basement 44-seater kitted out with "bespoke mid-century armchairs" and side tables beneath The Devlin hotel in Ranelagh. A little sister of The Stella in Rathmines, it serves top cocktails and snazzy snacks. The focus here is on indie and arthouse style movies "with a focus on highlighting Irish film where possible". Tickets from €21, or book a couch that fits two from €42. stellatheatre.ie; thedevlin.ie

3. The Montenotte, Cork

Views from The Montenotte's terrace are stellar, and they're not bad from the 50 salubrious seats in its Cameo cinema either. Movies are screened daily (though access is for over-18s only), and it's available for exclusive hire. Its Cameo Cinema Club is also back in action, with Dinner & Movie packages including a three-course meal from €45pp (Sun-Thurs). Read our Montenotte hotel review here. themontenottehotel.com

4. Ashford Castle, Cong, Co Mayo

This sumptuous 32-seater comes with red velvet chairs and walls bedecked with old movie posters. Expect a menu of family faves and Hollywood classics (including copious doses of The Quiet Man, filmed locally), with popcorn and pick 'n' mix sweets complimentary for guests. B&B at the five-star resort starts from €435 in a Corrib double until March 7; from €535 thereafter. Read our Ashford Castle hotel review here. ashfordcastle.com

5. Brooks Hotel, Dublin

I saw Elf in this slick 26-seater one Christmas (above). Leather seats lack side tables, but there's a bar just upstairs for drinks, and you're bang in the middle of Dublin's shopping district. Festive season is best for movies; otherwise call or email directly about movie nights. A movie package with a meal and cocktail is available from €220 (min. eight people / four rooms). The cinema is also available for private hire. brookshotel.ie

6. Bushmills Inn, Co Antrim

Thursday is movie night at The Still Room. Two-course dinners and a movie ticket start from £32.50/€37pp at this Blue Book bolthole, with B&B rates available too. Movie4s start at 8pm (dinner from 6pm), with "intimate screenings of the latest blockbusters" promised. A neat break from your adventures along the Causeway Coast. bushmillsinn.com





7. Amber Springs, Gorey, Co Wexford

This Wexford wonder is a hot ticket for families, and the 80-seat Showtime Cinema screens G/U and PG movies twice daily. It's free for hotel guests, with disabled seating and dedicated loos a plus (you can buy popcorn and treats, too). "We also have a sensory movie screening at 1pm every Saturday and Sunday and every day during school holidays," the hotel says. Doubles from around €149/€229 on weekdays/weekends in springtime. ambersprings.ie

8. Cork International Hotel, Cork Airport

Here's how to enjoy a layover in style. The Cork International's Cinema Room has several luxe loungers and a 4k screen (not to mention a hospitality bar). It's restricted to guests only and needs to be pre-booked. Packages or private hire are available. B&B from around €149 in spring. corkinternationalairporthotel.com

9. The Park Kenmare, Co Kerry

Do John and Francis Brennan think of everything? The Reel Room is a small, 16-seat cinema snuggled away inside the Park Kenmare, where guests can watch Hollywood classics at any time of the day. "Families can enjoy fresh popcorn and beverages and watch a variety of family favourites and all-time classics, or enjoy a romantic evening with a loved one, perhaps starting with a drink in the Champagne Bar," they say. Don't mind if we do. B&B from €325 in low season (two-night minimum). parkkenmare.com

10. Glenlo Abbey, Galway

15 velvet lounge chairs, dark mahogany panelling and intimate lighting set the mood at the Abbey Movie Theatre. Guests of Glenlo Abbey's screening room (residents only) can enjoy downtime at daily 5.30pm or 10pm shows - expect a mix of classics, including Murder on the Orient Express - which was part filmed aboard 'The Pullman Restaurant', a fine dining experience comprised of two carriages from the famous train. Midweek B&B and cinema packages from €299 in low season. Read our Glenlo Abbey hotel review here. glenloabbeyhotel.ie

NB: This story has been updated since it was first published.