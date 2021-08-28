Royal Canal Greenway - the complete guide to Ireland's longest off-road cycling and walking trail

How do you make a river run uphill? Make a canal.

I’m Dad-splaining. Again.

We’re spending a few days exploring the newly waymarked Royal Canal Greenway, a 130km trail taking in four counties, 90 bridges and 33 locks, and I’ve pulled the kids aside to marvel at one of the locks at Coolnahay. It’s a deep rectangle, hewn in damp granite, with big wooden beams angling from the gates, their ends painted like Q-tips. I explain how the locks work to move boats up or down a level and how, when they were built in the early 1800s, canals were the highways of their day.

“Come on, Dad,” they say, pulling me into the café by the old lock-keeper’s house alongside.

Expand Close Lock 26 Café / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lock 26 Café

We’re 10km from the thrum of traffic on the N4, but feel centuries removed. Rain sieves through trees thick with summer leaves, and we take shelter (and a scone) by the little horsebox café operated by Wes Whelan here. He’s seen an otter recently, which he takes as a good sign, and when we spot a tired bee, he puts it in his palm to revive with a few drops of sugar water. Our scones were made by Claire Christie, he tells us proudly — the fifth generation of a family that has owned the house since 1805.

“Claire told me when I took the keys for the lockhouse that her father’s final wishes, before he left this planet, were that she’d see the day the canal came alive again.”

That day may be here.

People have always been able to access snatches and sections of the Royal Canal towpaths. But now, the dots have been rejoined. A €12m investment coordinated by Waterways Ireland feels like sugar to the bee. The towpaths have been upgraded, the route signed, and a new greenway stretches from Maynooth to Cloondara and Longford town (in the future, the hope is that it will continue to Dublin’s docks).

Skirting through off-grid landscapes in Kildare, Meath, Westmeath and Longford, its potential for everybody from local dog-walkers to tourism entrepreneurs is tantalising. This is Ireland’s longest greenway.

Expand Close Pack for all weather! Pól Ó Conghaile on the Royal Canal Greenway / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Pack for all weather! Pól Ó Conghaile on the Royal Canal Greenway

“The aul’ bikes are great nowadays,” says an older man, watching me collect an electric bike and attach a padded saddle cover for my next day’s cycle, a 45km spin from Mullingar to Enfield. “Pity about the fellas riding them!”

I’m accompanied by guide Ben Shorten (mybikeorhike.ie), who compounds my embarrassment by arriving with a “normal” bike. I set “assist” to its lowest level.

“It will still feel like the wind at your back,” I’m told.

As we glide out of town, Mullingar’s suburban housing estates fall away and a rural idyll of fields, forest, farmland and waterway unfolds. Ben provides snippets of context, filling me in on the rationale for linking Dublin with the River Shannon over 200 years ago, evoking horse-drawn barges laden with turf, Guinness and other goods. At one point, he describes Enfield as “like a Constantinople of its day”, a meeting of canal, roads and railway.

Expand Close A towpath on the greenway in days gone by / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A towpath on the greenway in days gone by

Along the paths, surfaced now with either tarmac or gravel, we pass joggers, people with buggies, bikes, kayaks and even electric scooters. We see serious walkers with poles; small pelotons passing in blurs of Lycra.

Because it’s so straight, parts of the route can feel monotonous, and you need to be careful by open canal edges and crossing roads over some bridges. Rubbish in the bullrushes breaks the spell around some towns, but mostly, it’s a zipline through time and nature.

We stop into Mullingar Pewter (mullingarpewter.com), where a tour allows visitors to watch craftsmen in action. Ben points out the River Boyne as we glide above it on an aqueduct, and old pubs like Cunningham’s at Killucan, with its petrol pumps and groceries. There are signs of new life, too. Near Abbeyshrule, for example, Fiona Egan is enticing users to book cookery classes at Cloughan Farm.

Expand Close The Royal Canal Greenway at Mullen Bridge, Maynooth Harbour, Co Kildare / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Royal Canal Greenway at Mullen Bridge, Maynooth Harbour, Co Kildare

“You could have 50 or more cyclists here on a Sunday morning,” Brian O’Donoghue of Enfield Tidy Towns tells me, pointing out new cafés and an old, restored famine pot next to each other there. The Royal Canal Greenway shares much of its route with the National Famine Trail, which marks a journey taken by 1,490 emigrants in 1847, and I also spot many of its markers along the way.

Call it a greenway, a “linear parkway”, or just plain canal paths. One of the things I like most about this trail is the way it takes you offline, into parts of Ireland invisible from the motorways. The bridges, locks and harbours of our industrial heritage feel like hits of augmented reality.

Expand Close A waymark on the Royal Canal / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A waymark on the Royal Canal

On our final day, the kids join me for a 20km spin from Maynooth to Enfield. We see a buzzard circle over a field, a swan preening in its nest, a moorhen scurry for cover and a heron take off; a feathered 747 on a weird and wonderful runway. On the route, we drop into Kilcock Art Gallery (kilcockartgallery.ie), where owner Breda Smyth shows off contemporary prints while remembering the barges that brought barrels to her grandfather’s pub, O’Keeffe’s. She also recalls the whiff of coal from old trains: “To this day, I love that smell.”

Fleetingly, it’s like we have a foot in several worlds. And for once, it’s not Dad doing the explaining.

Royal Canal Greenway - eat & drink

Expand Close Bujollé Bistro in Kilcock / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Bujollé Bistro in Kilcock

Maynooth: Shoda Market Café (shoda.ie) is a busy new arrival at the Glenroyal Hotel for bakes, cakes, brunches and lunches. Sásta By The River (@sastabytheriver) does zingy and zero-waste breakfasts and brunches.

Kilcock: Bujollé (above) is an lovely, intimate bistro doing Mediterranean dishes with great Irish ingredients — try the seafood linguine or beef ragu (facebook.com/bujolle). Meanwhile, Timeless Café (@timelesscafekilcock) does a mix of healthy, hearty fare for breakfast and lunch.

Moyvalley: Furey’s is an irresistable old-school pub first built as a pit stop on the canal in the early 1800s. It was closed as we publish, but expected to reopen shortly. facebook.com/fureysbarmoyvalley

Enfield: Several cafés doing good coffee and nibbles in Enfield include Nomad (@nomadcoffeeandjuice; it also does doggie treats) and Koffee Well (FB: @koffee.well)

Killucan: Nanny Quinn’s bright yellow pub is hard to miss at Lock 18 (044 937 4814); Cunningham’s is one bridge to the west (@pcunninghamsbar), with a charming mix of groceries, pub and an Airbnb.

Mullingar: Try Una Leonard’s 2201 Patisserie (2210patisserie.ie) for treats, Urban Forge café and pizzeria (urbanforge.ie; it has great gluten-free options for coeliacs) or Wholesome Kitchen for “guilt-free goodies” (wholesomekitchen.ie).

Expand Close Wes Whelan at Lock 26 Coffee House, Coolnahay, Co Westmeath. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Wes Whelan at Lock 26 Coffee House, Coolnahay, Co Westmeath. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

Coolnahay: This tiny harbour hosts the cutest pit stop on the trail, Lock 26 Coffee House (Insta: @Lock26_), a horsebox coffee trailer with tyre swing, fairy garden and outdoor seating by the lock-keeper’s cottage.

Abbeyshrule: The Rustic Inn (rusticinn.ie) is a family-run bar and restaurant with rooms right on the greenway. Located 9km away in Ballynacarrigy, the Wagon Wheel is another pint-stop to consider.

Ballymahon: Jolly Boys Pizza & Grill (jollyboys.ie) was opened by three local lads during the pandemic. Skelly’s is an atmospheric gastropub and guesthouse in the town (skellys.ie). Both are about 1.5km off-trail.

Keenagh: About 1km off the greenway, pop into Mac’s Shack (FB: @Macsshack15) or the Foigha Bar & Lounge (also Facebook) if you’re stopping in Keenagh.

Cloondara & Longford: The Richmond Inn (richmondinnireland.com) is set in a former flax mill; in Longford town, Torc Café does coffee and sweet treats with a foodhall on New Street (FB: @torccafe).

Royal Canal Greenway - where to stay

Expand Close Viewmount House, Co. Longford. Photo: Ireland's Blue Book / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Viewmount House, Co. Longford. Photo: Ireland's Blue Book

Glenroyal Hotel & Leisure Club is just across the road from the Maynooth trailhead near Mullen Bridge. A greenway package includes B&B, bike hire and picnic from €189 for two. glenroyal.ie

The Johnstown Estate, 2km from the greenway at Enfield, has completed a €3.5m reboot of its spa, with a new indoor and outdoor Thermal Experience and large in-spa restaurant. B&B from €149. thejohnstownestate.com

Hamlet Court is a 3km cycle from the Enfield access point. A ‘Getaway on the Greenway’ package has B&B with a family picnic from €139 for two adults and two kids. Bikes can be delivered. thehamlet.ie

Moyvalley Hotel & Golf Resort is set on 500 acres, with the option of self-catering. Dinner/B&B from €139 midweek. It’s about a 2km cycle from the greenway access at Furey’s Bar. moyvalley.com

Annebrook House is an historic town-centre house and hotel with self-catering options in Mullingar. Rooms start from €99, with apartments from €150 per night based on two sharing. annebrook.ie

Viewmount House (above) is a Blue Book guesthouse just outside Longford town. It opens Wednesday to Sunday. B&B rates from €160 per room; packages also available. viewmounthouse.com

Keenan’s of Tarmonbarry is a pub and boutique four-star hotel set about 2km from the Cloondara trailhead. B&B from €140 for two. keenanshotel.ie

NB: Prices subject to availability, based on September stays for two, per room. This is a select list of hotels – Center Parcs is near Ballymahon; you also can search for self-catering and Airbnbs along the route, or check bandbireland.com for B&B stays

Royal Canal Greenway cycling tips

Expand Close The Royal Canal Greenway at the Boyne Aqueduct and Boyne Viaduct, Co Meath / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Royal Canal Greenway at the Boyne Aqueduct and Boyne Viaduct, Co Meath

This is a linear trail, so plan for out-and-back cycles — don’t forget about the return journey, especially if the wind is at your back on the first leg!

Keep left, pass on the right and use your bell to warn walkers and other users who may not hear you approach.

What to pack on the Royal Canal Greenway? Given Ireland's changeable weather, take layers that you can easily take off and put on. A lock, puncture repair kit, helmet, hi-vis vests and bag for rubbish are essentials. Pannier bags are handy for storing layers, snacks, drinks, locks and supplies.

Padded shorts or a saddle cover will be a lifesaver for occasional cyclists who don’t have Teflon bums! Make sure your phone is fully charged, too.

The greenway interlinks nicely with the Dublin to Sligo railway line. Train transport is an option at trailheads like Maynooth, Kilcock, Enfield, Mullingar and Longford. irishrail.ie

For more information, see royalcanalgreenway.org; longford.ie, intokildare.ie, visitwestmeath.ie and discoverboynevalley.ie.

Runner Gary O’Daly has another fascinating take on the history of the canal at royalcanalrunner.com

Royal Canal Greenway bike hire

Expand Close Cycling guide Ben Shorten / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cycling guide Ben Shorten



Royal Canal Bike Hire , Maynooth: 085 239 0426; royalcanalbikehire.ie

, Maynooth: 085 239 0426; Mullingar Bike Hire : 087 992 3409; mullingarbikehire.com

: 087 992 3409; Outdoor Escape , Co Westmeath: 044 933 5351; info@oebikes.ie

, Co Westmeath: 044 933 5351; Midlands Cycle Hub , Co Longford: 085 112 5411; midlandscyclehub.ie

, Co Longford: 085 112 5411; Ballymahon Greenway Cycles: 090 643 8233; ballymahongreenwaycycles.ie

NB: Expect to pay from around €25/€15 per bike, and extra for helmets or child seats. Ask ahead about electric bikes, or drop-off or collection, which is not always possible.

Pól was a guest of Waterways Ireland and Kildare, Meath, Westmeath and Longford County Councils.