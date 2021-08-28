| 8.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Royal Canal Greenway - the complete guide to Ireland's longest off-road cycling and walking trail

At 130km, the Royal Canal Greenway is Ireland’s longest off-road cycling and walking trail. Here’s our guide to getting the very best out of your trip...

Pól Ó Conghaile Twitter Email

How do you make a river run uphill? Make a canal.

I’m Dad-splaining. Again.

We’re spending a few days exploring the newly waymarked Royal Canal Greenway, a 130km trail taking in four counties, 90 bridges and 33 locks, and I’ve pulled the kids aside to marvel at one of the locks at Coolnahay. It’s a deep rectangle, hewn in damp granite, with big wooden beams angling from the gates, their ends painted like Q-tips. I explain how the locks work to move boats up or down a level and how, when they were built in the early 1800s, canals were the highways of their day.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy