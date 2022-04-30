Rooms with a chew: 10 restaurants and pubs where you can stay overnight in Ireland

Before there was destination dining in Ireland, there was Ballymaloe House.

Myrtle and Ivan Allen opened their country home as a restaurant in 1964, serving fresh local food sourced from their east-Cork farm, the local boats at Ballycotton and neighbouring farms. Word soon spread about Myrtle’s cooking, and before long, the couple were offering overnight stays.

The birthplace of modern Irish cuisine, Ballymaloe House was years ahead of the curve, marking itself out as one of the first rural outposts where people were happy to drive to experience the cooking. The first countryside restaurant to earn and retain a Michelin star through the 1970s, Myrtle’s cooking also helped to put Ireland on the international culinary map. Fifty-eight years on, an overnight trip to Ballymaloe House is still considered, by many, as the ultimate Irish food pilgrimage.

The east-Cork icon’s impact has been far reaching, however, helping to pave the way for other restaurants and gastropubs as standalone dining destinations. Two of Ireland’s finest restaurants with rooms, Tannery in Dungarvan and Neven Maguire’s MacNean House in Cavan, both began life as restaurants, adding accommodation at a later date.

Nowadays, many of us wouldn’t think twice about booking a night away simply to dine somewhere special. Co Clare’s Wild Honey Inn, Cavan’s The Olde Post Inn and the Inis Meáin Restaurant & Suites are all modern favourites (with the latter set to change its model for the 2023 season). Lignum in east Galway, another rural restaurant beloved by critics, is teaming up with local accommodation until it opens up its own rooms on site.

Here are 10 tasty alternatives worth a road trip, including both restaurants and bars, serving up quality food with a side order of cosy accommodation.

Brendan and Liz Byrne of Lagom

1. Lagom, Kenmare, Co Kerry

Kenmare has its fair share of luxury hotels and good restaurants, but Liz and Brendan Byrne spotted an opening for a stylish boutique hideaway with great food. Opened in July 2021, Lagom, a 10-bedroom townhouse with a contemporary restaurant, was named one of our Fab 50 best places to stay in Ireland in 2022. Perfect for exploring the Iveragh and Beara peninsulas, it is named after a Scandinavian term alluding to a harmonious lifestyle. This ethos is embodied in everything from the elegant, pared-back Scandi décor to the thoughtful cooking. Brendan describes his cooking as “elevated simplicity using local produce as much as possible”. Signature dishes include potato and corned beef arancini and baked rhubarb cheesecake with hibiscus-poached rhubarb.

Details: B&B from €130; lagomkenmare.com

If you like that, try: QC’s, Cahersiveen, Co Kerry

Cush, Ballycotton, Co Cork

2. Cush, Ballycotton, Co Cork

Surrounded by wild, sandy beaches, Ballycotton offers up a quintessential east-Cork experience. Sitting on a rocky ledge overlooking Ballycotton Bay, it’s synonymous with great seafood, an exhilarating cliff walk, and charming village vibes. Local man Pearse Flynn opened Cush on Valentine’s Day 2020, refurbishing an existing business and installing the talented Ballycotton-born chef Dan Guerin, who has trained in some of Ireland’s top kitchens. The result is a harbourside bolthole, complete with historic pub and a menu serving exceptional local seafood caught by the boats in the harbour below. Meat lovers will find impeccably sourced Irish beef, pork and game on Cush’s menu, all creatively prepared. And with six stylish double bedrooms with great views, it’s an affordable spot for a gourmet break by the sea.

Details: B&B from €110; cush.ie

If you like that, try: Ahernes, Youghal, Co Cork

3. King Sitric, Howth, Co Dublin

Pretty and peaceful, Howth is more than a popular spot for day-trippers. Those in the know don’t just come to walk the windswept cliffs and lunch on fresh seafood. They come to stay the night in the beautiful fishing village that’s just 25 minutes from Dublin city centre. Reopened after a refit, the landmark King Sitric (pictured top) and sister restaurant East have rebranded as the King Sitric Seafood Bar & Accommodation. Opened at the foot of the East Pier in 1971 by Aidan and Joan McManus, son Dec and his wife Sue joined in 2012 and have taken over the reins this year. Synonymous with delicious seafood, the McManuses enjoy a long-standing relationship with local fishermen that results in them serving the finest, freshest seafood, including Lambay Island crab claws, local lobster, and juicy Dublin Bay prawns. Guests can dine outdoors in summer and overnight in eight nautically styled rooms, all overlooking the tranquillity of Balscadden Bay.

Details: B&B from €160; kingsitric.ie

If you like that, try: Gleesons, Booterstown, Co Dublin

The Driftwood

4. The Driftwood, Rosses Point, Co Sligo

Laying claim to Sligo’s only Blue Flag beach, Rosses Point offers rugged beauty, wide-open spaces, and three unspoilt beaches on the Wild Atlantic Way. Base yourselves in the seafront Driftwood, a cool seaside outpost with a stylish and lively restaurant and eight chic guest rooms. The seafood and smokehouse restaurant offers pork shoulder, whole chicken, brisket and salmon smoked in-house alongside whole Sligo Bay lobster, fresh oysters, prawn and monkfish gratin and their house pit-smoked buffalo wings. Décor is fresh and contemporary, with the boutique B&B’s spacious bedrooms tricked out in a soothing palette with cosy throws, many enjoying sea views and cast-iron bathtubs.

Details: B&B from €120; thedriftwood.ie

If you like that, try: The Cuan, Strangford, Co Down

The Olde Glen Bar

5. The Olde Glen Bar, Co Donegal

Fans of Ciarán Sweeney’s cooking at Forest & Marcy in Dublin have already beaten a path to The Olde Glen Bar in Donegal, where the local man relocated in 2021 to cook up his roadtrip-worthy food at the county’s oldest bar and restaurant. Operated by Aengus Haughey since 2014, this authentic old pub serves a vast gin and whiskey selection, with open fires, low ceilings, craic, character and regular live music. The restaurant is run by Cormac Walsh, offering great service to weary travellers and locals who come to enjoy the excellent seasonal and local set four-course menus. (Don’t miss Walsh’s signature fermented potato bread with bacon and Gortahork cabbage.) On site, there’s also the Bia Box, a converted shipping container serving specialty sandwiches and salads, which can be enjoyed for lunch in the bar and garden. Walsh operates Clara’s Cots adjacent to the bar, where guests will find five well-appointed bedrooms offering B&B, or packages bundling dinner with B&B.

Details: B&B from €240; oldeglen.ie

If you like that, try: Beach Bar, Inishbofin, Co Galway

James Vaughan. Photo: Julia Dunin

6. Vaughan’s, Liscannor, Co Clare

Between the Burren and Atlantic swell, Vaughan’s Anchor Inn has been a destination dining spot for decades. Opened in the pretty seaside village of Liscannor by John and Annette Vaughan in 1979, son Denis put the Anchor Inn on the map as a seafood destination, the bar and restaurant serving wonderful local fish and shellfish landed daily in Liscannor harbour. In 2021, James Vaughan, Denis’ eldest son, took over the stove, shaking up the menu with modern touches alongside favourites like Vaughan’s legendary fish and chips using 20-year-old starter batter and locally grown potatoes. Awarded Georgina Campbell’s Seafood Chef of the Year title in 2021, diners can stay over in bright, classy bedrooms along the Wild Atlantic Way.

Details: B&B from €140; vaughans.ie

If you like that, try: Waterside Guesthouse, Co Kilkenny

Aldrige Lodge

7. Aldridge Lodge, Duncannon, Co Wexford

Overlooking the Wexford fishing village of Duncannon, Billy Whitty and Joanne Harding’s Aldridge Lodge may be booked until February 2023, though there are always cancellations, making it worth your while to add your name to their waiting list. A winning combination of warm hospitality and excellent food has seen the modern house in the countryside a favourite since 2006, with Billy running the kitchen and Joanne overseeing front of house. Billy’s menu is extensive, with seafood his strength. Crab cocktail and lobster are signatures here, caught locally by Billy’s 78-year-old father and his 79-year-old uncle (the pair will start back in a few weeks and fish full time until November). Three bedrooms host guests with the promise of an excellent breakfast the next day. It’s currently open four nights a week for dinner, but from October, Aldridge Lodge will close on Sunday nights, serving Sunday lunch instead.

Details: Dinner and B&B from €115pp, dinner only is €40pp; aldridgelodge.com

If you like that, try: Kilmokea House, Co Wexford

The Strand Inn, Dunmore East

8. The Strand Inn, Dunmore East, Co Waterford

Trading as an inn for several hundred years now, the Foyles have been custodians of The Strand Inn for 57 years. Perfectly perched overlooking the picturesque cove and harbour, this relaxed hideaway enjoys sweeping views across to Hook Head. Run by Edwina and her children, Louise and Clifden, they’ve successfully blended traditional hospitality with coastal chic and modern comforts. Great local seafood dominates the tasty menu, with devilled crab au gratin a specialty. With 20 guest rooms in the inn, including two dog-friendly ones, their nearby Strand Townhouse offers nine more rooms, including wheelchair-accessible ones. Family-friendly rooms sleeping up to four children and large glamping cabins make this seaside classic a popular spot for families that enjoy great food.

Details: B&B from €150; thestrandinn.com

If you like that, try: Hanora’s Cottage, Co Waterford

The Huntsman in Galway

9. The Huntsman Inn, Galway city

A lively, family-friendly gastro pub with rooms, The

Huntsman Inn opened as a diner in 1973, before being knocked down and rebuilt in 1999. A short walk from Galway city centre, 14 stylishly appointed guest rooms were added in 2004, including one wheelchair-accessible room. The smart exterior, with its striking window boxes and hanging baskets, reflects the appealing

interior and care taken inside, from good service to comfortable, contemporary spaces and quality ingredients. Gastropub classics are made freshly in-house, from Gilligan’s Farm steakburger to Atlantic seafood pie and specials like fillet of hake with Mediterranean flavours, ensuring the three bars and restaurant are always busy. A short walk from the city centre, it’s an affordable spot for a city break.

Details: B&B from €120; huntsmaninn.com

If you like that, try: The Pumphouse, Kilkenny

Gleesons in Roscommon

10. Gleesons’ Townhouse, Co Roscommon

Over 30 years, Mary and Eamonn Gleeson’s handsome townhouse and restaurant has been welcoming guests with delicious food, warm hospitality, and comfortable accommodation. Built in the 1870s as a Presbyterian manse, the classic stone-fronted building is now run by their daughter, Cáit, continuing the famous Gleeson family welcome. Offering 19 comfy bedrooms and a modern Irish menu that draws on local produce, expect organic lamb from the Gleeson family farm in season and Mary’s fresh garden herbs. Good food is a cornerstone of the townhouse, with Mary’s Roscommon lamb stew a permanent fixture on the menu.

Details: B&B from €60pp; gleesonsroscommon.ie

If you like that, try: McCarthy’s Bar, Westport, Co Mayo

NB: All prices subject to availability and change