| 7.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Rooms with a chew: 10 restaurants and pubs where you can stay overnight in Ireland

Looking for destination dining without the drive home? From Ballycotton to the Burren, we have an option for everyone...

King Sitric Seafood Bar &amp; Accommodation, Howth, Co Dublin Expand
Brendan and Liz Byrne of Lagom Expand
Aldrige Lodge Expand
The Olde Glen Bar Expand
The Driftwood Expand
Cush, Ballycotton, Co Cork Expand
Lagom Expand
James Vaughan. Photo: Julia Dunin Expand
The Strand Inn, Dunmore East Expand
Gleesons in Roscommon Expand
The Huntsman in Galway Expand

Close

King Sitric Seafood Bar &amp; Accommodation, Howth, Co Dublin

King Sitric Seafood Bar & Accommodation, Howth, Co Dublin

Brendan and Liz Byrne of Lagom

Brendan and Liz Byrne of Lagom

Aldrige Lodge

Aldrige Lodge

The Olde Glen Bar

The Olde Glen Bar

The Driftwood

The Driftwood

Cush, Ballycotton, Co Cork

Cush, Ballycotton, Co Cork

Lagom

Lagom

James Vaughan. Photo: Julia Dunin

James Vaughan. Photo: Julia Dunin

The Strand Inn, Dunmore East

The Strand Inn, Dunmore East

Gleesons in Roscommon

Gleesons in Roscommon

The Huntsman in Galway

The Huntsman in Galway

/

King Sitric Seafood Bar & Accommodation, Howth, Co Dublin

Jillian Bolger

Before there was destination dining in Ireland, there was Ballymaloe House.

Myrtle and Ivan Allen opened their country home as a restaurant in 1964, serving fresh local food sourced from their east-Cork farm, the local boats at Ballycotton and neighbouring farms. Word soon spread about Myrtle’s cooking, and before long, the couple were offering overnight stays.

Most Watched

Privacy