Revealed: Ireland’s 100 best hotels for 2022, from budget gems to five-star luxury

The Hot 100: Pól Ó Conghaile picks the 100 best hotels in Ireland for 2022

Hot 100 Hotels: Adare Manor Expand
Adare Manor in Limerick is a world-class resort Expand
Kelly's Resort Hotel &amp; Spa Expand
One of the refurbished rooms at Dunbrody Expand
The Armada Hotel, Co Clare Expand
The bar at Harvey's Point Expand
Parknasilla, Co Kerry Expand
The Long Room, One Pery Square Expand
Francis and John Brennan at the Park Hotel Kenmare Expand
Hotel Doolin, Co Clare Expand

Hot 100 Hotels: Adare Manor

Pól Ó Conghaile

What are Ireland’s best hotels?

Compiling the Irish Independent’s inaugural Hot 100, I knew I couldn’t please everyone. There’s no certain, scientific way of ranking one hotel against another — no more than there is the best movies, songs or hurlers.

