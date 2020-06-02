| 12.5°C Dublin

Private butlers and empty bars: Inside a silent Shelbourne

What happens in a hotel with no guests? From keeping the toilets flushed to tackling dramatic leaks, staff are kept busier than you might think. And the famous hotel is not entirely empty, as Amy O'Connor found when she paid a visit

Quiet: Hotel manager Lucius Farrell makes his way through the empty hotel. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Amy O'Connor

The Shelbourne Hotel is very quiet these days. There's no concierge to greet you at the famous front door on St Stephen's Green. There's no familiar clatter of luggage being wheeled through the tiled lobby. With the exception of a tiny handful of long-term residents, there are no guests. The vast majority of the hotel's 440 staff are working from home. The famous Horseshoe Bar, the iconic Saddle Room, the Lord Mayor's lounge ­- all lie empty. Suffice to say, it's been a very strange few months for the hotel's staff.

"I could cry," says Yvonne Donohoe, the director of sales and marketing. "This hotel is supposed to be full of life and buzzing and has been for nearly 200 years. It's quite sad to come in."

Lucius Farrell, the hotel manager, concurs. "It's quite surreal," he adds.

