Pól Ó Conghaile: Need a break? Here’s a tip for staycations without the sting
The travel expert
Sundays. They're one of the best-kept secrets in hotels. Here's a day that sees families and leisure guests check out, but that still has a whiff of the weekend about it. It offers lower rates than peak Friday and Saturday nights, fewer guests to share facilities with and, in slower winter months, a higher chance of a room upgrade (don't forget to ask). Sure, Monday morning is an issue. But sleeping in, or taking just a few hours off, can work wonders for your week. Here's where to start...
Kick back in Kildare: The Cliff at Lyons, whose Aimsir restaurant won two Michelin stars this week, has a 'Switch-off Sundays' special including B&B, a yoga class, a two-course dinner in The Orangery and a spa treatment from €369 for two sharing. You'll get a juice cocktail and a 'Deep Sleep Kit' in your room, too. cliffatlyons.ie
Wicklow warmer: BrookLodge and Macreddin Village has a cosy winter special... B&B plus a one-hour spa treatment (choose between a signature facial, full body exfoliation or wet floatation therapy) at the Wells Spa from €102pp Sunday through Thursday. You'll find super winter walks around south Wicklow too. brooklodge.com
Lie in at Inchydoney: Sample the sea air? Clonakilty's Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa has B&B with fish 'n' chips and a pint or a glass of wine in Dunes Bar from €210 for two sharing on Sundays. Access to the thalassotherapy pool and leisure areas are included. inchydoneyisland.com.
Cosy Carton House: Delay Monday a little more with Carton House's 'Sunday Well Spent' offer, which bundles B&B with access to its leisure club from €80pp. A 'Winter Indulgence' package adds a three-course meal and €20 room credit for spa or golf from €109pp. cartonhouse.com
'Savour Sundays' in Kilkenny: The Newpark Hotel in Kilkenny invites guests to "create their own bank holiday weekend" with a 'Savour Sunday and Explore Monday' package. It offers two nights' B&B, a three-course dinner with wine on one evening and a room upgrade from €130pp. Late checkout is also included. newparkhotelkilkenny.com
Park yourself in Kerry: Got a Blue Book voucher? Use it to book two consecutive nights at Francis and John Brennan's Park Hotel Kenmare, and you'll get a third night for free (room-only). The offer is available Sunday through Thursday up to December 14, and must be booked over the phone (064 664 1200). Based on current rates, you could bag the three-night stay from €420. parkkenmare.com
NB: All prices subject to availability... remember, Sunday specials won't apply on bank holiday weekends.
