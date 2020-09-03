'People would rather have money in their pocket' - Hotel manager calls for €100 cash for staycationers instead of tax incentive ahead of winter season

A HOTEL manager has called for the Government to “send everyone €100” to boost the wavering tourism industry during winter - rather than a tax incentive people just don't understand.

Donal Minihane, general manager of the Hotel Doolin in Co Clare, said his books are now up to 90pc down for the autumn and winter ahead.

And the Government Stay and Spend rebate just wasn’t enough to breathe new life into the industry, he felt, given confusion around the benefit.

“People would rather have money in their pocket rather than waiting for it,” Mr Minihane told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland. Under the tax credit, customers can spend on restaurant and hotel bills from next month and claim back 20pc of their bill in tax credits. This equates to €20 back for every €100 spent. And a couple can claim up to €250.

Read More

However, Mr Minihane isn’t convinced this scheme will provide a lifeline to the industry when he examines his bookings ahead in the winter months. In the UK a similar incentive was seen as straightforward, with €10 of meals and non alcoholic beverages paid for by the State during August.

Mr Minihane said: “I think the simplest plans are most effective. I’m not sure if people on low incomes and pensions will be able to take part (in the Irish scheme.)

“I think the fairest thing would be to send everyone €100 - to get people to travel to the regions, would be great.

“We had a better summer than expected but it was down 50pc. The Irish holidaymakers were out in force.

“It was great to see but now the kids are back at school and there are very little weddings so there are not a lot of markets to avail of.

“And also the Government is discouraging the active retired from taking breaks, so there isn't much business there for the winter.”

Mr Minahane said he was particularly concerned about midweek bookings and confirmed “bookings are down 80 or 90pc” in the coming months.

“We are hoping weekends might be okay, as there will be no ski breaks but definitely midweek is a big worry for us,” he said.

“Normally we close on Christmas Day but bookings are slack from September on, so a lot of hotels will have to close midweek to survive.”

Online Editors