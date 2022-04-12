One-way system for Kerry’s Slea Head scenic drive to come into force this summer to avoid two hour tailbacks

A one-way system for coaches and camper vans is to operate this summer on Slea Head, one of the narrowest and “most congested” tourist roads, on the edge of the Atlantic west of Dingle, it was announced.

In recent years the volumes of traffic around the spectacular Slea Head have been huge, with coaches regularly clogging roads and traffic jams for sometimes hours when vehicles got stuck and could not turn.

A series of measures including traffic lights have previously been mooted, but this time there will be signs to make sure vans and campers turn left rather than right after Dingle town.

A council employee will be on the road each day at Coumeenole Strand to wave down the wayward and point them in the right direction.

Last year a three-year-study 'The Fáilte Ireland Visitor Experience Development Plan for the future of tourism in Dingle' concluded the volumes of visitor traffic around Slea Head and the Conor Pass are “huge” but the coaches, while clogging the roads, bring little value to the area.

Locals have complained about having to time their daily lives to the volumes of traffic, staying off the road altogether at peak times.

Tourists have also become stuck and tempers have frayed at times during the summer.

“From Tuesday 19 April to Friday 22 April, Kerry County Council is to pilot a one-way traffic system for buses, camper vans and large vehicles on the Slea Head Drive in west Kerry which has been prone to congestion where the road is narrow.”

“During the trial period, the council asks that visitors drive in a clockwise direction starting at Dingle town, then on to Ventry, Slea Head, Coumeenole, Dunquin, Ballyferriter, Murioch, Feohanagh and back to Dingle.

“A Kerry County Council employee will be positioned (each day from 11.00 am to 4.00pm) at Coumeenole to encourage camper vans and larger vehicles that are driving in the incorrect direction to re-join the correct route.

“Visitors will be encouraged to follow the recommended route from the outset resulting in more time to relax and enjoy the magnificent views, attractions, history and culture of this beautiful part of Kerry,” a council spokesman said.

Locals will be able to come and go as they please, he added: Local access will be maintained as normal.

Signage advising of the trial one-way system has been erected locally.

