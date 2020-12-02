Number of tourism businesses going bust will accelerate rapidly after Christmas, Fáilte Ireland boss warns

HQ and Resolution aerial view Panorama of Cliffs Of Moher, Ireland....The Cliffs of Moher in County Clare are Ireland's most visited natural attraction.HQ and Res. Panorama.

FÁILTE Ireland boss Paul Kelly is to warn TDs and Senators of a “rapid acceleration” in tourism businesses going bust after Christmas due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



He will tell the Oireachtas Tourism Committee that the industry has suffered hundreds of thousands of job losses and a €6bn hit in 2020.



And he will warn: “While the industry is very grateful for the significant government support, the severity and longevity of public health restrictions mean that for many businesses the current level of support is not going to be enough".

“We have already seen some insolvencies and we are likely to see a rapid acceleration in this after Christmas unless something significant changes.”



Mr Kelly’s statement to the committee says that tourism accounted for 260,000 jobs in 2019.

He says that while revenue stopped for tourism businesses due to the pandemic “the costs did not and the stress on business owners is immense.”



He says Fáilte Ireland has offered a comprehensive response and also refunded €3m to businesses in fees.



It has developed and continuously update 11 sets of Sectoral Safe Reopening Guidelines that have been accessed 90,000 times.



Fáilte Ireland also had a “major” summer marketing campaign - ‘Make A Break For It’.

Mr Kelly says that this week the agency is launching campaigns to promote safe indoor dining practices and to promote accommodation gift vouchers.



But he says: “The total support industry requires is well beyond the resources of Fáilte Ireland and we have worked tirelessly providing analysis and input to our Department, the Tourism Recovery Taskforce and wider Government on everything from wage subsidy schemes, restart grants, VAT, and fixed cost cover supports, to inform July stimulus, Budget 2021 and ongoing supports.”



He says Fáilte Ireland is currently administering four new grant schemes for Covid Adaptation, B&B Restart, Coach Tourism and Inbound Agents.



Mr Kelly says it is hoped that €54m will be provided to more than 12,000 businesses through these schemes.



He warns of accelerated insolvencies in the New Year.



Mr Kelly also says: “Recovery will not be immediate, but tourism will recover, and the speed of Ireland's recovery will be primarily determined by how many tourism businesses have received the support they require to stay solvent.



“We cannot rebuild employment without employers so we must not shy away f rom providing the business supports required.



“To do so would be to abandon balanced regional development and self -sustaining rural communities.”

