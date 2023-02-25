| 2.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

My moment of zen in Murlough Bay on the Causeway Coast

Pól Ó Conghaile

The Giant’s Causeway is well known, but the Causeway Coast has its hidden gems too...

A wooden cross before the descent to Murlough Bay, Co Antrim. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile Expand
A bothy in Murlough Bay. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile Expand
Murlough Bay, Co Antrim. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile Expand

Close

A wooden cross before the descent to Murlough Bay, Co Antrim. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

A wooden cross before the descent to Murlough Bay, Co Antrim. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

A bothy in Murlough Bay. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

A bothy in Murlough Bay. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

Murlough Bay, Co Antrim. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

Murlough Bay, Co Antrim. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

/

A wooden cross before the descent to Murlough Bay, Co Antrim. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

The other day, I had a whole bay to myself.

In our busy, ultra-connected world, I’m amazed when something like this happens. But on this gorgeous, gnarled island of ours, it still can.

Most Watched

Privacy