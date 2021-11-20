| 9.8°C Dublin

Limerick Greenway - what’s it like to cycle the 40km trail from Rathkeale to Abbeyfeale?

Almost a quarter of a million people have visited the Limerick Greenway since it opened this summer. Pól Ó Conghaile cycles the 40km route

The Limerick Greenway Expand
Barnagh Tunnel on the Limerick Greenway. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile Expand
A photo of the old Ardagh Station is featured on one of the greenway&rsquo;s heritage signs Expand
Pól Ó Conghaile Twitter Email

I feel like a time traveller, gliding through a golden age of Victorian rail on an electric bike. Beside me, steep flanks of rock veer upwards, carpeted in electric green ferns and moss. Ahead of me is the entrance to a 115m tunnel, a stunning feat of 19th-century engineering.

The portal comes up surprisingly quickly, sucking me from bright daylight into a cavern of darkness. Drips bop off my helmet. My voice turns echoey, bouncing off meticulous brickwork. It’s an exhilarating feeling.

