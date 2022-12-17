Kilkenny cranks the Christmas spirit up to 11 in a reminder of how far we've come

What a difference a year makes.

On this day 12 months ago, then-Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced an 8pm curfew for hospitality.

Omicron was on the attack (Nphet had recommended a 5pm closing time) and Ireland’s hotels, pubs and restaurants had already seen their pre-Christmas business torn apart.

“It’s like a nightmare we can’t wake up from,” one Dublin hotelier told the Irish Independent.

In contrast, standing on Kilkenny’s Grand Parade this week felt like a dream.

Lines of wooden huts and tents shaped like Santa hats stretched from the castle toward High Street. Lights twinkled. There was music on the bandstand, dancers holding hands, and my son and I moved through the crowds, smelling the crepes, hot chocolates, tacos and burgers, wondering what to eat next.

Expand Close Chipotle beef tacos from The Bula Bus / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Chipotle beef tacos from The Bula Bus

We went for the chipotle beef tacos from The Bula Bus (€7.50), wolfing down warm, dripping mouthfuls of ground beef topped with tangy pickles.

Is there anything better than hot food in cold weather when you are hungry? All the more so in an atmosphere like this.

We walked through the arch at the Kilkenny Design Centre, watching jewellers and potters at work behind misty windows in Castle Yard. Fairytale gardens were pinging to life at Butler House (€5/€2), but we decided to nip back over the road to the Christmas huts for Cakeface, Laura and Rory Gannon’s exquisite local pastry and dessert business. Chomping into a chocolate brownie (€4.50) almost tempted me into walking down the Medieval Mile to buy another at their year-round shop.

Read More

Expand Close Dancing at the bandstand in Kilkenny / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dancing at the bandstand in Kilkenny

The markets here are part of Yulefest, Kilkenny’s Christmas festival, which is also crammed with Santa experiences, street shows, fun runs and other events.

Like Winterval in Waterford, Winter in Dublin or the seasonal markets in Belfast and Galway, it feels like the Christmas spirit has been cranked up to 11 after two years of gut-wrenching government announcements, social-distancing stickers and dark jitters about what January may bring.

If you haven’t been to Kilkenny since Covid, make a date. The city is humming. The tight-knit streets and slips are cosy and walkable, and the big hits and generic malls feel properly punctuated by independent businesses.

Think of Smithwick’s, where a new Flavours Room explores the red ale through sight, smell and touch, or the tiny Rollercoaster Records, where we pore over the NME covers pinned to the ceiling and browse books and vinyl, getting a personal tip before buying a gift.

Think of the Butler Gallery’s new base at Evans’ Home, with exhibitions ranging from Tony O’Malley to Cartoon Saloon.

Expand Close Brownies and other treats from Cakeface / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Brownies and other treats from Cakeface

Or poke around the Aladdin’s Cave of Yesterdays on Lower Patrick Street, with its take on Tiffany lamps, eclectic wall art, funky jewellery and other goodies. The store feels like shopping inside a Christmas stocking — real-world retail far removed from the soulless algorithms of Amazon.

Christmas can be a stressy, expensive, commercial time of year. Irish hospitality remains under huge pressure, and it feels like prices are budging up a few euro every week. But a flying trip to Kilkenny made me stop for a moment, smile, and remember just how far we have come.