Kelly’s Heroes – Bill and Laura talk family values and the new restaurant at their famous Rosslare resort

I’m walking through the lounge area of this Kelly’s Resort Hotel in Rosslare with manager Laura Kelly when a guest, gleeful to see her, comes up to give her a big hug and a hello.

“I used to play with her sons here back when I was a kid,” Laura says to me.

Those sons are here with the woman now, both standing at least six feet tall and chasing their own little ones as they run toward the pool.

That’s the Kelly legacy in action. There’s a reason this four-star is regularly named the best family hotel in Ireland, and makes this year’s Fab 50 — not only has it been run by the same family since 1895, but, year after year, the same groups return after visiting themselves since they were children.

Laura is the fifth generation to work at the hotel, running things alongside her dad, Bill. So, what is it like to work so closely with family?

“I love working with my dad,” she says. “I feel really lucky. My dad lost his own father when he was 15, so he never really had that father figure to help guide him. I feel very grateful.”

“The funny thing is, I thought there might be a little bit of conflict, but we think very much alike,” adds Bill. “We’re like two peas in a pod. It’s great to have someone to bounce things off — it can be a very lonely job, but she’s great.”

Both are also quick to sing the praises of the staff, who they clearly see as part of the family.

“I don’t mean it as a cliché, but to me, it’s really all about the people,” says Bill. “The one thing we can be very proud of is the staff who work here, and the welcome they give. That sense of caring is the most important thing.”

But it must work both ways — they have numerous members of staff who have been at Kelly’s for decades, some more than 40 years.

Clearly, the concept works, but they’re constantly evolving. Last year, the new Sea Rooms restaurant opened — a glass cube overlooking the ocean with an exciting, modern menu. Head chef Chris Fullam is leading the kitchen after working in some of Ireland’s top Michelin-starred restaurants, and his food is a dream.

Expect to see dishes like Cáis na Tíre sheep’s cheese angolotti with smoked egg yolk, or carrots grown on their own farm and cooked over the coals outside (dinner sees three courses at €55, or a seven-course tasting menu at €70). Throughout the day, you’ll find chefs tending to ingredients cooked on those coals — I’m still dreaming about the bright breeg seaweed sourdough served with smoked bacon butter.

If you’re familiar with Kelly’s, you’ll get the sense that this is a real departure for the hotel, which has focused on family clientele and more traditional fare in the restaurant. The Sea Rooms brings a sense of contemporary cool to proceedings, and I think a whole legion of new fans will come with it.

The latest member of the Kelly brood is Laura’s son Bill, whom I met while he was sleeping on the job at the reception desk (granted, he was six weeks old at the time). Whether or not he will join the fold in future years is yet to be seen — as Laura says, “It’s up to them to make that decision.”

Interestingly, Bill never pushed his kids to join the family trade, either. “The one thing I never did was encourage my children to go into the hotel business. And I never would. It has to come from within. Hospitality needs to be in your blood.”

Sustainability: They’ve invested more than €1m into sustainability practices, and the design of The Sea Rooms is incredibly energy efficient. They also grow their own produce in Kelly’s Kitchen Garden and compost their food waste.

Insider tip: Bring your swim shoes for a dip in the sea — the beach is sandy, but a little pebbly. Then jump back in the beach-side hot tub.

Details: Rooms from €330 half-board; kellys.ie