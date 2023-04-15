| 3.5°C Dublin

Kelly’s Heroes – Bill and Laura talk family values and the new restaurant at their famous Rosslare resort

The Sea Rooms are a new venture at Kelly’s, and they could bring a whole new audience too 

Nicola Brady

I’m walking through the lounge area of this Kelly’s Resort Hotel in Rosslare with manager Laura Kelly when a guest, gleeful to see her, comes up to give her a big hug and a hello.

I used to play with her sons here back when I was a kid,” Laura says to me.

