Kathryn Thomas’s hiking, yoga and sea-swimming retreat is a bootcamps and juicing-free zone

It’s 9.15am on a March morning, and there’s a fair old nip in the air as we stand on the shore at Spanish Point.

A group of around 20 people are hovering on the sand as the wind whips around us. The sea is a dazzling blue in the sunshine, but as it reaches our goose-pimpled shins we hesitate. That is, until a woman in a fetching retro swim cap hurtles herself into the surf. Within seconds, we all follow, a collective roar going up as the waves crash around us.

The woman in the swim cap is June Curtin, founder of the sea swimming community Snámhaí Sásta (instagram.com/snamhaisasta). June lost her husband to suicide in 2013. Afterwards she started getting into the sea every morning, and credits both the swims and her community with changing her life.

“The very first day I went for my swim, I came out of the sea a different person,” she says. “When you get into the water, you leave your troubles on the shoreline. All you can think of for those five or ten minutes is surviving the waves coming at you.”

The scenic beach at Spanish Point in Co Clare

The scenic beach at Spanish Point in Co Clare

It was in these waters that she met Kathryn Thomas, who interviewed her for an episode of No Place Like Home in 2021. Now, Kathryn is back with a crew of women, all of whom have signed up for a week of yoga, hikes and sea swims, in a new offering from her wellness retreat company Pure Results. When we arrive in the morning, she and June share a big hug in matching Dryrobes.

“June is special,” Kathryn says. “I thought it made perfect sense to have a retreat inspired by people like her, where you just get away, get out of your space, and get out of your head.” Unlike her boot camps, this retreat isn’t about weight loss. “It’s all about being in the great outdoors, connecting with yourself and connecting with nature.”

And we’re in the perfect location for that. Over the week, I do a daily yoga class at 7.30am, in a room overlooking the changing swell of Spanish Point. I jump into the waves every morning. I hike along the top of the Cliffs of Moher, and over the cracked landscape of the Burren. But when I’m not doing that, I’m crawling back into my super-plush bed at the Armada Hotel, where we’re based.

Kathryn Thomas, founder of Pure Results. Photo by Norman McCloskey

Kathryn Thomas, founder of Pure Results. Photo by Norman McCloskey

You couldn’t ask for a better spot. Not only does this seaside four-star tick all the boxes — ocean on the doorstep for swimming, excellent hiking in all directions and a room just made for yoga — but its managing director is a firm believer in the power of nature, too.

“The more we can get people connecting with the ocean, the better,” says John Burke. “They can see it, hear it, taste it — the sea salt, the fresh air. When people experience the sea on all of those sensory levels, the impact it has is huge. That’s everything our brand is about.”

It’s been a busy few years at the hotel - as well as a brand-new dining space overlooking the sea and the creation of Armada Farm, which supplies much of the restaurant’s produce, it has taken ownership of a beautiful heritage property over the road, the 12-bedroomed Armada House (formerly Spanish Point House).

There’s also a focus on wellness that goes far beyond the usual corporate platitudes. The Armada’s wellbeing policy was initially focused on its staff, with free counselling, health insurance, gym memberships and a rake of incentives aimed at creating better lives. There’s a dedicated wellbeing manager, Bernard Cahill, who takes us for seaside strolls and explains the local tides and waves. His role now extends to guests, encouraging them to get out and explore — there’s a ‘wet hair discount’ in the coffee shop, Gulls, for example, where customers coming in from a swim get money off their post-ocean cockle warmer.

The Seascape Suite at the Armada Hotel

The Seascape Suite at the Armada Hotel

I’d been worried that our group would be made up of hardcore sea swimmers, lubing themselves up with goose fat each morning. But most of the women are just like me — eager to dunk themselves in the water, flap around a little and then head back for a coffee and a hot shower. The same goes for the yoga and hiking, too. The group are all women in their thirties to sixties, who have signed up for a variety of reasons — some after a health scare, some because their husbands and kids would never join them on a hike or in the sea. But this week is all about them.

One day, we walk the lengths of the Cliffs of Moher from Hag’s Head to Doolin, catching a glimpse at scenery only 3pc of people visiting the cliffs ever see. We’re led by Ollie Gleeson (olliestours.com), who guides us over the tiny track that skirts the edge of the cliffs. It’s a bum-clencher, the path clinging perilously to the verge, but the views of the cliffs are incredible, with sea birds dipping in and out of the rocks, the Atlantic swirling around the sea stacks and curling waves smashing against the shore below.

By the end of the 13km hike, we’re well and truly wrecked. After a massive dinner of local lamb and farm- grown peas, most of us choose to skip the evening meditation session in favour of a hot seaweed bath in our rooms (the seaweed is cultivated locally). This is where the synergy of retreat and hotel really come into play. There’s something so refreshing about getting up from a yoga mat and walking barefoot into the restaurant for a massive bowl of chowder (with crab claws, no less). Or getting back into bed with a coffee after a morning stretch.

It’s like no other retreat I’ve been on. Sure, the focus is on wellness. But this is the kind of wellness that isn’t based around juicing and cardio. It’s about getting outside no matter what the weather is doing, but going at your own pace. It’s about doing an afternoon yoga class, but treating yourself to a glass of wine afterwards.

I’ve been on a lot of yoga retreats that are insufferably pretentious, so I can’t tell you how refreshing it is to do daily classes with the Pure Results teacher Helen Plass.

“Don’t take it too seriously,” she says as we make ungodly grunts on the mats, our bodies creaking and cracking after the hike. “It’s only yoga.”

Don’t miss

The captivating coast of West Clare. Photo by Ruth Maria Murphy

The captivating coast of West Clare. Photo by Ruth Maria Murphy

Alongside the daily swims, be sure to take a walk down to the beach on your own to check out the heritage of the bay. This is where the first lifeguards in Ireland stood watch back in 1936, with a pulley system to manually pull swimmers back to shore. There’s also a memorial for the Spanish Armada, unveiled by the King and Queen of Spain in 1988.

How to do it

The next Hike, Yoga, Swim Retreat runs from May 21-26 and costs from €1,299pps, or €1,699 for a single room. It includes five nights in the Armada Hotel, all meals, twice-daily yoga, guided hikes, sea swims and meditation. Nicola was a guest of Pure Results. pureresults.ie

If you want to add on a few days of adventure, the Armada Hotel has a custom-designed campervan, the West Clare Explorer, which sleeps two and costs from €165 a night. armadahotel.com