‘It’s very different from a hotel’ – the Donegal hideaway where you can stay in a fishing boat or railway carriage

Siubhán O&rsquo;Connor and Ciaran Sheehan. Photo: Lorcan Doherty Expand
Train carriage accommodation at Corcreggan Mill in Co Donegal. Photo: Donal McCann Expand
Glamping at Corcreggan Mill in Co Donegal. Photo: Donal McCann Expand
One of the refurbished apartments at Corcreggan Mill Expand
Corcreggan Mill in Co Donegal. Photo: Donal McCann Expand

Siubhán O’Connor and Ciaran Sheehan. Photo: Lorcan Doherty

Pól Ó Conghaile Twitter Email

A 150-year-old railway carriage. A double bed cosily set into the cabin of a converted fishing trawler, with a barbecue on its bow and views stretching from Horn Head to Tory Island. B&B in an 18th-century millhouse. A summer fish ’n’ chips shack with a completely gluten-free menu — from tacos to patatas bravas, skin-on fries and freshly battered haddock fingers.

It’s hard to describe the unique experience that awaits guests checking into Corcreggan Mill, a guesthouse and glamping site near Dunfanaghy, and one of the inclusions on our Fab 50 list of the best places to stay in Ireland in 2023. 

