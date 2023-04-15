‘It’s very different from a hotel’ – the Donegal hideaway where you can stay in a fishing boat or railway carriage

A 150-year-old railway carriage. A double bed cosily set into the cabin of a converted fishing trawler, with a barbecue on its bow and views stretching from Horn Head to Tory Island. B&B in an 18th-century millhouse. A summer fish ’n’ chips shack with a completely gluten-free menu — from tacos to patatas bravas, skin-on fries and freshly battered haddock fingers.

It’s hard to describe the unique experience that awaits guests checking into Corcreggan Mill, a guesthouse and glamping site near Dunfanaghy, and one of the inclusions on our Fab 50 list of the best places to stay in Ireland in 2023.

But boy, does it work.

“It’s very different from a hotel,” says Ciaran Sheehan, who owns the site with partner, Siubhán O’Connor. “It’s more like a homely place. People like the spirit of it… it’s lovely, cosy accommodation.”

Ciaran and Siubhán, based in Belfast, bought the site in 2019. It had been run as a small-scale glamping and B&B business for some 30 years before that, four kilometres west of Dunfanaghy on the Wild Atlantic Way. Before that again, it was a community hub for almost two centuries as a corn mill, dating from 1789.

“It was a very random thing,” Ciaran says, recalling the night when the couple drove past and saw a handwritten ‘For Sale’ sign. They were staying in Gweedore, had no idea a pandemic was on the way, and spent the drive home dreaming out loud. Not long after, they were Corcreggan’s owners.

Corcreggan Mill in Co Donegal. Photo: Donal McCann

Corcreggan Mill in Co Donegal. Photo: Donal McCann

“It’s like a wee home from home,” says house manager Antoinette McAllister, showing me through a breakfast room, lounge, wine bar and small reception area around which the B&B rooms are arranged in the millhouse. Stone walls, wooden floors, folky artefacts, a turf fire and cosy chairs abound.

“You have the run of the place,” she says. “It’s like a big house.”

Outside, the boat accommodation (named The Larry McQuaid, after a fisherman that owned it, sleeping two), mahogany railway carriage (sleeping 16 across five compartments), glamping and camping lawns, motorhome area and other buildings complete the campus.

Trad music and the Irish language are another passion — Siubhán comes from a well-known family of Co Louth singers and musicians (her brother Finian, founding chef for the on-site seafood shack, plays with Choice Music Prize-nominated folk band The Mary Wallopers). So you’ll often hear trad by the fire, ad hoc music sessions and events like Jazz Sundays. “You never know who might turn up,” Ciaran says.

One of the refurbished apartments at Corcreggan Mill

One of the refurbished apartments at Corcreggan Mill

Year-by-year, the quirky little campus is evolving. This summer, guests will find a soft refresh of Millhouse B&B rooms, with heritage-style wood panelling, woollen throws and other creature comforts. Refurbished apartments sleep up to four in tastefully done interiors where mod cons like Bosch coffee machines and brass bathroom fittings and quality kitchenettes sit comfortably alongside exposed stonework, iron-framed beds and cosy stoves.

Apartments can be rented year-round, while B&B and glamping are seasonal. Corcreggan Fish ’n’ Chips, serving its gluten-free goodies (and some surprising wines), reopens from June to September, but groups seeking to socialise are not taken in peak season, when there’s a strict 10.30pm curfew.

Though comfort and design are stepping up, there will still be four bell tents available this summer, and guests should prepare for rustic and eccentric notes alongside the friendliness and polish in this heartfelt, personable stay.

“If quirkiness and character are your thing, then we think you will love your stay here at Corcreggan Mill,” a note on the website says.

Glamping at Corcreggan Mill in Co Donegal. Photo: Donal McCann

Glamping at Corcreggan Mill in Co Donegal. Photo: Donal McCann

“We’ve a lot of people who are just free spirits,” says Ciaran. And the journey is only beginning. Building a community hub is the couple’s goal, and ultimately they want to extend the season, grow employment and bring other buildings like the mill and its wheel back to life.

“We feel like custodians of the land,” he says.

Sustainability: A rainwater collection system has been installed, there are solar panels for hot water.

Insider tip: Private catering is available on request, and the site can be booked exclusively for small group hires (October to May).

Details: Apartments from €125 per night, glamping from €80-€130, B&B from €99-€139. Private hire also available; corcreggan.com