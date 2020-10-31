Ireland's County-cation Guide - Hidden gems, takeaways and virtual escapes in all 32 counties

Have we ever spent so much time in our counties as we have this year?

Sure, there was January and February (which feels like decades ago), and that brief summer fling with staycations.

But overseas trips have been impossible for most of 2020, caution has governed any trips outside county lines, and today, of course, we're bound by another lockdown until at least December 1.

The good news? Well, all that time at home has seen us explore our towns, villages and countryside like never before. Covid has spoiled the year like milk, but it has also inspired a new sense of community, with a wave of support for local businesses - from takeaways to mail-order veggies and books, from online yoga classes to virtual tours and activities.

We can't travel now, but we're marking the year of the county-cation with a round-up of local goodies all over the island. Some may be within your 5km (whoop!), others are available as takeaways or deliveries, or can be experienced online. The rest, we can look forward to when our latest lockdown restrictions end.

Graiguecullen, Co Carlow. Photo: Fáilte Ireland

Graiguecullen, Co Carlow. Photo: Fáilte Ireland

- Pól Ó Conghaile

- Pól Ó Conghaile



Autumn Walk: In its entirety, the Barrow Way stretches 113km - probably a bit much for an afternoon stroll. Best, then, to tackle the lovely 6km stretch from Graiguenamanagh to St Mullins, particularly at this time of year when the neighbouring woodlands are bursting with autumn colours. Hidden Gem: The Delta Sensory Gardens are a gorgeous spot for a stroll and a bit of peace and quiet with the family. Its Thyme Café is fab, too. deltasensorygardens.com Takeaway/Food: You can pick up a hamper or some freshly baked treats at the Sugar and Spice bakery, in the Walled Garden at Altamont. facebook.com/cafesugarspice Lockdown link: #Carlowcation; carlowtourism.com

Artist Siobhán Jordan has created a range of activities for parents and toddlers to enjoy at home, for VISUAL in Carlow town; visualcarlow.ie

Autumn Walk: The Killykeen Way only opened this summer as a 12km off-road cycle or walking path linking Killykeen Forest Park and the lakeside village of Killeshandra. Whether you tackle it on two feet or two wheels, it's a lovely route over stone bridges and past lakes and rivers. Hidden Gem: When you can get out and active again, the Cavan Adventure Centre rents out kayaks and bikes, but it also organises biodiversity and nature tours by canoe on the lake; cavanadventure.com Takeaway/Food: The Oak Room Restaurant in Cavan Town is doing excellent takeaway dishes - think hearty comfort food like lemon and thyme roast chicken and sundried tomato gnocchi. Friday to Sunday; theoakroom.ie Lockdown link: thisiscavan.ie Virtual Escape: The Cavan Monaghan Science Festival is online this year, with great talks on the science of both teenagers and Star Wars; cavanmonaghansciencefestival.ie

3. Clare

The Burren Farm Experience

The Burren Farm Experience



Autumn Walk: South of Kilkishen village, the 12 O'Clock Hills is home to three looped walks - choose from 5km, 8.5km and 13km routes that'll take you through the Slieve Bearnagh Mountain Range; 12oclockhills.com Hidden Gem: The Burren Farm Experience offers a fascinating insight into farming, but it also offers events like forest bathing, laughter yoga and crafting workshops, so keep an eye on its future events; burrenfarmexperience.ie Takeaway/Food: This Is It is Ger O'Donoghue's new café in Ennistymon - it does excellent vegan treats, natural wines and grilled sandwiches - like Black Puddin' with spiced apple chutney and goat's cheese. instagram.com/this_is_it_ennistymon Lockdown link: clare.ie Virtual Getaways: The much-loved Burren Food Fayre is going virtual this year, with nightly demonstrations by local chefs and producers streamed on YouTube and Facebook until November 3. burren.ie 4. Cork

Glucksman Photo Tomas Tyner, UCC.

Glucksman



Autumn Walk: East Cork's Knockadoon Head is one of the most gorgeous walking spots you could ask for, the cliffs overlooking perfect little bays and islands. Plus, you can get a post-walk feed at The Lobster Pot food truck. Hidden Gem: Most people make tracks for Inchydoney beach, but Long Strand is a gorgeous stretch of sands and dunes a few miles down the coast. Takeaway/Food: The Celtic Ross Hotel is paradise for foodies, and this summer it launched its artisan food truck Craft, where you can pick up anything from fluffy pancakes for a weekend brunch to Baja prawn tacos for dinner. It's now a permanent fixture; celticrosshotel.com Lockdown link: purecork.ie Virtual Getaways: The Glucksman's online programme includes drawing workshops, bookmaking classes and a Creativity at Home initiative designed to help families stay creative during lockdown; glucksman.org 5. Donegal

Mount Errigal, Co Donegal

Mount Errigal, Co Donegal



Autumn Walk: If you really want to blow away the cobwebs, a visit to Horn Head is the only ticket. The drive up to its peak pays dividends when it comes to views, but it's when you hike to the top that you're really blown away. And on some days, that can be taken quite literally. One to look forward to! Hidden Gem: Feeling spooky? Try and find the green lady, who haunts the Poisoned Glen on Mount Errigal. And even if you don't, it's a lovely stroll. Takeaway/Food: In a secret garden behind Patsy Dan's bar, the Rusty Oven in Dunfanaghy is serving up sourdough pizza you can take away; facebook.com/therustyoven Lockdown link: govisitdonegal.com Virtual Getaways: The Allingham Festival has moved online for 2020 - Virtu-Allingham will be held from November 5-7; allinghamfestival.com 6. Dublin

Bailey Lighthouse, Howth Head, Dublin. Getty Images/Moment Open

Bailey Lighthouse, Howth Head, Dublin.



Autumn Walk: Howth locals are lucky to have some of the best walks in the county. At this time of year, the trails are a little quieter but the heather is still in bloom, blanketing the cliff tops in shades of purple. Hidden Gem: McNally Family Farm is a go-to for Dublin restaurateurs and foodies. Locals can visit them in Balrickard from Wednesday to Saturday, where they have a little farm shop and charming cafe for soup, baps and cakes; mcnallyfamilyfarm.ie Takeaway/Food: Dublin is spoiled when it comes to takeaways and meal kits. Clanbrassil House is one of the best, and it also offers a solo dining option with super generous portions (including chef Gráinne's cult hashbrown chips) from €34. clanbrassilhouse.com Lockdown link: visitdublin.com Virtual Getaways: Stoneybatter's L Mulligan Grocer runs virtual beer and whiskey tastings, as well as cocktail classes - you can either get the gear delivered or pick it up; lmulligangrocer.com 7. Galway

Sheena Dignam and Gosia Letowska of Galway Food Tours

Sheena Dignam and Gosia Letowska of Galway Food Tours



Autumn Walk: You can't beat an island stroll, particularly in Connemara. The Inishnee Loop is around 6km and takes you around the island, starting on the bridge, where you'll get great views of Roundstone and the Twelve Bens. Hidden Gem: Wildlands Galway launched in August; it offers all kinds of outdoor activities, like zip-n-trek and archery, along with peaceful walking trails - keep it in mind for future visits; wildlands.ie Takeaway/Food: The Salthill-based Imperfect Bakery started in the spring, when its founders were temporarily laid off due to Covid. Now it sells sourdough and irresistible treats online, like glazed and stuffed 'Wonky' doughnuts; theimperfectbakery.ie Lockdown link: Plan a future visit at thisisgalway.ie Virtual Getaways: Galway Food Tours has launched a self-guided tour book in lockdown, with vouchers worth €55 included, so pick one up for when we can eat out once more (€35, galwayfoodtours.com). 8. Kerry

Big bites: Buttermilk chicken burger at My Boy Blue in Dingle, Co Kerry

Big bites: Buttermilk chicken burger at My Boy Blue in Dingle, Co Kerry



Autumn Walk: Never mind driving the spectacular Slea Head - when lockdown lifts, lace up your walking boots and head out for a stomp around the 10km trail. Hidden Gem: Neighbourfood Killarney is a new online farmers market, where you can browse all the best produce from local farms, pay in advance then pick it up on Thursday evenings; neighbourfood.ie/killarney Takeaway/Food: My Boy Blue is open for takeaway in Dingle, with oozy cheese toasties and buttermilk fried chicken baps on offer along with 3fe coffee; facebook.com/myboybluedingle Lockdown link: kerrycoco.ie Virtual Getaways: Kerry County Museum has collaborated with Radio Kerry for 20:20 Kerry, a series of audio documentaries about 20 pieces from the museum; kerrymuseum.ie 9. Kildare

Hartes Bar & Grill, Kildare. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

Hartes Bar & Grill, Kildare. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile



Autumn Walk: There are plenty of looped trails in Killinthomas Wood, about a mile away from Rathangan village. Head there on a misty morning and you'll be walking through a fairy-tale forest, trees peppered with falling orange leaves. Hidden Gem: The Bog of Allen is the largest bog in Ireland, spanning over five counties, but the official Nature Centre is in Kildare. While the actual visitor centre is currently closed, the lodge bog is open and locals can wander along the boardwalk, keeping an eye out for the wildlife that calls this patch home. Takeaway/Food: Click and collect an excellent meal in Hartes of Kildare, from an easy to navigate menu that includes starters, mains and desserts with a bottle of wine - €65 for two, or you can simply pick and choose from the bits you want; harteskildare.ie Lockdown link: intokildare.ie Virtual Getaways: The ceramic art studio Florence and Milly is running online classes for adults and kids, with materials provided; florenceandmilly.com 10. Kilkenny

Compulsory: The Kilkenny Castle tour

Compulsory: The Kilkenny Castle tour



Autumn Walk: There's a lovely walled garden walk in Jenkinstown Woods, and you might just spot the herd of resident deer, too. Hidden Gem: Jerpoint Park is home to two interesting sights - The Lost Town of Newtown Jerpoint, and the burial tomb of St Nicholas. Definitely one to bookmark for when we can travel freely again in 2021… jerpointpark.com Takeaway/Food: Foodworks is set in a former bank in Kilkenny, and has an excellent 'foodworks@home' menu, which you order the day before you pick it up. It's filled with comforting classics like beef bourguignon and creamy fish pie; foodworks.ie Lockdown link: visitkilkenny.ie Virtual Getaways: Follow Kilkenny Castle on social media for behind the scenes tours and stories (@kilkennycastle). 11. Laois

The Rock of Dunamaise, Co Laois. Photo: Fáilte Ireland

The Rock of Dunamaise, Co Laois. Photo: Fáilte Ireland



Autumn Walk: The Ridge of Capard is the perfect walk for autumn, giving you panoramic views of countryside that surrounds the Slieve Blooms. There are three trails, whether you just want to take in the viewing platform, or trek a little further along the boardwalk. Hidden Gem: There are 35km of new mountain biking trails in the Slieve Blooms, which will eventually be over 80km. The first phase on the Laois side is Baunreagh, with trails through gorgeous forest and valleys; coillte.ie Takeaway/Food: The Pantry in Portlaoise is open for takeaway and click and collect at the moment, with breakfast pastries, salads and ciabattas alongside delicious treats like sticky cinnamon rolls; thepantry.ie Lockdown link: laoistourism.ie Virtual Getaways: The Laois Gift Card has just launched, which can be spent in over 100 businesses in the county. Perfect for Christmas... laoischamber.ie 12. Leitrim

The Shed Distillery, Leitrim

The Shed Distillery, Leitrim



Autumn Walk: You can't beat the Floating Boardwalk at Acres Lake, particularly when the trees around the water are positively singing with autumnal hues. If you want to walk the whole thing, it's 6.5km along the towpath, but you can also just head out on the boardwalk itself for a quick stretch of the legs. Hidden Gem: Enjoy a Gunpowder gin in lockdown and, when it's back open to the public, follow-up with a visit to the distillery itself. You can do a tour and tasting, then visit the super-chic Jackalope Café, where you can sit with a G&T or a snifter of its new whiskey; thesheddistillery.com Takeaway/Food: The Oarsman is Carrick on Shannon does an excellent click and collect menu, with dishes like Donegal Bay mussels and its epic chowder; theoarsman.com Lockdown link: leitrimtourism.com Virtual Getaways: There are old fashioned radio-style plays available on The Dock's YouTube channel; thedock.ie 13. Limerick

LIMERICK

LIMERICK



Autumn Walk: Not only a contender for one of the most fun words to say out loud, Ballinaboola is also an excellent walking trail, with great views on a good day. It's 10km in total, but the Knockaduv Loop is 5km. Hidden Gem: While guided tours are off the agenda for now, there's an excellent self-guided historical walking tour of the city on limerick.ie, that'll take you to the most interesting parts with handy titbits along the way. Takeaway/Food: Sure, you'd miss dining inside the cute thatched cottage, but 1826 Adare has launched a fantastic at-home menu, 1826 Abhaile. And because you collect and heat the dishes at home, you don't need to speed on the way back to keep things warm. A starter, main, side and dessert costs €32 per person, with a minimum of two, and the menu changes weekly; 1826adare.ie Lockdown link: limerick.ie Virtual Getaways: The Hunt Museum has an excellent video tour of costumes from movies and TV shows, as part of its 'Best Costume Goes To…' exhibition; huntmuseum.com 14. Longford

Corlea Trackway, Co. Longford. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

Corlea Trackway, Co. Longford. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile



Autumn Walk: There are three gorgeous trails in Derrycassan wood, all of which lead you on a peaceful amble along the shores of Lough Gowna. Keep your eyes peeled for the remains of the old walled gardens and stone bridges that belonged to a mansion demolished in 1939; coillte.ie Hidden Gem: Pop along to the Longford Farmer's Market, held every Friday from 9am-2pm, where you can pick up all your fresh fruit, vegetables and fish. Takeaway/Food: It opened just a few weeks ago in Ballymahon, but Jolly Boys has been "absolutely crazy" slinging out takeaway pizzas, burgers and filthy loaded fries - think smoked pancetta, garlic aioli, parmesan and fresh herbs. jollyboys.ie Lockdown link: longford.ie Virtual Getaways: Fiona Egan is running Zoom cookery classes while her cookery school is closed - Taste of the Middle East is one option, running on November 7 for €25. fionaegan.com 15. Louth

Walking Clogherhead, Co Louth this afternoon... looking south towards the Boyne estuary and Skerries. You donât have to go west for views, you know 😉 #BoyneValley #IrelandsAncientEast pic.twitter.com/V4QUMp10tw — @poloconghaile (@poloconghaile) October 17, 2018

Autumn Walk: You can't beat the coastal loop at Clogherhead, though the walking trails are informal. You might even spot some grey seals down in the harbour. Hidden Gem: Keep an eye out for the products coming out of Drummond House in Baltray - its garlic and asparagus is legendary, and its punchy garlic scape dip is just divine. You can order online. drummondhouse.ie Takeaway/Food: There's a digital call and collect takeaway menu at the award-winning Glyde Inn at the weekend, from fish and chips to lobster thermidor, and Listoke G&Ts to boot. theglydeinn.ie Lockdown link: visitlouth.ie Virtual Getaways: While the new Púca Festival is sadly suspended this year, the lighting of the Samhain fires will be broadcast digitally and Halloween stories told on social media channels; pucafestival.com 16. Mayo

Walker on the North Mayo seacliffs, near Carrowteige. Photo: Gareth McCormack

Walker on the North Mayo seacliffs, near Carrowteige. Photo: Gareth McCormack



Autumn Walk: Mayo is an absolute dreamboat when it comes to walks, but it's the coastal routes that really shine. Benwee Head is a heavenly spot that's part of the longer Carrowteige loops, so you can tackle the full 10km stretch or simply hop out at the headland and stroll along the cliffs. Hidden Gem: If you fancy taking a drive with an arty twist, take a look at the Tír Sáile Sculpture Trail (northmayoarttrail.com). This project includes 11 sculptures in drop dead gorgeous locations. Takeaway/Food: If you've got an occasion you want to celebrate in style, pick up an Afternoon Tea box from On the Way Café in Killala - it's only €8.50pp, and you can still wear your finery at home and crack open a bottle of bubbly; facebook.com/onthewaycafekillala Lockdown link: mayo.ie Virtual Getaways: The Mayo Dark Sky Festival has moved online this year and all the events are free, but be quick, because it's held today! mayodarkskyfestival.ie 17. Meath

Loughcrew Cairns

Loughcrew Cairns



Autumn Walk: A new woodland walk has opened at Loughcrew Estate near Oldcastle and it's just lovely, with ancient trees and red squirrels scuttling about. Pick up a cup of tea or hot chocolate in the café when you're finished. loughcrew.com Hidden Gem: Did you know there's a little Blueway in Trim? There are two trailways for experienced paddlers, a cycle trail and the Trim Historical Trail for walkers. Takeaway/Food: The Central Restaurant in Navan is also offering an extensive takeaway menu, as well as pre-mixed cocktails to go; thecentral.ie Lockdown link: meath.ie Virtual Getaways: The OPW at Brú na Bóinne has a free webchat service for schools, so students can learn more; facebook.com/newgrangeandknowth 18. Monaghan

Walking on Slieve Beagh. Pic: Monaghan Tourism

Walking on Slieve Beagh. Pic: Monaghan Tourism



Autumn Walk: There are four looped walks in the foothills of Slieve Beagh, two that are more challenging and two that are a little more sedate. Weaving through blanket bog and forest, you might just see a rare Hen Harrier fly overhead. Hidden Gem: Just south of Monaghan Town, Rossmore Forest Park hides away the remains of walled garden and mausoleum, as well as giant redwoods. There's also a cool new adventure play park to keep the kids happy. Takeaway/Food: The Courthouse Restaurant in Carrickmacross is doing a takeout menu from Friday to Saturday, with comfort food classics like tempura goat's cheese with honey and buttermilk fried chicken; courthouserestaurant.ie Lockdown link: monaghantourism.com Virtual Getaways: The Monaghan County Museum is showcasing some great pieces on their Facebook page, and they're doing Monaghan Horrible Histories on Halloween night; facebook.com/MonaghanCountyMuseum 19. Offaly

Walking in the Slieve Bloom mountains. Photo: Fáílte Ireland

Walking in the Slieve Bloom mountains. Photo: Fáílte Ireland



Autumn Walk: Knockbarron Wood in Kinnitty is part of the Slieve Blooms, and bursts with colour at this time of year, so head out on one of those perfect autumn days when the sky is bright blue and the air is crisp (slievebloom.ie). Hidden Gem: The last thing you'd expect to stumble upon in Offaly is the Kinnitty Pyramid, an exact replica of the Egyptian pyramid of Cheops and burial tomb of the family who owned the nearby Kinnitty Castle. Takeaway/Food: Italian restaurant Siroccos in Tullamore has a takeaway option for delivery or collection; siroccos.net

Lockdown link: #visitoffaly

Autumn walks in Co Roscommon

Whatsapp Autumn walks in Co Roscommon

The children's arts festival Hullabaloo is fully virtual, with Zoom workshops and shows, wrapping up today; hullabaloofestival.ie



Autumn Walk: Take it handy with an amble around the sculpture trail at Loughnaneane Park - it won't take you too long to wander around, but you can sit on the Nature Chair and take a breather on the edge of the pond. Hidden Gem: If you want to journey into the Irish Otherworld, you can do so at Oweynagat, 'Ireland's Gate to Hell' (no better time of year, eh?) It's closed to tours at the moment, but hopefully be back in action soon; rathcroghan.ie Takeaway/Food: The Old Stone House restaurant in Ballinlough is doing takeaway on Sundays, with dishes like honey roast duck and roast leg of lamb from the local Castlemine Farm; oldstonehouse.ie. Lockdown link: visitroscommon.ie Virtual Getaways: The Famine Heroes programme (part of the Great Famine Voices Roadshow) has fascinating videos online, hosted by the National Famine Museum at Strokestown Park; greatfaminevoices.ie. 21. Sligo

Natural wonder: Devil's Chimney, Co Sligo

Natural wonder: Devil's Chimney, Co Sligo

Autumn Walk: The Devil's Chimney is an ever so slightly bonkers waterfall, where you might just spot the water flowing up instead of down when the wind is blowing in from the south. It's at the end of a 1.2km hike that can be fairly tough going, but is well worth it at the top. Hidden Gem: Lissadell House's latest venture, drive-in movies, have sadly been cancelled, but keep an eye out to see what it'll come up with post-lockdown. lissadellhouse.com Takeaway/Food: Brother restaurant to Shells Café in Strandhill, Baker Boys has been a blessing to Sligo town. You can get its massive cronuts, breakfast baps and excellent sourdough to go, or enjoy on the benches outside. It's selling devillish rolls of cookie dough, too… bakerboys.ie Lockdown link: sligotourism.ie Virtual Getaways: We all need a bit of comfort right now, and the Comfort Kits from Pudding Row are being delivered (free) all over the country, with homemade bagels, brownies, tea and more; puddingrow.ie. 22. Tipperary

An early morning stretch before a swim at Ballcuggaran, near Killaloe, County Clare on the Lough Derg Blueway. Photo: Patrick Bolger/Fáilte Ireland

An early morning stretch before a swim at Ballcuggaran, near Killaloe, County Clare on the Lough Derg Blueway. Photo: Patrick Bolger/Fáilte Ireland



Autumn Walk: Nothing beats the feeling you get when you've tackled a good mountain walk, and the Devil's Bit Mountain is a doozy. It only takes an hour and a half, with great views of the Galtee Mountains at the end. Hidden Gem: This is the perfect time of year to spot starling murmurations, and you can do so on the east shores of Lough Derg, as pointed out by Twitter user @coolbawncross. Takeaway/Food: Tuscany Bistro in Ballina is doing great takeaways and meal kits, including fabulous charcuterie boards and cocktail kits; tuscany.ie Lockdown link: tipperary.com Virtual Getaways: The Tipperary Museum of Hidden History is about to relaunch its site with virtual quizzes and competitions; hiddenhistory.ie 23. Waterford

Autumn Walk: The Anne Valley Walk is a 5km linear trail, linking Annestown and Dunhill along the path of the Anne River. You'll see the ruins of the Dunhill Castle, too. Hidden Gem: The Lismore Farmers' Market is right on the edge of the castle walls and held every Sunday (though on pause at the moment). When it reopens, you can pick up freshly- baked bread, herbs and even artisan dog treats, for the pups with notions. facebook.com/LismoreMarket Takeaway/Food: The Beach House is a new restaurant from the folks behind Dublin's beloved Fish Shop. Its Beach House at Home menu is available for collection on Fridays and Saturdays, with dinners from €27 beachhousetramore.ie. Lockdown link: visitwaterford.com Virtual Getaways: The Imagine Arts Festival ran online, but materials are available until the end of November, with virtual studio tours and talks; imagineartsfestival.com 24. Westmeath

Fore Abbey, Co Westmeath

Fore Abbey, Co Westmeath



Autumn Walk: The Old Rail Trail greenway is a fabulous shout for autumn - the full stretch is 42km between Athlone and Mullingar, but there are lots of little entry points along the way, whether you want to walk or cycle. Hidden Gem: The little village of Fore is home to a 7th century monastery, and the Seven Wonders of Fore, including the tree that won't burn and water that flows uphill. Takeaway/Food: Fox's Pub in Loughnavalley is a huge champion of local, artisan produce, which it sells onsite along with cakes and coffee; instagram.com/foxsloughnavalley Lockdown link: visitwestmeath.ie Virtual Getaways: Visit Westmeath hosted a series of live gigs shot by Mark Bennett TV in incredible locations, from the Tonic House Collective at Kilbeggan Distillery to The Blizzards in Tullynally Castle, to raise money for LARCC Hospice. Watch at facebook.com/watch/visitwestmeath 25. Wexford

Baginbun Beach, Co Wexford. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

Baginbun Beach, Co Wexford. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile



Autumn Walk: Three Rocks Walking Trail is a bit of a beast at 13km one way, but you can take on a shorter stretch if you're not feeling the whole thing. Hidden Gem: Livin' Off The Hook was running beach yoga classes on Baginbun beach, and is currently doing online classes so you can join in at home. livinoffthehook.com Takeaway/Food: Dreamily pretty cafe The Wilds in Enniscorthy not only sells a gorgeous array of dried flowers that'll cheer up your gaff, but it also has a fab takeaway menu facebook.com/thewildsireland Lockdown link: Find a Wex-cation at visitwexford.ie Virtual Getaways: Keep an eye on Lorraine O'Dwyer's Gallivanting, as online soap making and beeswax workshops will hopefully be announced soon, and you can book an online storytelling session at any time; gallivanting.ie 26. Wicklow

Bray & Greystones Cliff Walk. Photo: Fáílte Ireland

Bray & Greystones Cliff Walk. Photo: Fáílte Ireland



Autumn Walk: The Blessington Greenway links Blessington with Russborough House, on an easy 6.5km stretch along the lakeshore in the foothills of the Wicklow Mountains. Hidden Gem: You might know the cafe in Greystones, but did you know The Fat Fox has a cool drive-thru coffee shack in Delgany? It serves excellent coffee and chewy cookies, perfect after a walk; thefatfox.ie Takeaway/Food: The Harbour Bar in Bray had a gorgeous terrace during Level 3, but also offers takeaway from the Fishbar to eat at home; theharbourbar.ie Lockdown link: visitwicklow.ie Virtual Getaways: Wicklow Naturally is hosting virtual cook-offs in November, featuring local chefs; facebook.com/WicklowNaturally

Northern Lights

The Glens of Antrim, Runestone. Photo: DiscoverNorthernIreland.com

The Glens of Antrim, Runestone. Photo: DiscoverNorthernIreland.com



27. Co Antrim

Everyone knows the Causeway Coast, but the Glens of Antrim are full of hidden gems, from the beach maze at Carnfunnock to splashing waterfalls in Glenariff. Get your salt and chilli squid kits with Mourne Seafood’s meals to cook at home (£36; mourneseafood.com), or upgrade your nights in with a treat from Belfast’s festival season, which has moved online — ‘Listen at the Lyric’ is running ‘first listens’ of new plays for example (lyrictheatre.co.uk; £6). visitbelfast.com

Slieve Gullion is stuffed with myths, folklore and walking trails (a ‘Giant’s Lair’ story trail is a toddler-friendly loop). Armagh’s history goes way beyond St Patrick, too — hone your artistic skills and architectural savvy while with Armagh City Townscape Heritage’s free online art classes starting November 17. ringofgullion.org; vistarmagh.com

Derry’s famous Halloween festival is online this year, and you can sign-up for digital events as they drop (from Samhain music sessions to creepy crafts tutorials) on derryhalloween.com. Locals can order a Sunday roast from the brilliant Walled City Brewery (mains from £9.50), and fresh servings of craft beers like its ‘Lockdown 2’ chocolate mint stout from Gee’s Tap Fresh (tapfresh.co.uk). visitderry.com

Walk NI (walkni.com) has a great list of walking trails in the Mourne Mountains, from short coastal paths to hilly hikes. The grounds at the National Trust’s Castle Ward (nationaltrust.org.uk) are open for locals, with an autumn forager’s trail to explore and Wine & Brine in Moira (wineandbrine.co.uk) is doing takeaway — a three-course treat this weekend included a choice of beef bourguignon or spiced monkfish from £25pp. discovernorthernireland.com

Nab takeaway tubs of Tickety Moo ice cream at the Farm Shop in Killadeas, or try the new ‘Taste Of Killyhevlin at Home’ menu from Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel & Lodges on Sundays (killyhevlin.com). For post-lockdown trips, Devenish Island is one of Ireland’s great monastic heritage sites. You can order Christmas gifts from Belleek (belleek.com) online, too. fermanaghlakelands.com

Tyrone is northern Ireland’s largest county, but still feels like an off-grid getaway. Start your post-lockdown explorations around the Sperrin Mountains and Gortin Lakes. The new OM Dark Sky Park & Observatory at Davagh Forest will also open shortly, with guided tours and outdoor films among the offerings (omdarksky.com). exploreomaghsperrins.com

