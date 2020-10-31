| 14°C Dublin

Ireland's County-cation Guide - Hidden gems, takeaways and virtual escapes in all 32 counties

2020 has seen us rediscover our counties like never before, from leafy walks to tasty takeaways and local histories. Nicola Brady and Pól Ó Conghaile celebrate by picking the hot spots and hidden gems of every county

Cloughoughter Castle and surroundings, Co Cavan Expand
The Shed Distillery, Leitrim Expand
Fore Abbey, Co Westmeath Expand
Autumn walks in Co Roscommon Expand
Natural wonder: Devil's Chimney, Co Sligo Expand
The Rock of Dunamaise, Co Laois. Photo: Fáilte Ireland Expand
Big bites: Buttermilk chicken burger at My Boy Blue in Dingle, Co Kerry Expand
Mount Errigal, Co Donegal Expand

Cloughoughter Castle and surroundings, Co Cavan

Nicola Brady

Have we ever spent so much time in our counties as we have this year?

Sure, there was January and February (which feels like decades ago), and that brief summer fling with staycations.

But overseas trips have been impossible for most of 2020, caution has governed any trips outside county lines, and today, of course, we're bound by another lockdown until at least December 1.

