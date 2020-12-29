Ireland is ‘one of the most comfortable’ places to go during Covid, research finds

Tourism has been decimated during the pandemic. Photo: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin.

Tourism Ireland has spent more than €540,000 on market research to try and track the impact of Covid-19 on visitor travel plans, with the country considered “one of the most comfortable destinations for a short break or holiday during social distancing”.

The tourism body said the expenditure included five separate waves of research between May and November.

They said the first two phases had been carried out by Kantar Millward Brown in a “mini-tender” as part of an existing tender arrangement.

The later phases were conducted by Red C Research following what Tourism Ireland described as an EU-wide procurement process using special Covid-related “grounds for urgency” rules to speed up the process.

The bill so far has come to €543,328, excluding VAT. The latest stage of the research – conducted in November – saw the “lowest levels of comfort” about taking a European trip.

Read More

While Tourism Ireland said the survey pre-dated the announcement of effective vaccines, Ireland still ranked highly among tourists at the time when it came to comfort levels about the prospects of travel to various countries.

The research showed holidaymakers were still “planning and dreaming of their next trip”.

“Personal indulgence and a treat after the difficult lockdown period are driving motivations in travel,” said a briefing note.

Lower rates of Covid-19 and a vaccine were considered key factors in encouraging travel, but also comprehensive insurance, the availability of high-quality healthcare, and access to testing.

The Tourism Ireland brief said: “The island of Ireland is considered one of the most comfortable destinations for a short break or holiday during social distancing. However, comfort levels have reduced – for both the island of Ireland and for other destinations.”

The research – involving surveys of people in the UK, US, Germany, and France – found that many were unsure about a holiday location for 2021.

And those surveyed said word-of-mouth, official government sources, price comparison websites and travel agent websites would be the most influential sources for destination.

Tourism Ireland said that while confidence around travel was low in November, they expect an “improvement” in the next wave of research.

They said this would be used to identify which groups are ready to start holidaying again this summer and which markets offer the “best prospects” for Ireland.

A spokeswoman said: “The insights we gain will ensure that our future promotional plan is as tightly targeted and as powerfully motivational as it possibly can be, in order to drive a strong recovery.”

Online Editors