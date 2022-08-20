I took my French friends to Cork, and we found fab food and a shrine to what a great supermarket can be

Few people know that deliciously fragrant melons can be grown in Ireland. But I know where to find them.

Waking up early in West Cork, I pack one of my French visitors into the car with me and head to the weekly market in Bandon, Co Cork. There, we meet Stephen Sinnott, who grows vegetables using regenerative farming systems on his land in Ballinhassig.

Locally, the project is known as Food For Humans (foodforhumans.ie) and it supplies top restaurants in the area and local shops. Stephen also appears at various markets. Myself and my pal stay and chat with him, and he shares a bit of melon with us to try on the spot. It is perfect, thin-skinned, juicy and sweet. “Very good” declares my little friend, who is a fussy eater. We also get a strawberry sweeter than any other I remember eating. It bursts on our tongues and there is delight on his tiny face.

Mission accomplished.

We are touring Cork as a group of three adults and two children aged 11 and 13. We can just about all squeeze into my car. And we are all French.

We’ve been talking about this holiday for a long time. When my godson arrived from Paris, I took him to my beloved Ananda (anandarestaurant.ie) in Dublin for a quick lunch. He is one of my greatest loves, and I hadn’t seen him for three years. I was crying happy tears all morning. Sore in the face from smiling, we chatted about our holiday over the most delicious food. I knew to start the trip as I meant to go on, on a total food high.

I moved to Ireland in 1998 and over the years, have developed an intense love and pride for my adoptive country. During the day I’m a financial crime manager, but I’m also a food writer, passionate cook, and fan of Ireland’s brilliant food scene. So when my friends confirmed they were coming over for a family occasion, giving us the opportunity to spend time together, it was important to me to show them something great outside of Dublin.

After our lunch, my godson and I hit the road, heading to Kerry for a couple of days, where we would be joined by his mum, dad, and younger brother, before making our way to West Cork. We had three nights to spend together, and we settled in a brilliant Airbnb cottage near Bandon. It was eight minutes’ drive to the local beach where you can find all kinds of people enjoying themselves — windsurfers, dog walkers, toddlers messing in the low tide, and now, a soaked-to-the-bone but happy French family.

Our first evening together was spent in classic French style, joyfully eating and chatting at the kitchen table for hours. We planned and plotted around that table, heavy with fragrant cheeses, and the first of the local tomatoes, red and ripe that needed nothing more than a pinch of Irish sea salt to shine. For the cheese, I picked Carriagnamuc, St Brigid and Durrus, all three from Cork. I’d bought local bread and butter and a bottle of raw milk as well as a bottle of not-so-local sparkling pét-nat.

All in all, a happy feast was had, and the tomatoes were particularly popular. My godson tried to wind me up, saying they weren’t as good as the ones back home. But his dad, who knows and loves great food, confirmed that those tomatoes are indeed beautiful.

“I know,” I said proudly.

When I first moved to Ireland, I used to bring suitcases full of cheese back from France with me. These days, it’s the other way around — I bring the cheese over to France. I was so proud to showcase Irish farmhouse cheeses, and we all agreed that they all would hold their own compared to a French cheese board. The butter and the milk made a strong impression too, and my friends made much of the rich green grass and creaminess of our dairy.

Choosing the Bandon region was no accident. I have visited this area for the last few years as my friend Paul lives there. Paul was born and reared in Bandon and he’s been brilliant at helping me discover lesser-known local charms.

Bandon also happens to be the home of one of the best food shops in the whole country. I’m talking about Urru (urru.ie), owned and managed by the fascinating Ruth Healy, who embodies everything that is great about Irish food.

Ruth is a knowledgeable, approachable, passionate, gourmand and so much fun. She doesn’t seek the limelight but in my book, she is a real food guru or maybe that should be a food gurru... yes, yes, I know, I’ll get my coat. Having Urru as my local shop for a few days was a great treat and ensured I could share the very best of what West Cork produces with my friends.

In fact, it was her who put me on to Stephen, the melon man. Pro tip: check the discounted section, it’s full of premium non-perishable food produce at their best by date. You can find fantastic bargains there; I always do!

Home from our morning adventures at the market, we all stack up in the car and head to a local bathing spot. Following on from a group snooze in the sun, we arrive in Clonakilty for a remarkably late but delicious lunch in Scannell’s (scannells.ie), an accidental find, where the seafood is plentiful and delicious and the welcome friendly and relaxed.

The chowder is a credit to our nation and there are not just one but a good five silent minutes around the table as we all enjoy our respective choices... mussels for me, since you’re asking.

We finish with a selection of desserts and the pavlova is a revelation. It’s chewy and light and satisfying and everything I always thought pavlovas should be. It doesn’t last long, and we spoon-fight over the last bits.

Before we leave Clonakilty, we stop in Scally’s SuperValu, another Ruth Healy recommendation, and a shrine to what a great supermarket can be. I was told I would be impressed, and impressed we all were. Scally’s showcases hyper local and Irish products in a way and to a level I’ve never seen done in French supermarkets. You might see something similar in really good delis, but these will always be much smaller and exclusive. This is great food for everyone.

The day’s food adventures are interspersed by a communal snooze at a nearby beach and a walk around the town. Time is passing deliciously quickly. So is the good weather. The following days witness a downturn on that count. We are in Ireland, and the summer heatwaves haven’t yet appeared, but my friends are outdoor people who are up for any weather. It’s our first holiday together and, while they would normally go to sunnier climates, they have come well-prepared with layers and rain jackets. Plus, this is also an opportunity to provide a true taste of my home... a traditional picnic in the rain.

By now, our adventures have taken us to Cork City, and for our picnic, we decide to visit the English Market. We browse, we exclaim, we marvel, and everyone just loves Mr Bell’s Emporium (mrbells.ie) and the general buzz of the place. We queue for hot dogs (make mine a bit spicy, please) and eat them outside under the cover of the trees as the world wetly rushes by. It’s tasty and it’s fun and it’s as Irish as it gets.

Afterwards, the continuing rain has put a real dampener on any chance of an afternoon at the beach, so we regroup and head to a petting farm where the kids have supervised fun with some cheeky but slightly damp rabbits.

Our last afternoon is spent splashing in the puddles of Cork on another typical Irish day — you know, the ones where you might get all four seasons in an hour.

But it doesn’t dampen our spirits. We share our last meal over afternoon tea at Sketch, in the Imperial Hotel (imperialhotelcork.com ), where I usually stay when I’m in town. The sausage roll is a highlight of the tea experience — the meat is well seasoned and juicy, and the pastry is buttery and just the right side of flaky. And the kids love the birdcages the food is served in; they’re “very fancy” I’m told.

This sets us all up perfectly for the long way home. While I head back to Dublin, they tell me that their Cork Airport experience is quick and pleasant — music to my ears, as it means I’ve sent my friends back home with a great snapshot of Ireland and of West Cork.

We have eaten like kings, enjoyed our adventures, and those melons nearly made us feel like we were on the Med.

Sure, what else could you ask for?

Where to stay

Our group of five stayed in an Airbnb called Admar Cottage in Kilbrittain. The cottage has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a working stove and is filled with everything you could possibly need. The views from all the windows are of rolling fields and local cattle, and if you’re lucky, the mist will roll in for you too.

Mary, the host, will introduce you to her gentle ageing dog, Bruno, who barks until you give him a good scratch on his head. This is a happy home for our reunion, and we felt we couldn’t have chosen a better base. The well-equipped kitchen meant we could make meals in comfort, too. From around €180 per night; airbnb.ie/rooms/50007766

More info

Katia’s food blog is at properfood.ie

For more to see and do in Cork, see purecork.ie or download the new Explore Cork app for iPhone or Android.

Travel-sized

Swimming spots

West Cork offers superb swimming conditions. Sheltered coves are scattered along the coast and it is worth exploring for your nearest beauty spot. You will want a dip!

Local wildlife

For fun on a budget, go explore the streets of Clonakilty and learn about the local Clonakilty Bay wildlife, as depicted on the walls of the town. See clonakilty.ie for more.

Whale watching

If we had been better organised, we would have booked on one of the several whale watching boat trips you can find around Cork. These are weather dependent, of course.

