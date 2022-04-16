‘I love good ideas. Here’s why a US-style visa waiver for Northern Ireland is a bad one’

As we emerge from Covid, countries all over the world are competing for tourists.

Travel is back, there’s a chance to start recouping losses, and the island of Ireland is in a good position. It’s seen as a safe and welcoming place with a great outdoors.

So what clever new measures might tempt post-pandemic visitors to choose us over other destinations?

What about a new, US-style visa waiver for tourists travelling across the border between North and South? An Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) that non-Irish or non-British visitors would apply and pay for in advance?

Wait, what?

This brainwave is contained within the UK’s Nationalities and Borders Bill, new immigration legislation working its way through Westminster.

Under the ETA idea, while Irish and British citizens would be able to cross the border freely, and the Common Travel Area won’t be affected, non-Irish or non-British citizens looking to travel from the Republic into Northern Ireland would have to obtain an ETA. Under Boris Johnson’s post-Brexit push, the system may be operative by 2025.

I spend a lot of time in this column highlighting good ideas. This is a bad one.

In tourism, we speak of “the hassle factor”, of nuisances and costs that block the way of willing visitors. This is a perfect example.

Tourism Ireland markets North and South as one destination overseas. It’s been almost a quarter of a century since the Good Friday Agreement, and huge work has gone into breaking down barriers to travel.

Belfast’s food scene, Derry’s festivals, Game of Thrones and Titanic have opened the North up way beyond the Causeway Coast. Mobile roaming, cashless payments and the M1 have made the border all but invisible to tourists.

Today, you can scoot from Trinity College to Titanic Belfast in around two hours.

The ETA proposal is designed to prevent abuse of the Common Travel Area, plugging a potential gap in UK border security.

But the indications are that passes won’t be physically checked at the border. Tourism Northern Ireland says the Home Office has told it “there will not be any changes on border checks on the island of Ireland when the ETA scheme comes into effect in 2025”.

So what’s the point? How will the ETAs be checked?

What about visitors taking a simple ferry journey across Carlingford Lough or Lough Swilly? What about non-Irish citizens who cross the border every day, or want to drive from Dublin to Donegal, through Northern Ireland?

Most US and European visitors to the North come via the Republic — this will make cross-border itineraries more hassle for tour operators.

Minister Simon Coveney says it’s “regrettable”. Others dub it “unworkable”.

The good news is that the proposals are not yet finalised. Dialogue can still happen. But it feels like momentum is with the ETA idea, and travelling from South to North could get trickier for non-Irish or non-British citizens.

It’s a terribly timed piece of red tape.