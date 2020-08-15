| 12.7°C Dublin

How to hike to Ireland's heart-shaped lake - Lough Ouler in Co Wicklow

A tough trek brings you to the heart of the Wicklow Mountains, and the pay-off is a photo op to remember, writes Pól Ó Conghaile

Lough Ouler, Co Wicklow

Lough Ouler, Co Wicklow

Lough Ouler, Co Wicklow

Getty Images/EyeEm

Lough Ouler, Co Wicklow

Fancy a hike to a heart-shaped lake?

I've been looking for ejector-seat options lately - day trips and micro adventures that pull me out of our stressy, messy new normal, however briefly. As romantic notions of escape go, this one takes some beating.

You may have seen Lough Ouler in your Instagram feed. It's a corrie lake (the term for a glacial lake surrounded on three sides, like an armchair) and it lies just out of view of the R115 Old Military Road between Laragh and the Sally Gap in Co Wicklow.

