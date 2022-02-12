Hotel review: Ballynahinch Castle offers lakeside luxury and Connemara chic

When is a castle not a castle?

When it’s an 18th-century fishing lodge that can count an animal-loving Galway MP and a fishing-mad Indian prince among its former owners, of course.

The original castle, a round tower on Ballynahinch Lake, was once home to the Pirate Queen herself, Gráinne Mhaol. The current Ballynahinch Castle, built in 1786, has long been a favourite of rich Americans but has been growing in popularity with Irish staycationers in search of a slice of Connemara chic.

Not long before Covid hit, a new general manager, Eoin Walsh, was appointed and a major refurb of rooms in the newer guest wing took place. It has also joined the luxury collection, Relais & Châteaux. On the weekend restrictions are about to ease, we hit the road and head west to check it all out…

Arrival & location

Expand Close Lobby of Ballynahinch Castle. Photo: Barry Murphy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lobby of Ballynahinch Castle. Photo: Barry Murphy

Located off the main road to Connemara, Ballynahinch Castle is now a pleasant one-hour drive from Galway city, thanks to the recent upgrades to the N59.

A snaking tree-lined approach offers just a glimpse of the vast 700-acre estate. Pushing open the imposing front door, I can’t help but notice the quirky ‘fox head’ knocker. An ode to a fox called Freddie who used to frequent the property, it inspired a guest in the late 1990s to pen a children’s book of the same name (a few copies may still be available online, I’m told).

Once inside, we’re met by a blast of heat from a roaring open fire and a buzzy atmosphere. A multi-generational shooting party is getting ready to head out as cheerful guests (a mix of couples and a few families) stroll around in various states of relaxation. There’s a gentle din from a group supping creamy pints by the fire. It feels a bit like we have stepped into an episode of Monarch of the Glen. 9/10

Expand Close Ballynahinch River Walk. Photo: Barry Murphy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ballynahinch River Walk. Photo: Barry Murphy

The rooms

We’re staying in one of the revamped river-facing superior rooms. Spacious with a calming pastel palette, inviting four-poster bed and deep-pile carpet, there is little to grumble about, except perhaps the lack of roll-top bath. (I notice on the website that other rooms have standalone tubs, if that’s your thing.) The real selling points, though, are two cottagecore armchairs facing the massive picture window. Order drinks to your room, sit back and watch the babbling Owenmore River do its thing. Be warned, though, the proximity of a riverside path means if you don’t want to close the curtains, be prepared to see other guests walking by within peering-in distance. 8.5/10

Service & style

Expand Close Ranji Room at Ballynahinch Castle. Photo: Barry Murphy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ranji Room at Ballynahinch Castle. Photo: Barry Murphy

This is where Ballynahinch really hits its stride. As you ramble around the property, you’re greeted with genuine warmth and an enquiry as to how your day’s going. Staff in many hotels do this, but few make it feel anything more than perfunctory. Impeccable service is second only to the style, or what I’ll loosely call Ballynahinch’s very lovely vibe.

A series of interlinked drawing rooms hit that sweet spot between stuffy and scruffy, meaning you’ll feel just as at home lounging in the afternoon in mud-splattered walking gear as you will sipping a post-dinner cocktail in your Sunday best.

In the main house, a wood-panelled corridor lined with black and white photographs of past owners and their guests means I end up stopping to drink in a little more history each time we make the trip back to our room. And this is a hotel steeped in its own history, from WB Yeats’s writing bureau to the framed letter written by former owner ‘Humanity Dick’. And the walls are a veritable who’s who of Irish art history, from the stunning JB Yeats oil painting near reception to a huge cubist landscape by Mary Swanzy by the stairs. But Ballynahinch manages to wear its storied past lightly and with immense pride. And that’s something to be admired. 10/10

Food & drink

Expand Close Ballynahinch's Owenmore Restaurant. Photo: Barry Murphy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ballynahinch's Owenmore Restaurant. Photo: Barry Murphy

It’s not often a hotel can offer guests dinner with Eric Clapton... well, sort of. At The Fisherman’s Pub and Ranji Room (dedicated to the aforementioned Indian prince, Ranjitsinhji) our seat boasts a plaque telling us the guitar maestro dined here and a nearby photo shows him post-fish with his catch of the day. Speaking of which, we dine on a solid fish and chips and a slightly disappointing chicken and leek pie that lacks flavour. As pubs go, though, this one ticks all the boxes and more, and there’s even some trad music laid on. But the real culinary experience is reserved for the next night, when we take a window table in the Owenmore Restaurant. Under the command of head chef David Bodas, the kitchen turns out some top-class fine-dining fare, including a standout chicken liver parfait tart and a delicate black sole on the bone. After three courses, coffees and petit fours, we waddle off for a night cap. 8/10

Insider tip

Clay-pigeon shooting, fishing and guided estate walks are all on offer, but why not hop on one of the hotel’s complimentary bikes and explore the 6km segment of the planned Connemara greenway that passes the hotel’s gates.

Local 101

Diamond Hill is a popular looped walk just a 25-minute drive away. But Errisbeg in nearby Roundstone is closer and quieter. We booked a guided hike with Ballynahinch’s super-friendly activities manager, Josh. Be warned, it’s seriously boggy in parts and the route to the top is not always obvious. A pint and bowl of steaming chowder after in O’Dowd’s is a must.

The bottom line

People I know who’ve been to Ballynahinch have long raved about it, and it does not disappoint. A stellar food offering (did I mention breakfast? Suffice to say there’s an entire gammon and a bowl of delicious prunes reminiscent of the ones in a certain Etto dessert beloved of Irish foodies), a stately pile and grounds to get lost on aside, the real allure of Ballynahinch is its past, which greets you at every corner and wraps it arms around you like a warm, historical hug. And it’s lovely to hear from manager Eoin that there is work planned to preserve the original castle on the lake. By taking care of its past so carefully, Ballynahinch’s future is looking very bright indeed.

Rates

B&B starts at €235 per room per night; two nights’ B&B plus one dinner from €580. Rachel was a guest of the hotel. ballynahinch-castle.com