‘He used an empty Circle K water bottle as a pillow’ – what it was like to stay at Electric Picnic

From luxury campervans to improvised tents, there was all kinds of accommodation at this year's Stradbally festival…

The quote of the day had been secured before lunchtime on day two of this year’s Electric Picnic. It came from two young boys – they were the first words I heard yesterday morning when I popped my head out of the tent.

70,000 festival goers had already made themselves at home in Stradbally, Co Laois, with every kind of accommodation option being utilised.

Some made their living quarters more habitable than others. And, in a sea of polyester and nylon, still others opted for a more luxurious set up, taking advantage of the many glamorous options on offer.

Charmaine Mulready from Limerick, for example, had returned for her sixth year at the festival and has yet to pitch her own tent. Mulready, who makes the annual pilgrimage every year with her friends, said this year was a cut above the rest.

"We all come together every year for this, it’s just unbelievable, it’s the atmosphere that keeps up coming back,” she said.

Photo. Niall Carson/PA

The group was glamping in an eight-person yurt in an area called ‘Under the Stars’. They paid €660 each for accommodation that included all the comforts of home.

“We have electricity, proper beds, a glam lounge and showers,” she said. “I would never go anywhere else.”

The group was disappointed with the overall VIP lounge experience, however, and said it wasn’t worth the €85 daily rate to upgrade your ticket.

They’ll all be returning next year though, and were keen to keep the accommodation in low demand. “Don’t advertise how nice it is until we get our tickets for next year!”

Monday morning is when the last of the festival-goers leave, and the operation to clean up the Electric Picnic site traditionally begins.

Over the weekend, however, it felt like a temporary camping and glamping city, with all kinds of roofs over all kinds of heads. From bell tents to yurts and eco campsites and Irish-speaking only areas, Electric Picnic offered accommodation options for those looking to roll in with a specific crowd or lap up a bit of luxury.

Pictured at Electric Picnic: Zara Gilsenan, Leah Gorry, Emma Hanley, Emer cross, Claire Keenan and Charley Smyth

Seeing a campervan in ordinary circumstances used to evoke thoughts of cramped family holidays or pots and pans banging around in cabinets. But these vehicles have a totally different status inside the festival grounds.

Here, they are shiny, temperature controlled beacons of comfort, mocking those walking past carrying pop-up tents on their backs like tortoises looking for a place to settle. They are a great option for families or those who don’t fancy the multiple kilometre walk from the car park.

For the rest of us, the accommodation situation was something you had to lean into. No amount of nice thoughts about duck down duvets or warm running water could lull you to sleep when the sound of teeth chattering is knocking around inside your brain and the tent is spinning.

Some campsites are renowned for being rowdier than others, with many opting to steer clear of ‘Jimi Hendrix’ for a number of reasons.

Returning to her second year of college next week, Meath student Zara Gilsenan arrived with friends on Thursday night to get their tent pitched early and had another festival-goer threaten violence to a member of their party.

“There was a lot of anti-social behaviour on the Thursday night; someone went to punch our friend, but security were great and they removed him altogether,” she said.

Pictured at Electric Picnic (L-R): Laura Hennon, Danielle Clohessy, Ruth Conway, Charmaine Mulready, Mags Rice

It was the first time camping at a festival for all six girls, and they will “absolutely be coming back next year” despite the consistent noise and sleep disruption.

“Music starts at about 10am or 11am and doesn’t stop until half five in the morning, but that’s when we’re heading to bed anyway,” said Claire Keenan.

She and three of her friends were at Electric Picnic to celebrate their Leaving Certificate results: “We’re all just so delighted to have done so well,” she said. “It’s our first time camping at a festival and we’re having a great time.”

The festival culminated last night with a main stage performance from Rick Astley, The Script, and The Killers before the mass exodus this morning.

Attendees were urged to leave their campsite as they found it, and bring home all of their belongings. Tents that are left behind will be salvaged for use elsewhere, but minimising waste is the goal.