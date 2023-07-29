Hair-raising magic in Cork Harbour: ‘You’ll look like Jedward by the time we get back’

Despite a July washout, Cobh is ticking over with cruise passengers, tourists, Titanic heritage... and dolphins

The last photograph taken of Titanic, as it departed Queenstown (now Cobh), displayed at Titanic Belfast. Photo: Peter Macdiarmid / Getty

It’s a grey summer’s day in Cobh and we’re swapping stinging drops of rain with the odd splash of a very shy sun. But we don’t care. We’re in one of those moments you just know will make a memory.

“Dolphin!” I shout.

A shadow has darted beneath the sea’s surface. Richie Marshall cuts the power in our bright red rib, allowing us to stand, steady ourselves and scan the depths. Blue and cream shapes whip about. Then there’s a breach. Two little common dolphins pop and dip again. For about a minute, they dart about in our bow waves, and a washout July doesn’t matter a bit.

Richie Marshall in Cobh

We pulled on our lifejackets in Cobh, joining Richie for an hour-long tour of what’s held to be the world’s second-largest natural harbour (Sydney is the answer to your next question). He also offers self-drive trips on smaller boats but ours is a rib tour around the islands and out past Roche’s Point.

The town was ticking over a treat. P&O’s Aurora cruise ship looked surreal as we nosed the car down Spy Hill. Its passengers spilled out and about, taking selfies at the Lusitania monument, drinking pints of Guinness in Kelly’s, stretching their legs up to the Deck of Cards — the steep, candy-coloured row of houses above St Colman’s Cathedral on West View.

“We’ve been around the world,” a British tourist said of her cruises this year — after Cobh, she and her husband were back to Southampton.

West View in Cobh. Photo: Pól Ó Conghaile

Out on the rib, Richie fed us facts about the harbour, slowing as we passed places like Spike Island and the Irish Naval Base and evoking a time when the quay walls “would have been lined three or four boats deep”.

We see dinghies ducking and diving and hear about Drake’s Pool, where Sir Francis Drake once hid from a chasing Armada fleet. We ride the waves like a rollercoaster, slowing down to nose into nooks like Robert’s Cove, where a handful of swimmers brave the rain. We spot cormorants, small lion’s mane jellyfish and sprat shoals skulking in a cave.

Just outside the harbour entrance, a sailboat bounces by at a dizzying angle, sailors dangling their legs over the side. Richie eases off the power again.

“This is where Titanic anchored,” he says.

It’s strangely moving. Titanic sank in 1912. It would be dwarfed by the cruise ships docking in Cobh today, but still grips the imagination. Cork Harbour was its last port of call — this is where Fr Frank Browne took his iconic photos before and after disembarking the ship, and the Titanic Experience is located in a former White Star Line building on the quay.

Nearby, Richie points out a crumbling wooden structure where he says passengers would have boarded tender boats to the liner.

Among the photos of dolphins, sailboats and Cobh’s beautifully stratified, distinctly Irish streetscape on my phone are images of our hair standing on end, blow-dried into comedy stylings by the sea wind and rib’s speed.

“That’s called boat hair,” Richie laughs. “You’ll look like Jedward by the time we get back!”

A toastie at Seasalt, Cobh

And we do. After, we take our bouffants to Seasalt café, scoff toasties oozing with Macroom halloumi and homemade kimchi, and start sending out our summer moments become memories on WhatsApp.

Pól was a guest of Cork Harbour Boat Hire and Castlemartyr Resort. Rib tours start from €30pp; self-drive boats from €65 for a family of five. corkharbourboathire.com