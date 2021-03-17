Global Greening 2021 - here are the famous landmarks turning green for St Patrick's Day

The Sydney Opera House is doing it. So is the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

The Burj Al Arab in Dubai is joining in, as is the famous 'Welcome' sign in Las Vegas. Ashford Castle is, too.

Travel may be impossible this St Patrick's Day, with Covid-19 and its related restrictions ruling out parades, festivals and even the smallest of gatherings for the second successive year.

But all over the world, the 'Global Greening' is going ahead, with a record 690 iconic landmarks in 66 countries lighting up green for March 17.

“This year, in particular, we aim to bring some positivity and hope to our diaspora across the globe," says Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, the organisation responsible for marketing the island overseas.

"More than 70 million people around the world claim links to Ireland and St Patrick’s Day is a truly unique opportunity to reconnect them with their heritage," he adds.

"We want to shine a green light in as many locations around the world as possible, giving our diaspora a sense of connection with home and reminding them that we cannot wait to roll out the green carpet and welcome them back, as soon as it is possible to do so."

The Global Greening began in 2010, when just the Sydney Opera House and the Sky Tower in Auckland went green. This year is its largest ever edition, with other famous sites to include Niagara Falls, the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro and the Prince’s Palace of Monaco.

Newcomers range from the Oculus transit hub near the World Trade Center in New York to the village of Portmeirion in North Wales and Bled Castle in Slovenia.

In Spain alone, more than 60 monuments "will be illuminated in emerald light" this year - from the Basque Parliament in Vitoria to the Science Museum and the Hemisferic in Valencia.

"We want Irish people who live in Spain to feel more at home while away from home," said Rubén López Pulido, Director of the Spanish Tourism Office in Dublin. The greening will also highlight connections between Spain and Ireland going back to the Celtic era, he said.

Irish landmarks and buildings are lighting up green as part of the St Patrick's Day festivities too, ranging from icons like Bunratty Castle to Aillwee Caves in the Burren.

Bunratty Castle in Clare and the GPO in Dublin City Centre are among well-known buildings taking part in the National St Patrick's Day Festival programme "Solas: Awakening Ireland", a nationwide series of illuminations, which will see these and other iconic buildings immersed in light.

Whatsapp Bunratty Castle in Clare and the GPO in Dublin City Centre are among well-known buildings taking part in the National St Patrick’s Day Festival programme “Solas: Awakening Ireland”, a nationwide series of illuminations, which will see these and other iconic buildings immersed in light. Photo: Shannon Group

“Our airport and heritage sites may be quiet these days, but we are determined to play our part in adding a bit of cheer to the St Patrick’s Day festivities," said Mary Considine, CEO of the Shannon Group.

At Kylemore Abbey in Connemara, the Benedictine Nuns will be lighting a green candle at 7pm on March 17 "as a sign of remembrance and welcome to our friends and visitors who are abroad, as well as the greater Irish diaspora".

In Ennistymon, Co Clare, a green glow illuminating the Falls Hotel reflects the fact that it recently became just the second hotel in Ireland (after Hotel Doolin) to receive a carbon neutral certification.

With travel, tourism and hospitality on pause, and the Irish overseas unable to travel home, Tourism Ireland is hoping this year's Global Greening keeps Ireland front-of-mind with future visitors.

It also aims to mark St Patrick’s Day in a positive light, "on the day when people everywhere are thinking about Ireland", Gibbons says.

Online Editors