‘Get ready Liveline, because the summer of bill shock is coming for holidaymakers’

If you think rising prices are bad now, wait for the €50 steak. Or the €8 pint.

I’ve been travelling with a vengeance in Ireland, and loving it. But I’m also watching bills tick up and hearing about staffing and price pressures everywhere from Donegal to Dunmore East.

In Cork, managers at two different hotels told me they were considering axing some expensive beef cuts on their menus. One said the days of “the €50 steak” are inevitable in Ireland.

In my local shop in Co Wicklow, fish prices are sneaking up due to the cost of diesel for trawlers, I was told.

My colleagues in the Farming Independent reported that a “second wave” of price hikes is coming for basics like bread, butter, flour and eggs, with farmers forced to pass on rises in feed, energy and fertiliser costs.

And that was just one week.

Like everyone else, I’m watching our household food, gas and electricity bills go up. I’m paying more at the pump. It already feels like death by a thousand cuts, but holidays are times when we let loose a little, spending more on food, drink and activities. That’s when costs are really going to hit home.

Get ready, Liveline... this will be the summer of bill shock.

This is not a column about ‘rip-off Ireland’. Of course, you can find bad value here, just as you can find and great value. But inflation is a global issue. In the US, almost seven out of 10 adults are changing their summer holiday plans due to price rises, according to a survey by financial services company Bankrate.

Twenty-five per cent said they would take fewer trips, with similar numbers travelling for shorter times. If you’re pricing holidays, airport parking or car hire in Europe this summer, you may sympathise.

I also feel for honest hotels and restaurants that have lost pandemic supports, seen energy, insurance and supplier bills spike, and are having trouble finding staff. Yet many are honouring weddings booked at 2020 rates.

So what’s going to give?

The Government says it has provided €2bn in cost-of-living supports, but there is no sign of a new ‘Stay and Spend’ stimulus, and VAT is set to jump from 9pc to 13.5pc in September.

There is money out there, and pent-up demand. As hotels and restaurants try to balance business basics with price rises, I think we’ll notice shorter menus and cheaper cuts of meat and seafood (neither is inherently a bad thing — I’ve always preferred a few dishes done well), and a creep on inclusive service charges.

Consumers may also cut their cloth. The best Irish food is the best in the world, but after spending several hundred euro eating out over the Easter holidays, I’m taking a fresh look at how we budget for family trips.

The worry is that rising prices (real or perceived) will put customers off, making collateral damage of hospitality.

I don’t see a silver bullet. I guess we can travel off-peak, fish out unused vouchers, book hotels direct, order set menus, use flight-comparison websites, buy car-hire excess insurance and shop around.

We can also remember that, though holidays are bad for the bank balance, they are good for the soul. And that these are problems we would have walked on nails for in lockdown.