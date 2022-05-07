| 8.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Get ready Liveline, because the summer of bill shock is coming for holidaymakers’

Pól Ó Conghaile

Holidays are bad for the bank balance, but they are good for the soul

Prices are rising. Stock image Expand

Close

Prices are rising. Stock image

Prices are rising. Stock image

Prices are rising. Stock image

If you think rising prices are bad now, wait for the €50 steak. Or the €8 pint.

I’ve been travelling with a vengeance in Ireland, and loving it. But I’m also watching bills tick up and hearing about staffing and price pressures everywhere from Donegal to Dunmore East.

Most Watched

Privacy