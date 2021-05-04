From the attractions of Tayto Park to the wonder of Imaginosity – break free from lockdown in the best locations for all the family

AS LOCKDOWN restrictions slowly begin to ease, many families are eyeing a fun getaway for when attractions have reopened. Linda Stewart looks at some of the best places across Ireland to entertain your kids

Think of the brownie points you will earn with a visit to Tayto Park, a theme park and zoo in Co Meath which is home to Cú Chulainn, Europe's largest wooden roller coaster ride. However, be warned with – do NOT have a fry before stepping into the roller coaster car.

If high-thrill experiences are your thing, there's the Viking Voyage, Ireland's only water flume ride or, if you love animals, the zoo boasts more than 300, including the mischievous meerkats and Gara and Khan, the Amur tigers. Walk among the lemurs in Lemur Wood, or witness the aerobatic skills of some of the world's largest eagles and fastest birds of prey at World of Raptor. Visit taytopark.ie.

Get imaginative

Unleash their creativity with a day at Imaginosity – aka Dublin Children's Museum – which is Ireland's only interactive children's museum aimed at the under-nines. The museum champions the 'hands-on minds-on' approach to ignite imaginations and release creativity, and it's loads of fun too.

Meet the eco badger on the roof to discover how the green building works, or make your way up the climber, past the Wizard's Lair and the Rocket Ship to Rapunzel's Castle. Daily workshops in science, theatre, art, engineering and health range from Professor Squiggly's Water Lab to the Children's Museum Theatre, where budding thespians can change the scenery and improvise their own plays. Visit imaginosity.ie.

Read More





Read More

Under the sea

Youngsters will love to glimpse the marine world from a diver's point of view at Exploris in Portaferry, with its series of zones filled with tanks of fish and other undersea creatures. The journey begins with a hands-on touch-tank experience where they get to tickle the belly of a small shark or feel the spikes on a sea urchin, while learning about the viking heritage of Strangford Lough.

Exploris can boast more than 100 species in its Tropical Ocean Zone alone. Kids love watching the antics of the Asian small-clawed otters in the enclosure outside, as well as getting up close to the rescued seals that are being nursed back to health in the seal sanctuary. Visit explorisni.com.

Good for all ages

What do you do when you're trying to keep loads of different age groups happy at once? Well, Birr Castle Gardens and Science Centre in Co Offaly has the answer. Not only is it home to Ireland’s largest treehouse, The Great Telescope and the Historic Science Centre, but an expedition around the grounds will reveal a wealth of picnic spots, the world's tallest box hedges, moat walks, waterfalls, river and lakes, the bouncy pillow and a hobbit hut.

A hub for scientific discovery more than 150 years ago, Birr inspired the likes of Charles Babbage, inventor of the computer, and the team at the castle recently created the Family Quest, which takes younger visitors on a journey through time, from great engineering feats to wildlife discoveries. Visit birrcastle.com.

Pool about

There are times when a trip to the local pool just won't hack it, but Let's Go Hydro in Carryduff is something very different for your water babies. The exhilarating outdoor attraction features an inflatable floating obstacle course, with an XXL Tower, slides, climbing walls, wiggle disks and a floating trampoline. What more could you want? Well, maybe a canoe polo park, stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking, leisure beach, lido and Ireland's largest Cable Park.

You can even stay overnight at one of 40 glamping pods, including a boat house and a floating lake pod. It really will be unforgettable. Visit letsgohydro.com.

Another world

Plunge beneath the surface of the earth with a visit to Marble Arch Caves, a spectacular river show cave hidden beneath the mountains and gorges of beautiful Co Fermanagh. You and your little explorers will need to be able to navigate stairs as you access the caves down a long stone staircase and are then guided along a series of paths to glimpse the eerie stalactites, stalagmites and other delicately lit cave formations.

Weather permitting, you might even get to enjoy a short underworld boat ride, and the attraction is also offering eco-adventure activity sessions in the nearby Claddagh Glen Nature Reserve for bubbles of families who are socially distancing together. Visit marblearchcaves.co.uk.

Water bit of fun

Let's face it, the weather in Ireland isn't always conducive to outdoor family activities, but Funtasia waterpark in Drogheda is reliably downpour-proof. At 30,000 sq ft, it's one of Ireland's largest indoor water parks with more than 200 water-based activities, including the thrilling Boomerang and Super Bowl water slides.

Keep an eye out for the giant pirates head in the Pirates Cove play area as it occasionally dumps 500 litres of water on unsuspecting people below. Little visitors can enjoy the toddlers' play area with spray cannons and small water slides, or the beach zone where they can build sandcastles. It's just one part of a bigger theme park with climbing, bowling, soft play and an amusement arcade. Visit funtastia.ie.

Activity focused

If your kids are feeling starved of adventure, a visit to Castlecomer Discovery Park in Kilkenny could be just what's needed. This 80-acre activity parks offers an endless array of adrenaline-charged activities, from the challenging tree-top walk high in the sycamore canopy to archery, boating and Ireland's longest zip line (300 metres, since you ask – and zipping over a woodland, two lakes and a 17th century bridge). There's also the octagon high-ropes course, set in an octagonal frame over two levels with a series of challenging nets, ropes and wooden bridges. Smaller visitors will love the elf village and the bouncing nets. Visit discovery park.ie.

Seeing stars

Conquer that final frontier with a visit to Armagh Planetarium to discover the mysteries of the universe. Daily shows will take you on a tour of the night sky or reveal the myths behind the constellations, and then your little astronauts can go on to explore the exhibitions to learn about the cosmos, including the Mars room.

They can touch the largest meteorite on display in Ireland which, at an amazing 4.6 billion-years-old, is the oldest thing they'll ever touch. Visit www.armagh.space.

Legends abound

Don't wake up the sleeping giant! Take a magical walk around Slieve Gullion to see the Giant's Lair, the most ambitious children's arts project commissioned in Northern Ireland. The Giant's Lair story trail takes you on a memorable journey of fairy houses and arts features taking in dragons, giants, witches and fairies.

Grab a seat at the Giant's Table, visit the Ladybird House and glimpse the local trickster, The Cailleach Beara. The Giant's Lair is free to visit and explore, but delves into all sorts of nooks and crannies, so a baby sling is recommended. There's also a nearby sensory trail, the first of its kind in Ireland, designed for children and adults with additional sensory needs to take a slow adventure through the forest, exploring it with all the senses. Visit www.ringofgullion.org.

Read More



