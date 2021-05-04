| 7.8°C Dublin

From the attractions of Tayto Park to the wonder of Imaginosity – break free from lockdown in the best locations for all the family

Scooter (Aidan Mannion) and Skipper (Colin Hughes) at Tayto Park, Co Meath, which boasts a variety of attractions for all age groups. Photo: Karen Morgan Expand

Linda Stewart

AS LOCKDOWN restrictions slowly begin to ease, many families are eyeing a fun getaway for when attractions have reopened. Linda Stewart looks at some of the best places across Ireland to entertain your kids

Parenting points

Think of the brownie points you will earn with a visit to Tayto Park, a theme park and zoo in Co Meath which is home to Cú Chulainn, Europe's largest wooden roller coaster ride. However, be warned with – do NOT have a fry before stepping into the roller coaster car.

